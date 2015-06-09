24 Perfectly-Moist Bread Pudding Recipes for Dessert (or Breakfast)
Blueberry Bread Pudding with Blueberry Sauce
For a taste of summer freshness and indulgence, bake up this blueberry bread pudding. The addition of toasted pecans and coconut add an almost tropical element to the dessert, but the bread, melted butter, and cream maintain the cozy bread pudding vibes you expect.
Chocolate Bread Pudding Casserole
If French toast had a more buttery, chocolaty cousin, it would look like this holds-nothing-back dessert masterpiece. Chopped chocolate pieces situated between the bread slices are decadent enough, but we also drizzle chocolate ganache atop the warm casserole for a double-the-chocolate bread pudding when you want indulgence.
Pumpkin Breakfast Bread Puddings
There’s no need to decide between your favorite fall pie (pumpkin or pecan) with this bread pudding recipe. It features both! And because it's made with high-fiber whole wheat bread, a mix of eggs and egg whites, vitamin-rich pumpkin, and fat-free milk it’s a healthy bread pudding recipe that still cures sweet tooth cravings. Serving as individual bread puddings in their own ramekin means no fretting over portion control.
Butternut Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel Sauce
This is the bread pudding with bourbon sauce to make on repeat all fall. Unexpected butternut squash, cranberries, and pears add the best seasonal flavors. But the literal icing on the dessert is the silky, bourbon-infused caramel sauce
Make-It-Mine Savory Bread Pudding
If you’re the type who craves cheese more than chocolate, try this customizable savory bread pudding that’s perfect for a cozy family brunch. It’s like the omelet station at your favorite buffet has come to life in carb form!
Chocolate Bread Pudding with Mocha Cream Sauce
It can be our secret that this slow cooker dessert is deceptively healthy. The dark chocolate and coffee-infused cream sauce do a stellar job at disguising the multigrain bread and chia seeds hiding below.
Tres Leche Bread Pudding
You’ve heard of tres leches cake, but have you tried a bread pudding recipe with three milks? Regular dairy milk, sweetened condensed milk, and evaporated milk join with dried fruit, pistachios, cinnamon and chocolate for a dessert with layer upon layer of flavor.
Caramel Apple Bread Pudding
Cinnamon, apples, caramel, apple pie spice. These individual apple bread puddings feature so many holiday flavors, we like to hand them out as gifts or party favors. Don’t drizzle with that delicious caramel until it’s time to eat the pudding.
Make-It-Mine Sweet Bread Pudding
The options with this dessert bread pudding are nearly endless! Bookmark or pin it, and each time you make the warm dessert, you can experiment with new flavors. We’re wild about this combination: challah bread + figs + walnuts + caramel ice cream topping.
Mexican Bread Pudding
Piloncillo (a pure cane sugar) and canela (Mexican cinnamon) are the two ingredients that transport this bread pudding casserole Mexican dessert flair. If you can’t find them, substitute brown sugar and regular ground cinnamon. Just be sure to keep the raisins and pecans!
Pumpkin-Biscotti Bread Pudding with Brown Sugar Caramel Sauce
A three-to-one ratio of bread to biscotti leads to the perfect fluffy yet crunchy texture in this rich bread pudding. It's equally delicious at brunch (no one will say no to starting the day with brown sugar caramel!) as it is at dessert.
Banana Bread Pudding and a Kiss
As long as you’ve got banana bread on hand, this easy bread pudding recipe only requires five ingredients and is as simple as cubing the bread, pouring over a sweetened egg and cream mixture, baking, and topping with a bit of chocolate.
Chocolate-Cherry Bread Pudding
For a healthier version of chocolate bread pudding, turn to a recipe full of bittersweet chocolate and tart cherries. Even with a drizzle of icing, our tasty slow cooker bread pudding stays under 200 calories per serving!
White Chocolate Bread Pudding with Hard Sauce
You had us at “hard sauce.” What goes into the sauce, you wonder? Basic ingredients already in your kitchen: egg yolks, butter, sugar, whiskey (at least this is always in our kitchen!), and water. Drizzle that over your cherry-studded white chocolate dessert for a bread pudding with whiskey sauce those over 21 will rave about.
Ham and Brie Bread Pudding
Tell the kids it’s a twist on a ham and cheese sandwich. Tell the adults it’s made with herb focaccia and Brie. This savory slow cooker bread pudding is sure to satisfy all.
White Chocolate and Apricot Bread Pudding
Give your white chocolate bread pudding fruit-forward flavor with dried apricots that compliment the smooth white chocolate and decadent cream. A sprinkling of fresh raspberries and grated white chocolate offer hints to the fruit and chocolate flavors to be scooped out of the slow cooker dessert.
Cherry-Plum Bread Pudding
Ripe plums, healthy whole grain bread, and sweet cherries make this hearty breakfast bread pudding one you’ll be excited to get out of bed for. For a simple yet elevated bread pudding sauce, top with crème fraiche. Or make your inner kid smile, by sprinkling with powdered sugar.
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding with Caramel Rum Sauce
If the words “bread pudding with rum sauce” stop you in your tracks, here’s your dream dessert. The star of these parfait bread puddings isn’t the bread (warm cinnamon rolls, drool!), but rather the homemade salted rum caramel sauce that's drizzled over each layer. We understand if you want to double the sauce recipe and start adding it to all kinds of desserts.
Tiramisu Bread Pudding
Instant coffee crystals add full-bodied flavor to this bread pudding recipe inspired by classic Italian tiramisu. A rich cream cheese topper serves as a bread pudding sauce once it melts into the warm dessert.
Cinnamon-Coffee Dunked Donut Pudding
Not all bread pudding recipes call for a loaf of bread as this donut bread pudding proves. And we can think of no better combination in a breakfast bread pudding than donuts and coffee. Yes, you read that right; the usual egg mixture used in bread puddings has coffee (and sweetened condensed milk) added to it here. A sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar and a simple bread pudding sauce of butter, brown sugar, cream, and vanilla add the finishing mouthwatering touches.
Chocolate-Walnut Bread Pudding with Coffee-Kahlua Cream Sauce
If you’re the type who wouldn’t dare make chocolate chip cookies without walnuts and you consider yourself a coffee lover, this may be the best bread pudding recipe you’ve ever tasted. The adults-only creamy bread pudding is studded with walnuts and chocolate, then smothered in a coffee- and coffee-liqueur infused cream sauce. Resisting it is impossible.
Spice Tea Breakfast Bread Pudding
Try our tea-infused version of classic bread pudding for a unique twist on an old favorite. Orange spice tea mingles with dried cherries, persimmon, and vanilla for a delicious breakfast dish.
Campfire S'mores Bread Pudding
Celebrate the best of your favorite campfire treat: s'mores! This delicious dessert features marshmallows, melted chocolate, and graham cracker crumbs. Bonus: The bread pudding is made up of hot dog buns, carrying the campfire theme even further.
Pumpkin Bread Pudding with Citrus Drizzle
With pumpkin bread as the base there’s no pumpkin lover out there who could turn down this perfect-for-fall bread pudding. Orange juice and orange zest add bright citrus flavor to the otherwise decadent dessert.