S’mores for 12 after just 15 minutes of prep time? Yes, I’ll take s’more of that, please! With every bite of this mouthwatering slow cooker dessert using cake mix, you'll taste chocolaty cake, creamy marshmallow, sweet graham crackers—and even more chocolate.

Test Kitchen Tip: Swap teddy bear-shape crackers for graham crackers for a kid-approved twist on this slow cooker cake.