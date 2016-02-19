10 Surprising Things to Do with Watermelon

this link opens in a new tab

Icy-cool margaritas are the emblem of any fabulous fiesta. Refresh your next pitcher with crisp cubes of watermelon! The pretty-in-pink fruit sweetly tames the punchy flavor of face-scrunching lime. Deck your glass rims in sugar for a sweet-as-candy finish.

Editor's Tip: Leftover watermelon? Use remaining round slices for cute and creative coasters!