For color and flavor, top the trifle dessert with a sweet fruit compote or fresh cut-up fruit. For this Christmas trifle, tart cranberries are cooked in sugar until syrupy then paired with sweet strawberries. Just remember: Trifles are meant to be viewed all the way around, so when you're adding the berries, make sure to spread them out all the way to the sides instead of piling them into the center. If you're learning how to assemble a chocolate trifle, you could swap out the fruit for chocolate curls or colored chocolate candies.