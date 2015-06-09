Our hearts practically melt each time we look at this cheesy cast-iron skillet recipe remembering how decadent and delicious it was when we tasted it in the Test Kitchen. Make it date-night-friendly as a food and wine pairing menu starter by adjusting the cheese amount to 1 pound. Then just add your desired dunkers (such as boiled potatoes, steamed veggies, and bread) and kick the night off with a snack-a-palooza.

Pair it with: A nicely acidic sparkling wine like this Bohigas Brut Reserve Cava ($14, Gary's Wine) will cut through the richness of the cheese.