24 Perfectly-Moist Bread Pudding Recipes for Dessert (or Breakfast)

By BH&amp;G Food Editors
Updated April 20, 2020
Andy Lyons
Consider your quest for the best bread pudding recipes complete. We’ve got a flavor for virtually any craving. Chocolate, pumpkin, blueberry, apple, and even savory meat and cheese-filled bread puddings can all be found here. If you’ve got bread going stale (and, really, even if you don’t), put it to use in your tip pick from these ideas for bread pudding.
Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 24

Blueberry Bread Pudding with Blueberry Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a taste of summer freshness and indulgence, bake up this blueberry bread pudding. The addition of toasted pecans and coconut add an almost tropical element to the dessert, but the bread, melted butter, and cream maintain the cozy bread pudding vibes you expect.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

Chocolate Bread Pudding Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If French toast had a more buttery, chocolaty cousin, it would look like this holds-nothing-back dessert masterpiece. Chopped chocolate pieces situated between the bread slices are decadent enough, but we also drizzle chocolate ganache atop the warm casserole for a double-the-chocolate bread pudding when you want indulgence.

3 of 24

Pumpkin Breakfast Bread Puddings

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

There’s no need to decide between your favorite fall pie (pumpkin or pecan) with this bread pudding recipe. It features both! And because it's made with high-fiber whole wheat bread, a mix of eggs and egg whites, vitamin-rich pumpkin, and fat-free milk it’s a healthy bread pudding recipe that still cures sweet tooth cravings. Serving as individual bread puddings in their own ramekin means no fretting over portion control.

Buy It: Apilco Ramekins, $29.95, Williams Sonoma

Advertisement

4 of 24

Butternut Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This is the bread pudding with bourbon sauce to make on repeat all fall. Unexpected butternut squash, cranberries, and pears add the best seasonal flavors. But the literal icing on the dessert is the silky, bourbon-infused caramel sauce

5 of 24

Make-It-Mine Savory Bread Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you’re the type who craves cheese more than chocolate, try this customizable savory bread pudding that’s perfect for a cozy family brunch. It’s like the omelet station at your favorite buffet has come to life in carb form!

6 of 24

Chocolate Bread Pudding with Mocha Cream Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It can be our secret that this slow cooker dessert is deceptively healthy. The dark chocolate and coffee-infused cream sauce do a stellar job at disguising the multigrain bread and chia seeds hiding below.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 24

Tres Leche Bread Pudding

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You’ve heard of tres leches cake, but have you tried a bread pudding recipe with three milks? Regular dairy milk, sweetened condensed milk, and evaporated milk join with dried fruit, pistachios, cinnamon and chocolate for a dessert with layer upon layer of flavor.

8 of 24

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cinnamon, apples, caramel, apple pie spice. These individual apple bread puddings feature so many holiday flavors, we like to hand them out as gifts or party favors. Don’t drizzle with that delicious caramel until it’s time to eat the pudding.

9 of 24

Make-It-Mine Sweet Bread Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The options with this dessert bread pudding are nearly endless! Bookmark or pin it, and each time you make the warm dessert, you can experiment with new flavors. We’re wild about this combination: challah bread + figs + walnuts + caramel ice cream topping.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 24

Mexican Bread Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Piloncillo (a pure cane sugar) and canela (Mexican cinnamon) are the two ingredients that transport this bread pudding casserole Mexican dessert flair. If you can’t find them, substitute brown sugar and regular ground cinnamon. Just be sure to keep the raisins and pecans!

11 of 24

Pumpkin-Biscotti Bread Pudding with Brown Sugar Caramel Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A three-to-one ratio of bread to biscotti leads to the perfect fluffy yet crunchy texture in this rich bread pudding. It's equally delicious at brunch (no one will say no to starting the day with brown sugar caramel!) as it is at dessert.

12 of 24

Banana Bread Pudding and a Kiss

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

As long as you’ve got banana bread on hand, this easy bread pudding recipe only requires five ingredients and is as simple as cubing the bread, pouring over a sweetened egg and cream mixture, baking, and topping with a bit of chocolate.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 24

Chocolate-Cherry Bread Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a healthier version of chocolate bread pudding, turn to a recipe full of bittersweet chocolate and tart cherries. Even with a drizzle of icing, our tasty slow cooker bread pudding stays under 200 calories per serving!

Buy It: Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $34.99, Bed Bath & Beyond

14 of 24

White Chocolate Bread Pudding with Hard Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You had us at “hard sauce.” What goes into the sauce, you wonder? Basic ingredients already in your kitchen: egg yolks, butter, sugar, whiskey (at least this is always in our kitchen!), and water. Drizzle that over your cherry-studded white chocolate dessert for a bread pudding with whiskey sauce those over 21 will rave about.

Related: Recipes Made Even Tastier with a Splash of Whiskey

15 of 24

Ham and Brie Bread Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tell the kids it’s a twist on a ham and cheese sandwich. Tell the adults it’s made with herb focaccia and Brie. This savory slow cooker bread pudding is sure to satisfy all.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 24

White Chocolate and Apricot Bread Pudding

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Give your white chocolate bread pudding fruit-forward flavor with dried apricots that compliment the smooth white chocolate and decadent cream. A sprinkling of fresh raspberries and grated white chocolate offer hints to the fruit and chocolate flavors to be scooped out of the slow cooker dessert.

17 of 24

Cherry-Plum Bread Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Ripe plums, healthy whole grain bread, and sweet cherries make this hearty breakfast bread pudding one you’ll be excited to get out of bed for. For a simple yet elevated bread pudding sauce, top with crème fraiche. Or make your inner kid smile, by sprinkling with powdered sugar.

18 of 24

Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding with Caramel Rum Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If the words “bread pudding with rum sauce” stop you in your tracks, here’s your dream dessert. The star of these parfait bread puddings isn’t the bread (warm cinnamon rolls, drool!), but rather the homemade salted rum caramel sauce that's drizzled over each layer. We understand if you want to double the sauce recipe and start adding it to all kinds of desserts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 24

Tiramisu Bread Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Instant coffee crystals add full-bodied flavor to this bread pudding recipe inspired by classic Italian tiramisu. A rich cream cheese topper serves as a bread pudding sauce once it melts into the warm dessert.

Buy It: Over and Back Square Ramekins, $14.99, Bed Bath & Beyond

20 of 24

Cinnamon-Coffee Dunked Donut Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Not all bread pudding recipes call for a loaf of bread as this donut bread pudding proves. And we can think of no better combination in a breakfast bread pudding than donuts and coffee. Yes, you read that right; the usual egg mixture used in bread puddings has coffee (and sweetened condensed milk) added to it here. A sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar and a simple bread pudding sauce of butter, brown sugar, cream, and vanilla add the finishing mouthwatering touches.

Related: Homemade Donut Recipes

21 of 24

Chocolate-Walnut Bread Pudding with Coffee-Kahlua Cream Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you’re the type who wouldn’t dare make chocolate chip cookies without walnuts and you consider yourself a coffee lover, this may be the best bread pudding recipe you’ve ever tasted. The adults-only creamy bread pudding is studded with walnuts and chocolate, then smothered in a coffee- and coffee-liqueur infused cream sauce. Resisting it is impossible.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 24

Spice Tea Breakfast Bread Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Try our tea-infused version of classic bread pudding for a unique twist on an old favorite. Orange spice tea mingles with dried cherries, persimmon, and vanilla for a delicious breakfast dish.

23 of 24

Campfire S'mores Bread Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Celebrate the best of your favorite campfire treat: s'mores! This delicious dessert features marshmallows, melted chocolate, and graham cracker crumbs. Bonus: The bread pudding is made up of hot dog buns, carrying the campfire theme even further.

24 of 24

Pumpkin Bread Pudding with Citrus Drizzle

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With pumpkin bread as the base there’s no pumpkin lover out there who could turn down this perfect-for-fall bread pudding. Orange juice and orange zest add bright citrus flavor to the otherwise decadent dessert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com