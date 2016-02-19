Easy Slow Cooker Dessert Recipes
Apple-Cherry Dump Cake
Dump cakes are our latest dessert obsession—and for good reason. Who doesn’t love a treat that comes together without fussing using a stand mixer, saucepan, or stack of bowls? With cherries, walnuts, and vanilla in the mix, this pie-spiced slow cooker apple dessert is reminiscent of a sundae—especially when you offer it with a scoop of the optional (but recommended) ice cream.
S’mores Cake
S’mores for 12 after just 15 minutes of prep time? Yes, I’ll take s’more of that, please! With every bite of this mouthwatering slow cooker dessert using cake mix, you'll taste chocolaty cake, creamy marshmallow, sweet graham crackers—and even more chocolate.
Test Kitchen Tip: Swap teddy bear-shape crackers for graham crackers for a kid-approved twist on this slow cooker cake.
Double-Berry Cobbler
Put summer berries to brilliant use in this colorful cobbler. Soft biscuits topped with coarse sugar bathe in juicy blueberry-blackberry sauce. The only thing that could make this slow cooker dessert recipe better is a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Coconut Rice Pudding with Berries
Rice: good as a side dish, even better in an easy slow cooker dessert like this coconutty treat. Add a splash of milk, and leftovers reheat wonderfully in the microwave. Almonds and berries make this totally appropriate for breakfast, don’t you think?
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
Perhaps we’re just in a nostalgic mood, but we think some of the best slow cooker desserts are those that are reminiscent of childhood. Few things transport us back to Grandma’s table quicker than a warm, buttery cookie. Beyond the fact that no cookie scoop or fancy baking equipment is required, we appreciate this blondie’s versatility. Try it with chopped candy bars, dried fruit, or butterscotch chips if you prefer those instead of (or in addition to) the chocolate chips.
Candy Bar Fondue
This is one of the quickest-to-prep party desserts our Test Kitchen has ever developed, bar none. A slow cooker doubles as a fondue pot for this irresistible chocolate sauce that starts with melted candy bars. The slow cooker dessert is perfect for dunking fruits or cubes of pound cake.
Slow Cooker Crispy Treats
We all know and love marshmallow crispy treats, but did you know they can be made in this handy countertop appliance? Our easy slow cooker dessert version adds dried cranberries and chopped pistachios for a flavor update.
Peppermint Pretzel Candies
Sure, you've tried slow cooker baking—but what about slow cooker candy making? Tantalize your taste buds and whip up a batch of these yummy peppermint, chocolate, and pretzel candies for an ultraeasy slow cooker dessert. While this is designed for the holidays, you can serve this treat any month of the year.
Aztec Hot Fudge Sauce
Spice is nice. Inspired by the sweet heat of Mexican chocolate, this easy slow cooker dessert recipe perks up with a spoonful of espresso powder and pinches of cinnamon and cayenne pepper. At the end of the simmer time, remove a portion to share as is, then spike some with coffee liqueur for the 21+ crowd.
Slow Cooker Ginger-Orange Cheesecake
Stunning. Elegant. And made without your oven! This slow cooker dessert is silky, creamy, and low-calorie, too. Plus, the cheesecake is perfect for any special event (and no one has to know how easy it was to prepare!).
Peach Graham Cracker Upside-Down Cake
Sweetness from both the stone fruit and graham crackers shines in this slow cooker peach dessert. Don't forget to invite the spices to the party: Ginger and nutmeg add warm flavors and enticing aroma.
Test Kitchen Tip: To make this dessert year-round, swap out fresh peaches when they're not in season and use frozen instead.
Triple-Chocolate Peanut Butter Pudding Cake
Peanut butter cup enthusiasts: This slow cooker dessert recipe is designed for you! Rich chocolate cake is layered with peanut butter pieces and peanuts, then topped with ice cream and chocolate bars. You’re drooling already, aren’t you?
Strawberry Mojito Shortcakes
Cheers to this no-sweat summer dessert that will make you feel like you’re on the beach. This slow cooker dessert tastes just like a strawberry mojito recipe (berries, lime, and a hint of rum) wrapped in a moist buttermilk shortcake. Serving the shortcakes in jars isn't only adorable, it also makes baking and serving them super easy!
Dark Chocolate Fondue with Fruit Kabobs
Your slow cooker can make quick work out of melting chocolate. Try this chocolaty three-ingredient fondue when you’re in need of a slow cooker dessert that doesn’t take all day. It's ready to serve in just 30 minutes! Pair the coffee-infused melted chocolate alongside a variety of fruit dippers, then watch it disappear.
Crustless Lemony Cheesecake
Your family and friends will never believe this rich and tangy lemon cheesecake was made in your slow cooker. We love the look of the yellow custard recipe in this slow cooker dessert when it's finished off with fresh mint leaves and ripe red raspberries. And you’ll that it can be made up to a day in advance to cut down on party-time stress. Simply chill until it’s time to plate and pass around.
Raspberry Fudgy Brownies
These low-fuss, high-flavor brownies get a sweetness and tenderness boost from red seedless raspberry jam. And they get their circular shape from the 1-pint canning jars they're cooked in. Carefully remove the brownie rolls from the jars, then cut each into six slices for a chocolate slow cooker dessert that looks like something you might find at a fancy restaurant!
Hazelnut Pudding Cake
If you like Nutella on toast, apple slices, a spoon, then you’ll adore this easy slow cooker dessert that’s hiding a shortcut: fudge brownie mix. Warm chocolate-hazelnut pudding and cake combine in what may be the most rich, delicious cake you've had in a while. Like other pudding cakes, the edges are set but the center is moist.
Triple-Berry Cobbler
For an extraordinary ending to any meal, bring out bowls full of bubbling blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries complemented by a sweet-and-spicy topper. If you're charged with bringing dessert to a summer party or potluck, slow cooker dessert cobbler is the way to go. Simply tote it in the appliance and plug back in (set to “keep warm” at the event) for a treat that begs to be served a la mode.
S’mores Fondue
Oh, so gooey; oh, so good! With a slow cooker in your kitchen, you can enjoy this campfire favorite all year long—minus the mess. Marshmallows and half-and-half amp up the richness factor of this family-friendly s’mores dessert. Graham crackers are a must for dipping.
Walnut Apple Crisp
Apple crisp is a dessert staple, so try our easy slow cooker version the next time you make the treat. You might just melt when you realize this slow cooker apple dessert requires only 10 minutes of prep. And speaking of melting, it’s made even more delicious when served with a scoop of ice cream.
Pumpkin-Pomegranate Cheesecake
Wow your dinner guests with a pumpkin slow cooker dessert recipe that looks and tastes just like a classic cheesecake. Our pumpkin-spiced dessert gets an elegant update when topped with a sweet-tart pomegranate sauce. Hint: Try it for Thanksgiving or to fancy up any fall dinner party!
Caramel-Pear Pudding Cake
This pudding cake gets its delicious flavor from pear nectar, dried pears, and a caramel sauce. And if you need more convincing, the slow cooker pear dessert recipe is surprisingly low-cal and a cinch to pull together. (No need to tell the kids, but flaxseed sneaks in a little fiber, while Greek yogurt lends a bit of protein.)
Chocolate Bread Pudding with Mocha “Cream” Sauce
If a café mocha or chocolate mocha is your go-to coffee shop order, do we have the slow cooker dessert for you! Comforting, traditional bread pudding gets a makeover in this decadent chocolate recipe. A warm bowl of pudding straight from the slow cooker is the perfect ending to a chilly winter evening.
Nutty Pumpkin Pie Pudding
Does the precision of pastry stress you out? Skip the work of making a pumpkin pie but keep all of the flavor with this easy pumpkin slow cooker dessert that puts a new spin on an old classic. Our comforting pudding cake is loaded with fall spices and crunchy walnuts to deliver all the fall flair you’re craving.
Chocolate-Walnut Bread Pudding
Combine a cup of coffee and dessert in one irresistible after-dinner indulgence. For the perfect end to a meal, spoon a decadent fudgy chocolate cake that's topped with a warm coffee-cream sauce. Everyone will clamor for a second helping—one of the best slow cooker dessert bread puddings we’ve ever created.
Stuffed Apples
Baked apples get a simple slow cooker twist for a spiced fall delight that's bursting with warm flavors. Customize the slow cooker apple dessert by trying different dried fruits and spices in the core until you find your favorite combination.
White Chocolate and Apricot Bread Pudding
Prepare to go nuts over this almond-studded bread pudding. We put a fresh spin on the cozy treat for a warm slow cooker dessert that requires minimal prep. In addition to the hands-off method, you'll love the combination of melty white chocolate and tangy apricots in this pudding. To finish, sprinkle a handful of fresh raspberries on top for a pretty pop of color.
Butterscotch Fondue
Don't let chocolate be the only sweet fondue at your table. Make this rich slow cooker dessert and, if you like, spike it with rum. Then dip fruit, cake, or brownie cubes for a spectacular finish to a great meal or party.
Gingerbread Pudding Cake
This one’s not just for December! If you love warm, rich desserts, make this fragrant gingerbread pudding cake one of your favorite year-round treats. Plus, since this slow cooker dessert uses cake mix, it’s super easy to make.
Old-Fashioned Rice Pudding
Rice is nice in the slow cooker, so get ready to fall in love with slow cooker pudding. Studded with raisins, dried cranberries, or dried cherries, this retro-made-new creamy slow cooker dump dessert is poised for a comeback.
Dutch Apple Pudding Cake
Pie or cake? Our vote: Both! How sweet it is to dig in to a gooey dish of warm apple pie filling topped with moist walnut cake. Add a spoonful of sweetened whipped cream for a simple slow cooker apple dessert that's a mash-up for the recipe record books.