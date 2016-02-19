Treat Yourself to a Fine Dining Experience at Home with These Fancy Dinner Recipes
Lobster Tails with Chive Butter
Lobster is the epitome of elegance that are conveniently quick to cook. Brush lemon- and chive-infused butter onto fresh butterflied lobster tails for a simple yet sophisticated dinner solution for your special occasion.
Serve With: Easy Parmesan-Fennel Rolls and Classic Tiramisu
Macaroni and Brie with Crab
Take your macaroni and cheese to the next level with succulent lump crabmeat and a pound of melty Brie. A golden bread crumb topping and mini wedge of cheese finish this fancy dinner recipe.
Serve With: Easy Herbed Salad and Sparkling Grapefruit Sorbet Floats
Scandinavian Steak and Potatoes
Wonderful things happen when you combine tiny new potatoes and flat iron steak (a well-marbled, highly tender cut of meat) with rich Scandinavian spices. Give those lemon halves a quick char in your pan before squeezing over this fancy meat dish.
Serve With: Slow-Cooked Sourdough Bread and Pomegranate Pavlova with Pistachios and Honey
Seared Scallops and Baby Spinach with Spiced Pomegranate Glaze
Scallops are a classic gourmet recipe that makes any meal feel like a celebration. Those quick-cooking scallops are served over a bed of spinach with a homemade pomegranate glaze for a seafood dinner so good, you'll want to lick the plate clean.
Serve With: No-Knead Focaccia and Sweet Ricotta and Strawberry Parfaits
Short Ribs with Black Barley and Mushrooms
Once you realize how easy it is to make your own braised short-ribs, you'll be finding plenty of excuses to make this fall-off-the-bone dish for more than just fancy dinners. There are pans specifically for braising, but your lidded Dutch oven ($70, Target) will do the trick.
Serve With: Buttermilk-Sage Dinner Rolls and Raspberry Crème Brûlée
Double-Smoked Salmon with Horseradish Cream
This salmon's so nice we smoked it twice. Not only did we stuff fresh fillets with packaged smoked salmon and horseradish cream, but we popped them on the grill with hickory wood chips for a second layer of smoky flavor.
Serve With: Lentil Pilaf and Molten Chocolate Lava Cakes
Lemony Mussels with Cherry Tomatoes and Potatoes
A citrus and white wine sauce braises the mussels in this savory fancy-looking seafood dinner. The best part about this gourmet meal? It comes together super fast in your Instant Pot ($100, Target). Serve with a chunk of crusty bread so no drop gets left behind.
Serve With: Semolina and Rosemary Boule and Vanilla-Scented Orange Cheesecake
Cauliflower Steaks with Hazelnuts & Browned Butter
For an easy fancy dinner (that just so happens to be vegetarian), give cauliflower steaks a try. Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, all it takes is a quick sear on a screaming-hot cast-iron skillet ($25, Bed Bath & Beyond) to bring out the flavor. The browned butter sauce, crunchy hazelnuts, and lemon zest provide a picture-perfect finish.
Serve With: Blistered Green Beans and Chocolate Cannoli
Beef Steaks Wellington
There's a reason this classic English dish was named after a duke. Topped with pate, wrapped in flaky pastry, and drizzled with a rich mushroom sauce, this beef wellington recipe will transport you to a table at the fanciest restaurant in town.
Serve With: Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Custards
Chicken and Roasted Red Pepper Roll-Ups
Chicken breasts don't have to be boring. Turn the white meat into a fancy dinner by rolling it with garlic-herb goat cheese, baby arugula, and roasted red peppers. Dried-tomato pesto gives the gourmet recipe an added layer of Mediterranean flavor.
Serve With: Acorn Squash and Beet Salad and Salted Caramel Pots de Creme
Baby Beet and Flank Steak Salad Dijon
Serve up juicy flank steak in a colorful new format by pairing it with sweet baby beets on toasty Parmesan-crusted French bread. A homemade honey-mustard vinaigrette really takes this fancy meat dish to the next level.
Serve With: Roasted Red Pepper Soup and Mocha-Chocolate Chip Cheesecake with Strawberries
Chicken with Marsala Risotto
Yes, you can make restaurant-worthy risotto right in your own kitchen. This take on a classic Italian dish gets an earthy flavor from cremini mushrooms and richness from Masala wine. Your entire family will rave over for this gourmet dinner for days afterward.
Serve With: Roasted Asparagus and Almond-Tangerine Panna Cotta
Lamb Chops with Blackberry Chutney
A warm berry chutney flavored with green onions and cloves provides this fancy dinner recipe some gorgeous color. The sweet-and-savory sauce means you only need a dash of allspice to flavor the tender lamb chops.
Serve With: Balsamic-Glazed Tri-Color Carrots and Almond-Lemon Gelato
Butternut Squash Gnocchi with Herbed Brown Butter
Fall-favorite butternut squash replaces the potato in this rich and pillowy gnocchi recipe, which makes for an impressive gourmet meal. Browned herb butter and a balsamic vinegar reduction add layers of luxury. For an extra-filling fancy dinner, top with some juicy shrimp.
Serve With: Broccolini with Peas and Seared Lemons and Coffee-Raspberry Zabaglione Semifreddo
Japanese Roast Chicken
Classic roast chicken gets some international flair thanks to a zesty Japanese seven-spice rub. Complete the show-stopping gourmet dinner with baby carrots and bok choy simmered in sesame oil ($5, Target).
Serve With: Brown Rice Pilaf and Lemon Olive Oil Cake
Baked Eggplant Parmesan
Make eggplant the feature of your fancy meal with this lightened-up Italian favorite. Whole wheat bread crumbs give the vegetable its crispy coating that pairs perfectly with a glass of your favorite wine.
Serve With: Marinated Mozzarella with Basil and Classic Zabaglione
Pan-Seared Salmon with Tomato Pesto
Make your fancy meal feel more special by taking the time to prepare a homemade sauce, dressing, or glaze. The tomato pesto that flavors these fresh salmon fillets is made with both dried and fresh tomatoes, green olives, and fresh basil.
Serve With: Spaghetti Aglio e Olio and Rustic Blood Orange Tart with Salted Pecan Crust
Roast Duck with Blackberry-Orange Sauce
Complement the rich flavor of roasted duck with a bright blackberry-citrus sauce. After roasting, use leftover duck fat to flavor your choice of roasted root vegetables for an elegant dinner.
Serve With: Roasted Root Vegetables and Chocolate Puffs with Mascarpone Cream
Pork and Fennel Ragu with Porcini Mushrooms
Dried porcini mushrooms impart a complex, woodsy flavor to this authentic homemade ragu recipe. Made with San Marzano tomatoes, a plum version from Italy, the classic red sauce features two types of hearty meat.
Serve With: Garlic-Roasted Asparagus and Boccone Dolce Meringue
Portobello Pot Roast
Meaty mushrooms take the place of beef in this easy fancy dinner recipe. Perfect for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike, grate some fresh horseradish on top to add a unique kick to your dish.
Serve With: Classic Dinner Rolls and Ginger-Pear Galette
Warm Salad with Lamb Chops and Mediterranean Dressing
Homemade red wine vinaigrette flavored with marjoram and thyme keeps these lamb chops brimming with flavor and moisture. Balance the fancy dish's acidity with fresh greens, grape tomatoes, and radishes.
Serve With: Duchess Potatoes or Cast-Iron Mixed-Berry Crisp