Use This Menu to Create an Elevated Holiday Dinner with a Twist

This classic treatment of filet mignon is packaged neatly with Mushroom Duxelles (a stuffing of finely chopped mushrooms) and a spinach accent then finished with a richly flavored port sauce. Make sure the steaks are of equal diameter and thickness.

Hands On: 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Beef Wellington:

Nonstick cooking spray

3 tablespoons olive oil

12 (4- to 5-ounce) beef tenderloin filets

Kosher salt and cracked black pepper

1½ (17.3-ounce) packages puff pastry sheets, thawed (3 sheets)

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

Mushroom Duxelles

Wilted Spinach

Fresh herbs, such as parsley and fennel leaves

Mushroom Duxelles:

1 tablespoon butter

¼ cup finely chopped shallot

2 cups finely chopped fresh cremini mushrooms

Kosher salt and cracked black pepper

Wilted Spinach:

2 cups water

1 (5- to 6-ounce) package fresh spinach

Port Wine Sauce:

3 cups chicken stock

1½ cups ruby port

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut up

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon water

For Beef Wellington, preheat oven to 425°F. Coat two baking sheets with cooking spray.

In extra-large skillet heat oil over medium-high. Season steaks with salt and pepper. Lay six steaks in skillet. Sear 2 minutes. Turn steaks over; sear second sides 1 minute. Remove steaks from skillet; let cool. Repeat with remaining steaks.

Cut each puff pastry sheet into quarters. On lightly floured surface, roll each quarter into an 8-inch square. Cut 2-inch squares from corners of each square, creating plus sign in puff pastry (keep scraps for decor pieces).

For egg wash, in small bowl, whisk together egg and the 1 tablespoon water.

For each Wellington, add 1 tablespoon Mushroom Duxelles to middle of a puff pastry portion; top with 1 tablespoon Wilted Spinach and a steak. Fold puff pastry over steak, brushing with egg wash and pinching edges to seal, creating a package. Turn package over. Place on prepared baking sheet.

Use puff pastry remnants to create leaves (use paring knife to gently etch veins into leaves). Attach leaves to packages with remaining egg wash. Brush each package all over with egg wash.

Bake 15 minutes for medium rare (145°F) or 16 to 18 minutes for medium (160°F). Remove from oven. Let rest 5 minutes. Serve Wellingtons with Port Wine Sauce. Garnish with fresh herbs. Makes 12 servings.

For Mushroom Duxelles, in large skillet melt butter over medium. Add shallot; cook 3 minutes or until soft and glossy. Add mushrooms. Cook until tender and reduced to 3/4 cup, about 8 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Let cool.

For Wilted Spinach, in large skillet bring 1 cup of the water to simmer. Add half of the spinach. Cook 2 to 3 minutes until wilted. Remove and drain. Repeat with remaining water and spinach. Chop spinach. Drain well; squeeze dry.

For Port Wine Sauce, in large saucepan bring chicken stock to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, until reduced to 1 cup, about 35 minutes. Remove from heat and add port. Return to medium-low. Simmer until reduced to 1¼ cups, about 30 minutes. Whisk in butter, one piece at a time, until incorporated. In small bowl, whisk together cornstarch and water. Whisk into sauce mixture. Bring to simmer, stirring constantly.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Walnuts

This simple treatment for Brussels sprouts brings out their best, especially if you use freshly toasted walnuts and the best-quality Parmesan.

Hands On: 15 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved or quartered

¼ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup chopped toasted walnuts

Shaved Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 425°F. In large bowl toss together Brussels sprouts, olive oil, and salt. Spread Brussels sprouts on large rimmed baking sheet, being careful not to overcrowd.

Roast 20 minutes or until browned and crisp-tender, stirring once. Toss with walnuts. Transfer to serving bowl and top with Parmesan. Makes 12 servings.

Oven-Roasted Baby Carrots

Finish tender oven-caramelized carrots with fresh lemon and a sprinkling of crunchy sea salt.

Hands On: 10 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

2 pounds baby carrots with tops, trimmed, halved lengthwise and crosswise if long

3 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons lemon juice

Gray sea salt and/or lemon zest

Preheat oven to 425°F. In large bowl toss carrots with olive oil. Season with kosher salt and pepper. Spread carrots on two foil-lined rimmed baking sheets.

Roast 20 minutes or until tender and edges are just beginning to brown. Toss with lemon juice. Sprinkle with gray sea salt and/or lemon zest. Makes 12 servings.