Our Favorite Kids Recipes
Seaside Fish Fingers
Serve up flaky homemade fish sticks with this healthy makeover of the kid-favorite recipe. Bread crumbs flavored with dry ranch dressing mix form the crispy coating, while light sour cream and low-fat mayo create the creamy dipping sauce.
Meat Loaf Muffins
Use your muffin pan to perform meat loaf magic. Pressed into the pan and baked with a tangy ketchup dressing, each miniature loaf gets a cozy garnish of kid-favorite mashed potatoes and melty cheddar cheese.
Turkey Cheeseburger Minis
It doesn't get much more kid-friendly than bite-size burgers. Ground turkey stands in for beef to keep the fun variation low in fat, while dill pickle slices and American cheese provide those classic flavors.
Chicken Quesadillas
Rotisserie chicken helps get dinner on the table fast. Slip the lean meat into flour tortillas along with mushrooms, cheese, and spinach for a fast-fix lunch or dinner solution.
Tuna Noodle Casserole
A creamy homestyle sauce coats this classic noodle casserole brimming with flaky tuna and fresh vegetables. For a tyke-friendly topper, complete the bubbly casserole with crumbled potato chips.
Chicken and Noodles with Vegetables
This kid-pleasing chicken recipe is a parent-pleaser, too, thanks to its simple slow cooker prep. Cook the pasta separately to ensure perfectly al dente noodles.
Low-Cal Crispy Chicken Nuggets
Skip the takeout and try these classic chicken nuggets made with panko bread crumbs. Pair the crispy chicken with oven-fried sweet potatoes, which meet more than 100 percent of your kiddos' vitamin A needs for the day.
Nachos
For an after-school snack or quick weeknight dinner, pile black beans and melty cheese onto crisp tortilla chips. Customize the easy recipe to fit your child's taste with toppings like salsa, sour cream, ground beef, and olives.
Ham Rolls Stuffed with Broccoli Mac and Cheese
Prepared with reduced-fat ingredients and fresh broccoli, homemade macaroni and cheese can fit into a healthy lifestyle. A thin slice of baked ham blankets the pasta so that kids won't even realize they're eating their greens.
Easy Cheesy Sloppy Joes
Condensed nacho cheese soup makes these finger-licking sandwiches super cheesy. Let kids scoop the sloppy joe filling onto buns and skewer with miniature pickles.
Bacon and Egg Muffins
Serve breakfast for dinner and any grouchy day is immediately forgotten. Hint: These muffin-tin-made bites go best with a drizzle of maple syrup.
BBQ Chicken Sliders and Waffle Fries
Who says you can't play with your food? These fun and flavorful chicken sliders come together with cheesy bacon-topped waffle fries in just 30 minutes for a feast that can be eaten without a fork or knife.
Quick Meatball Minestrone
Kids love meatballs, whether they're on top of spaghetti or covered with cheese. Stir them into beef broth along with cannellini beans, shell pasta, and frozen vegetables for an easy dinner the entire family will appreciate.
Crunchy PB-and-A Wrap
Switch up classic PB-and-J by swapping the jelly for fresh fruit. Crisp pieces of apple join peanut butter and low-fat granola in these easy wraps that are perfect for your child's lunch box.
Chicken Pot Pie Stew
This twist on a classic frozen dinner bulks up the vegetables and backs off on the pastry. Have kids cut out pastry shapes using their favorite cutters. Pair the steamy soup with whole grain dinner rolls to sop up the creamy broth at the bottom of the bowl.
Chili-Mac Skillet
Two childhood favorites -- mild chili and creamy macaroni -- come together in this simple skillet recipe. Sneak green sweet peppers into the tomato sauce for a secret health boost.
Turkey and Bean Burritos
For basic burritos that will please your picky eaters, tuck ground turkey, black beans, lettuce, and cheese into flour tortillas. Use the remaining meat and grown-up ingredients like curry powder, snow pea pods, and chopped peanuts to make a spicy alternative for the adults.
Pepperoni Pizza Cups
Transform frozen dough into poppable pizza cups with the help of your muffin tin. Fill the crust with pepperoni, pasta sauce, and two types of cheeses, or slip in chopped mushrooms and green sweet peppers for added nutrients.
Inside-Out Spaghetti Pie
There will be no whines with dinner when you serve this wacky take on classic spaghetti and meatballs. Italian-seasoned ground beef creates the savory crust while spaghetti noodles, pizza sauce, and two types of cheese form the irresistible filling.
Ham and Cheese Calzones
It's hard to say no to these toasty little pockets. Stuffed with cooked ham, provolone cheese, and mustard, the simple sandwiches make for light lunch fare or a fast weeknight dinner.
Nacho Chicken Drummettes
These aren't your average drumsticks. Dunked in mild taco sauce then coated with crushed tortilla chips, the yummy kid-size chicken bites get a final topping of shredded Mexican cheese for a serious nacho makeover.
Avocado Ranch Tuna Melts
Tuna melts get a healthy spin with the addition of nutrient-packed broccoli slaw and the healthy fat in avocado. Let kids assemble the sandwiches and watch the cheese melt under the broiler. Add a few orange smiles to round out the meal.
Chicken-with-Breadsticks Bake
This bubbly bake is for the kids who want to eat only breadsticks at dinner. Baked over a saucy mix of vegetables, chicken, and cheese, refrigerated dough proves a worthy topper as well as a delicious dunker for the casserole's creamy filling.Editor's Tip: For smaller appetites, divide this recipe among six 10- to 12-ounce casserole dishes.
Tater Soup
If children could curate their own food pyramid, cheese and potatoes would be the top tier. Combine them in this simple stove-top soup that calls for three types of vegetables and a gooey cheese topping.