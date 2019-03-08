Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas

Trying to figure out what's for dinner after a long day at work is no easy task. Our tasty recipes, tips, and how-tos will ensure that you have something delicious to serve come dinnertime. Whether you're cooking for two or the entire family, we've got quick-and easy meals, healthy dishes, and complete menus to fit every budget and dietary need.

Dinner from Your Pantry: Don't Bother Going to the Store

Not sure what to make for dinner tonight? Haven't been to the grocery store in a few days? These eight easy recipes will get dinner on the table in no time with the help of staples that you already have in your pantry.
15 Ways to Eat Avocado for Dinner

These avocado dinner ideas prove that avocados aren't just for guacamole. We found 15 delicious ways to enjoy avocado for dinner so you can eat as much of this delicious (and healthy!) fruit as possible!
How to Eat Like a Local in Savannah

Whether you're in town for business or just for pleasure, here are a few must-try eateries in Savannah as recommended by the locals who really know their stuff.
How to Use Leftovers for a Fresh New Meal

Turn those leftovers into a meal that your family will flip for the second time around. Instead of just reheating and re-eating, transform that extra scoop of mashed potatoes or chili into a dish that wows. Check out these 12 creative recipes for a little leftover inspiration. No one will know you're making room in the refrigerator; instead they'll be making room on their plates!
Breakfast-for-Dinner Recipes

Breakfast for dinner: Quite possibly the greatest idea since sliced bread. Eating breakfast food for dinner is always delicious and often easier than whipping up more traditional evening meals. These low-fuss breakfast casserole recipes, breakfast sandwiches, bowls, omelets, and more are just as good to serve at 6 p.m. as they are at 6 a.m.
Meat and Potatoes: The Must-Eat Dinner Duo

There's nothing we love more for dinner than a hearty meal of meat and potatoes. Whether you're craving classic steak and potatoes or looking to mix it up with roasted chicken and sweet potatoes, these mouthwatering recipes definitely won't send you to bed hungry.
20 Recipes High on Spice (But Low on Burn)

Craving food that's full of flavor but weary of sweat-inducing, four-alarm pepper spice? Try recipes including our favorite subtly spicy ingredients: radishes, ginger, cloves, curry, and watercress. You'll find quick and easy chicken dinners, juicy burgers, jazzed-up coffee drinks, holiday-worthy layer cakes -- these recipes will warm you up from the inside out.
Oven-Fried Chicken Recipes: Crispy and Delicious Without the Added Oil!

Get rid of the frying oil without losing flavor. In fact, if you ask us, these oven-fried chicken recipes are even tastier than their soaked-in-oil counterparts. From chicken legs to chicken strips, we've rounded up "fried" chicken recipes that you can feel good about enjoying.
Sunday-Worthy Weeknight Meals Prepped in 20 Minutes or Less!

Sunday Dinner Ideas: Family Favorites to Start Your Week Right

10 Surprising Things to Do with Avocado

10 Surprising Things to Do with Watermelon

10 Surprising Things to Do with Tea

Steep it, stir it, sip it -- forget everything you've ever known about hot tea, and fetch your chef's hat. Because why drink your tea when there are so many other unexpected ways to enjoy the beverage basic? You'll be amazed at how this pantry must-have can be transformed, including tea leaf-studded chocolate, soothing green tea soup, and irresistible chai tea muffins.

Oven-Fried Recipes: Skip the Extra Oil

Yes, It's OK to Love Ranch as a Grown-Up

Comfort Foods Made in a Skillet

Fresh and Light Dinner Recipes

Fresh Mint Recipes

Classic Comfort Food Recipes

17 Romantic Food & Wine Pairings

A Weekend of Family Meal Ideas

10 Surprising Things to Do with Greek Yogurt

10 Surprising Things to Do with Peanuts

10 Surprising Things to Do with Ketchup

Apple Dinners

Chile Recipes

10 Surprising Things to Do with Puff Pastry

10 Surprising Things To Do With Peanut Butter

Quick and Easy Pesto Recipes

10 Surprising Things to Do with Marinara Sauce

Our Favorite Kids Recipes

10 Surprising Things to Do with Eggs

10 Surprising Things to Do with Sausage

