Sporty Desserts That Will Earn You an Entertaining Trophy
Cookie Dough Football Pops
Cookie dough AND football? This is a winning recipe combination—easily one of our favorite cute football desserts. And since it's served on a stick, you can save one hand for your pom-pom, remote, or beverage.
Baseball Glove Cupcakes
These baseball glove cupcakes will hit a home run at your next sports-theme party. Mini peanut butter-filled sandwich cookies are the secret to transforming plain cupcakes into baseball gloves. Twist the cookies apart to make the glove fingers, then add a frosted vanilla wafer to make the baseball.
All-Star Sports Cake
This basketball jersey is a slam dunk. Bake your favorite cake mix; once it's cooled, cut the cake into a jersey shape and decorate. We decorated this sporty cake with a pattern that could work for any team, but you can show off your spirit by decorating with your team colors plus your favorite player's name and number.
Golf Cupcake
It's time to tee up a Father's Day treat! Dad will appreciate this golf-theme cupcake along with anyone else who enjoys the warm-weather sport. Decorate the golf ball for any summer party theme (the golf balls also make great party favors!).
Pumpkin Football Cakes
Touchdown! Canned pumpkin gives these football cakes a delicious fall flavor—perfect for a tailgate! The buttercream "laces" match the filling inside. The secret to getting the shape of your football treats exactly right? Use an oval-shape muffin pan.
Baseball Cake
White frosting and flaked coconut team up to decorate this baseball cake that's out-of-the-park delicious. First up to bat? The cake mix of your choice. Be sure to reserve a little of the frosting when you're decorating so you can pipe the red and black laces.
Race Car Cakes
If you're watching car races with friends or throwing a kid's birthday party, this cute sporty car is perfect. Use a handful of different candies to help you decorate—try flat licorice windows, chocolate sandwich cookie wheels, and gumdrop headlights. Watch the slices speed off guests' plates!
Fudgy Football Brownies
These fudgy footballs are definitely championship-level brownies. Creamy vanilla frosting does the trick as the football's stitching. This football recipe keeps it simple, too—you'll need only eight ingredients to bake up a batch.
Go Bowling Cake
Let's spare the debate about whether bowling is a sport or not, and instead just dig in to a piece of this delicious cake. To make three pins and a bowling ball, you'll actually need two cakes, but you can keep it easy by opting for box mixes and using white candy coating discs and shoestring licorice to add the finishing touches.
Pick-a-Sport Cupcakes
To celebrate the all-around MVP, serve a spread of baseball cupcakes, basketball cupcakes, and soccer cupcakes. All are guaranteed to score points with party guests! It's simple, too: Just dress up donut holes with tinted frosting and colored candy coating.