17 Delicious Ways to Dress Up a Classic S’mores This Summer
Soft S'more Cookies
Craving s'mores but don't want to light the fire pit? Dare we say it, but our marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker-dusted chocolate chip cookies just might be an even better version of the classic summer treat.
Frosty S'mores Bars
If you thought all s'mores had to me warm and melty, this chilly version may change your mind. The decadent frozen dessert features two (yes, two!) types of ice cream, hot fudge topping, marshmallow cream, and mini marshmallows. Our mouths are watering just thinking about it.
White Chocolate and Jam S'mores
New flavors transform the traditional recipe into a showstopping affair with this easy s'mores recipe made in the oven. Rich and creamy white chocolate and sticky blackberry jam add an air of elegance to the campfire sweet.
Toasted S'mores Cocktail
The secret to our s'mores-inspired cocktail lies in the ice. We've smoked the ice cubes to add extra campfire flavor to every sip. The secret: Smoke the ice in a pan until it melts, then refreeze the water.
Copycat S'mores Cookies
When Girl Scout cookie season is over and you finish the last box, try making a copycat version of the s'mores cookie until their return. A homemade honey-wheat cookie serves as the base before getting a smear of marshmallow icing and drowned in melted chocolate. Keep these beauties layered between waxed paper in an airtight container in the fridge to prevent melting.
S'mores Cake
Want a delicious s'mores recipe to feed the whole family? This is the cake recipe for you. Instead of chocolate bars, we've whipped up an airy chocolate cake and baked it over a graham cracker crust. The homemade marshmallow frosting gives each slice the perfect sweet bite.
Grilled S'mores Cake with Easy Chocolate Sauce
Turn to your grill to make a wow-worthy s'mores dessert. Our take on the classic marshmallow treat features a base of grilled pound cake topped with traditional s'mores ingredients. The fact that this s'mores recipe comes together in 30 minutes or less makes it even more appealing.
Strawberry Banana S'mores
Fresh fruit, such as sweet strawberries and banana slices, amp up the fun factor in these tasty s'mores. Bonus: Each treat is ready after just 15 seconds in the microwave. Talk about a simple and delicious no-bake dessert.
Chocolate Revel S'mores Tart
Mimic your fave ooey-gooey delight in our impressive s'mores tart. The traditional ingredients (chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers) find a home in this showstopping dessert recipe.
Super Easy S'mores
Got 10 minutes? That's all the time you need to make our microwavable s'mores. Add some fun to these kid-friendly treats by spreading on a little peanut butter and adding colorful sprinkles.
Campfire S'mores Bread Pudding
Wow your friends and family with sweet bread pudding turned s'mores! Use hot dog buns as the base, then pour marshmallows, chocolate, and a milk mixture over the rest. Both adults and kids will love the campground-inspired treat.
S'more Fondue
Don't let the sweltering heat ruin your plans for toasty s'mores. Put your milk chocolate and marshmallows in a slow cooker for a super fun s'mores dip. The kids will have a blast dipping fluffy marshmallows into the rich and melty chocolate.
Coconut Fruit S'mores
Give your s'mores a tropical twist with the addition of sweet toasted coconut and blackberries. Don't worry, though: We're keeping the marshmallows, sweet chocolate, and crunchy graham crackers. Try these tasty skewers at your next backyard campout.
Inside-Out S'mores Brownies
Decadent brownies meet s'mores in our potluck-perfect recipe. In less than 30 minutes you'll have a chocolaty treat that's better than any brownie you'd make from a box mix. Tip: cool the pan completely on a wire rack before removing and cutting into bars.
Frozen S'mores Cake
The corner ice cream shop's got nothing on this s'mores-inspired masterpiece, complete with homemade almond-graham cracker crust, layers of coffee and dulce de leche ice cream, and delicious broiled marshmallow and chocolate topping.
Chocolate S'mores
S'mores aren't just for summer anymore. We smothered creamy marshmallows and melty milk chocolate between homemade cocoa cookies for a warm winter treat. For fun touch, change-up the cookie cutters to match the holiday you're celebrating. Serving with a mug of hot cocoa optional.
Ooey, Gooey, Chewy S'mores Bars
This simple s'mores bar recipe captures everything you love about oatmeal cookies in a super simple cookie crust. Throw in a marshmallow middle, and top things off with a melty chocolate topping. Now that's a summer dessert win-win-win.