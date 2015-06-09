25 Classic Comfort Foods You Can Make to Improve Literally Any Day
Classic Lasagna
With layer upon layer of beef, sausage, veggies, cheese, and pasta, this warm and bubbly lasagna screams comfort food. Crushed fennel seeds and a topping of fresh basil offer big flavor boosts. The homemade bechamel sauce adds a rich, garlicky, saucy layer to make the best lasagna you've ever had.
Related: 16 More Lasagna Recipes to Try
Potato Cinnamon Rolls
Once you try our cinnamon roll recipe featuring our secret ingredient (mashed potatoes!), you'll never make these sweet breakfast rolls another way. Don't worry, they don't taste like potatoes at all, they just contribute to the light, fluffy texture.
Red Wine and Caramelized Onion Pot Roast
This classic pot roast brings you right back to Sunday dinners at home with the family. Red wine, beef broth, thyme, and garlic add layers of flavor to this pot roast. The best part? It will cook on its own in the slow cooker while you go about your day.
Pasta with Bolognese Sauce
A big bowl of spaghetti with meat sauce and a slice of garlic bread. Use this meal to find comfort after a crazy day, as any day be made better with a serving of satisfying carbs. The splash of cream gives the meaty tomato sauce an indulgent and thick consistency.
Chicken and Dumplings
Chicken and noodles are just what the doctor orders when you're sick, and it's sounding pretty comforting right now. Rather than opening up a can of soup, enjoy some cooking therapy by preparing homemade dumplings and shredding a roasted chicken.
Our Best Basic Chocolate Chip Cookies
The chocolate chip cookie may be the most beloved cookie of all time, so we didn't mess with perfection. It's got just the right amount of butter for crispness around the cookie's edges and brown sugar for a chewy center. You'll definitely be making this classic cookie recipe again and again.
Mashed Potatoes Four Ways
Whether you enjoy them as-is, with a pat of butter, or topped with a pool of gravy, few side dishes compare to a warm scoop of silky potatoes. (Though if you want to eat them as a main dish, that's fine too!) Cream cheese and half-and-half go in to make the potatoes even more indulgent. From there, let your appetite steer your mix-in decision of bacon-cheddar-chive, herb-garlic, and chile pepper-taco seasoning.
Seared Steak with Pan Sauce
A quick sear in the pan gives this steak a crisp, caramelized exterior to encase the tender, juicy steak. Then it gets all dress-up with a rich pan sauce of red wine, beef broth, shallot, and cream. It's a simple recipe, but will be a definite winner at the dinner table.
Related: 23 Fast & Fresh Steak Recipes
Best Meat Loaf
This tried-and-true meat loaf recipe combines sautéed vegetables, two types of ground meat, and bread crumbs for a moist, flavorful main dish. A classic ketchup-and-brown-sugar glaze will have the whole family's mouths watering.
Fish and Chips
Fried foods are a go-to for many seeking a comforting dish. Fish and chips (aka French fries) became a delicacy in the UK more than 150 years ago, and with one bite it's easy to understand how the dish became a staple on menus all over the world. This fish recipe features a cup of beer in the batter, resulting in a light, airy, and crisp exterior after a swim in the fryer.
Best Strawberry Shortcake
No dessert says summer like strawberry shortcake. Whether it's peak strawberry season or you simply need a taste of summer, this strawberry dessert recipe is a special treat. Prepared as a layer cake instead of as individual biscuits, it's a showstopping dessert that will look stunning on your table.
Chicken with Marsala Risotto
This recipe will make those around your dinner table feel like they ordered from a fancy Italian restaurant. Plus, it's easier than you'd think! Juicy chicken goes into this Italian rice dish to make it a meal and compliment the aromatic rosemary and Masala wine sauce.
Related: Our Best Italian Recipes to Bring Home the Flavors of Italy
Beef Stroganoff
This easy beef stroganoff recipe will definitely cure your comfort needs in a pinch. The creamy sauce with earthy mushrooms and tender chunks of beef are perfect on top of cooked egg noodles. Bonus: it only takes 30 minutes to make from start to finish.
Buttermilk-Brined Fried Chicken
Perfectly golden and crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, this from-scratch fried chicken recipe is the ultimate Southern comfort food (but it hits the spot no matter where you live). The buttermilk brine brings a whole new level of flavor to the chicken. Your family is sure to devour this one right away.
Related: Quick and Easy Chicken Recipes
Best Chicken Noodle Soup
Mom knew what she was doing when making chicken noodle soup; it soothes the soul. This traditional chicken noodle soup recipe is packed with all the expected ingredients including carrots, celery, herbs, and (of course) noodles. The best part about this recipe is the homemade noodles. We think it really makes the soup something special.
Cheesy Twice-Baked Potatoes
Cheese and potatoes are definitely a classic comfort food combo. This potato side dish can be enjoyed simply as is. Or if you're craving more flavor, throw in some bacon, mushrooms, or broccoli; switch it up with whatever's stocked in your fridge.
Best Oven-Barbecued Chicken
No grills needed here! Saucy, messy, and perfectly seasoned, this finger-licking good barbecued chicken will gather everyone around the dinner table. The chicken gets browned before baking in our homemade sauce to create grill-like results.
Related: 19 Grilling Tips from the Pros for the Best Barbecues Ever
Quiche Lorraine
Eggs, cheese, and bacon. Inside this flaky piecrust lies all your breakfast favorites. A surprising pinch of nutmeg rounds out the hearty flavors of this comforting dish.
Shredded Roast Pork Sandwiches
A spice mix of garlic, coriander, cumin, oregano, and onion powder imparts well-rounded flavor to tender pork. Low-and-slow braising creates the most tender meat possible to mound on hamburger buns or eat right out of the pan.
Related: 30-Minute Pork Recipes
Best Four-Cheese Macaroni and Cheese
Ask anyone to name their favorite comfort foods, and macaroni and cheese will likely be somewhere on top of the list. A smooth and creamy sauce combined with four (yes, four!) cheeses make this bubbly dish extra indulgent.
Test Kitchen Tip: While it may take a little more time, we suggest hand-shredding your cheeses. Pre-shredded cheeses are often coasted in starches that don't allow the cheese to melt as well.
Best Banana Bread
It seems like everyone has a recipe for banana bread, but this is the one that may reign above them all. A short roasting time gives the bananas rich, caramel-like flavor, and our streusel-nut topping lends a sweet-salty crunch to create the most delicious banana bread we've tasted.
Related: Our Best Banana Breakfast Recipes
Asiago-Artichoke Dip
A warm, cheesy dip always hits the spot. This dip takes on tremendous flavor from Asiago cheese, sour cream, and prosciutto, while artichoke hearts, arugula, and red bell peppers add nutrition. Stir in a bit of flour before baking for smooth consistency.
Best Stuffed French Toast
Breakfast for dinner is a comfort food idea the whole family can get behind, and this stuffed French toast recipe should definitely be on your list. The warm, sweetened cream cheese filling and rich salted caramel sauce make this an indulgent breakfast you deserve.
Test Kitchen Tip: The secret is in the bread. Day-old French bread or challah bread produces a golden, crisp outside and soft, tender inside.
Chocolate Sour Cream Cake with Fudgy Frosting
What's more comforting than chocolate cake? Yeah, we couldn't think of anything either. This fudgy chocolate cake recipe gets its irresistible texture from shortening, melted chocolate, and sour cream. Be sure to beat the shortening and sugar together for at least 3 minutes to ensure enough air is whipped in to add height and light texture to the cake.
Buy It: Celebrate It Round Cake Pan 2-pack, $15.99, Michael's