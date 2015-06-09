10 Surprising Things To Do With Peanut Butter

A jar of peanut butter -- creamy or chunky -- is the basis for these amazing peanut butter-packed recipes. Whether you prefer your peanut butter drizzled on cinnamon rolls, used as a dressing for a salad, or even blended in a smoothie, you're sure to love this handful of great peanut butter recipes.
Peanut Butter, Revisited

Sure PB&J is the best excuse to grab the peanut butter jar, but these fresh takes on the spread will introduce you to a whole new level of peanut butter perfection.

#1: Use as a Filling in Grilled Desserts

Surprising Use: Peanut butter gives grilled desserts a creamy richness.

About the Recipe: Pair a smooth spoonful of peanut butter with chocolate, brown sugar, and melty marshmallows to make these toasty banana bites ooze with rich flavor.

#2: Top a Warm Breakfast

Surprising Use: Drizzle peanut butter on quinoa for a luscious and simple topping.

About the Recipe: When it comes to breakfast, fruit and peanut butter are a go-to pair. Quinoa -- a healthy popped grain -- soaks up the nuttiness of the peanut butter, making for a hearty morning meal.

#3: Stir Into a Stew

Surprising Use: A scoop of peanut butter makes slow cooker stew velvety smooth.

About the Recipe: Whisk a few spoonfuls of peanut butter into your simmering stew just before serving to give it homey flavor and creamy consistency.

#4: Make It a Dressing

Surprising Use: Use peanut butter as a base for salad dressing.

About the Recipe: Take coleslaw to new heights with our homemade peanut butter dressing made with zippy seasonings, garlic, and fresh lemon juice.

#5: Add to Frostings

Surprising Use: Swap plain Jane vanilla glaze for peanut butter frosting.

About the Recipe: Peanut butter, powdered sugar, and milk are all you need to make this lush and creamy cinnamon roll glaze. Feeling adventurous? Try it on cookies and cakes, too!

#6: Bake Into Casseroles

Surprising Use: Natural peanut butter gives many kinds of casserole a nutty sweetness.

About the Recipe: Earthy sweet potatoes and savory wild rice make a delicious base for this hearty coconut casserole, while melty peanut butter and brown sugar help punch up the flavor.

#7: Provide Protein to Smoothies

Surprising Use: Add peanut butter to your smoothie for a boost of protein.

About the Recipe: Your childhood favorites meet again in this PB&J smoothie. Banana and plain Greek yogurt help soften the smoothie's naturally thick texture.

#8: Give Snacks Structure

Surprising Use: Hold all your favorite snack ingredients together with peanut butter.

About the Recipe: These granola bars have it all -- nuts, sunflower seeds, chocolate, and honey. A scoop or two of peanut butter helps give the homespun snacks their structure.

#9: Infuse into Syrup

Surprising Use: Improve basic maple syrup by adding peanut butter.

About the Recipe: Love peanut butter on waffles? Try our syrup twist made with butter, chunky peanut butter, and maple syrup. Add water as needed to reach desired consistency.

#10: Make Sandwiches Beyond PB&J

Surprising Use: Add a slathering of peanut butter to savory sandwiches.

About the Recipe: Look beyond the traditional peanut butter and jelly. Crisp apple slices and smoked bacon join peanut butter in this homey sandwich, perfect for a cozy night inside.

Bonus: Give Extra Flavor to Banana Bread

Surprising Use: Use peanut butter to give classic banana bread a flavor boost.

About the Recipe: Put a spin on traditional banana bread with a creamy dose of peanut butter. The sticky-sweet ingredient pairs wonderfully with nostalgic spices and soft bananas.

