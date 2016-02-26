Sunday Dinner Ideas: Family Favorites to Start Your Week Right
Sunday Beef Rib Roast
If you ask us, no Sunday dinner is complete without a tender, juicy roast. This flavorful rib roast goes into the oven under a blanket of rosemary and bacon. Plus, you don't have to worry about making separate sides for this easy Sunday dinner. Carrots and red potatoes roast right alongside the meat, and we also included instructions for whipping up a quick spinach and butter bean salad.
Classic Roast Chicken
If you're at a loss for what to make for this week's family dinner, turn to this juicy roast chicken. A Sunday supper classic, this recipe keeps it super simple with just four ingredients. Of course, simple doesn't mean boring—this roast chicken recipe will be the star of the show!
Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes
It's not Sunday supper without potatoes on the side. These garlic mashed potatoes will go with just about any entree, and they're extra creamy and fluffy thanks to extra butter and milk. To make this recipe easy enough for a lazy Sunday afternoon, cook the potatoes in your slow cooker until they're tender and easy to mash.
Spice and Honey-Roasted Carrots
Roasted carrots are a Sunday supper staple. No matter what you're serving up as the main course, these spiced carrots will make a flavorful, tasty addition to your meal. This recipe includes toasted hazelnuts for added crunch!
Best Four-Cheese Macaroni and Cheese
When you're looking for classic Southern Sunday dinner ideas, we can't recommend macaroni and cheese enough. And when it comes to spectacular Sunday dinner-worthy mac and cheese, this four-cheese recipe reigns supreme. Serve a scoop of this cheesy recipe (topped with crispy bread crumbs!) alongside your roast and veggie sides for a little extra decadence.
Warm Sweet Potato and Kamut Salad with Salmon and Walnuts
When it comes to alternative Sunday dinner ideas, you might not have turned to salmon before, but this recipe will show you why you should. Not only does this recipe bake in just 10 minutes, but it also is a great option for healthy Sunday dinners. Serve with a Kamut (or farro) and sweet potato salad on the side to make it a meal.
Chili-Rubbed Bone-In Strip Steaks
A brown sugar-chili powder rub gives these steaks smoky-sweet flavor.
Honey-Glazed Pork Roast
Give everyday pork loin a fresh makeover by brushing it with a honey-lime glaze and serving it with roasted peppers. One of our favorite healthy Sunday dinner ideas, this easy roast takes less than a half hour of prep before popping it in the oven. Then you can enjoy the rest of your Sunday evening while it slow-roasts and fills your home with mouthwatering smells.
French Onion Beef Short Ribs
These tender short ribs are simmered slowly in broth, garlic, herbs, and onions. And what goes best with beefy broth? Crusty baguette slices to soak it up, of course! Instead of serving the bread on the side with your Sunday dinner, place a generous slice right in the bowl with your short ribs to soak up the broth and all the delicious juices.
Baked Ham with Mustard-Plum Glaze
Serve this easy ham recipe with a simple side dish of leeks baked under a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese and crumbs. If you need lazy Sunday dinner ideas, this recipe is super easy to make (and super tasty to eat!). Spend just 20 minutes on prep before your ham goes into the oven and, like magic, two hours later you'll have a tender, delicious baked ham with leeks on the side.
Oven-Fried Chicken
Shake up your regular Sunday supper by making this easy, extra-crispy chicken. For an easy twist on classic fried chicken, try baking the recipe instead. Not only will it cut calories, but also you're sure to love the seasoned cornflake coating.
Braised Beef Shanks with Mushrooms and Olives
Gnocchi captures every drop of the tomato-mushroom broth that flavors this dish. A topping of parsley, garlic, and lemon zest adds freshness.
Roasted Pork with Blackberry Sauce
A rich and flavorful marinade—including blackberry preserves, dry white wine, fresh rosemary, and Dijon mustard—dresses up roasted pork tenderloin. Fresh green beans make a simple, healthy side dish. This easy Sunday dinner is sure to be a hit!
Sour Cream-Fennel Pork Tenderloins
If pork tenderloins aren't making a regular appearance at your family dinner, this recipe will change that. Tender roasted pork, along with cooked fennel, garlic, and onion, is smothered in a creamy, flavorful mixture of chicken broth, vermouth, and sour cream. Sunday supper has never been tastier!
Rosemary Chicken with Vegetables
If you've got a jam-packed weekend and don't have to time to wait on a roast, turn to this easy Sunday dinner. With fresh veggies from your garden (or local farmers market) and pantry staples such as pasta and dried rosemary, you can create this flavorful dinner in just 30 minutes. It checks off all the boxes for us: It's easy, tasty, healthy, and quick to make!
Molasses-Glazed Pork Tenderloin
This 30-minute meal couldn't be easier. A simple side dish of sautéed green beans and onions cooks in the same skillet as the pork, making cleanup a snap. For other Southern Sunday dinner ideas, you could also serve this glazed pork with steamed spinach and a side of homemade corn bread.
Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables
Maybe not your typical Sunday supper, this easy balsamic chicken is one of our favorite alternative Sunday dinner ideas. This colorful chicken dish is ready in just 30 minutes, and you can make it any time of year with fresh, frozen, or canned veggies. Italian dressing makes a tangy topper.
Sirloin with Mustard and Chives
Hosting a last-minute dinner party? Try this five-ingredient steak recipe. No one will ever guess that it took just 20 minutes to make. This Sunday supper may keep it simple and easy, but it's still tasty enough to stand up to any steakhouse.
Chipotle-Sauced Crab Cakes
This family dinner will make you feel like you're vacationing on the East Coast. Our homemade chipotle sauce adds a bit of pizzazz to Maryland's signature dish. Serve it with a crisp green salad to add a healthy touch to your Sunday supper.
Fusilli with Garlic Pesto
No time for full-on spaghetti and meatballs? No problem! This easy Sunday supper comes together in just 35 minutes. For a fresh twist on pasta with red sauce, this easy pasta recipe features a flavorful homemade pesto sauce.
Catfish 'n' Chips
This healthier spin on classic fish and chips has double benefits: Catfish is low in fat, and sweet potatoes (in place of white potatoes) are filled with vitamins. Panko bread crumbs are the secret to making these catfish fillets extra crispy. If you need Sunday dinner ideas for two, just halve the recipe!
Shrimp and Bean Packets
With this hearty one-dish dinner, the ingredients bake together in a tightly sealed foil packet, blending all the juices and flavor. It also seriously minimizes the cleanup afterward! We recommend serving this recipe with a slice of crusty toasted bread to help soak up all the juices.