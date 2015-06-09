27 Tart Recipes That Are Almost Too Cute to Eat
Key Lime Tart
Whether it's a hot summer day or cold winter morning, this tart recipe is going to perk you right up. The sweet-tart inspiration comes from lime juice, lime zest, and sweetened condensed milk. Serve with a spoonful of sweetened whipped cream.
Spiced Maple Tart with Poached Pears
Brimming with warm spices and maple flavor, this pear tart recipe screams fall. A bit of crystallized ginger adds a kick to the creamy custard. And while those poached pears look super fancy, our Test Kitchen's easy process will leave you (and the guests) impressed.
Bittersweet Chocolate-Caramel Tart
Layers of homemade caramel filling and bittersweet chocolate ganache top a chocolate shortbread crust in this rich tart recipe. Sprinkle a little sea salt on top of the ganache for an irresistible salty-sweet taste sensation.
Fresh Fruit and Cream Tarts
A rich pastry cream chilled in a pastry shell is topped with colorful fruit (use whatever's in season) creates this refreshing mini dessert. The delicate fruit tart recipe can be assembled and refrigerated up to four hours before serving.
Cherry-Almond Tart
Our easy fruit tart recipe takes less than an hour to prep thanks to a jar of cherry preserves. Give this richly flavored fruit tart a fancy pastry-shop look by adding a lattice-top crust. A sprinkling of sliced almonds adds a crunchy bite and eye-catching finish.
Key Lime Tartlets
If the larger version of our key lime pie tart didn't entice you, give these mini tarts (aka tartlets) a try. What sets these zesty tartlets apart is the flaky coconut-macadamia nut pastry crust. The buttery crust provides a perfect nutty contrast to the sweet-tart lime flavor.
Banana-Pecan Caramel Tart
If you love bananas foster, you'll love this dreamy combination of bananas and pecans. Caramel ice cream topping makes an easy, yet delicious tart decoration. We like making our dessert extra sweet with a scoop of ice cream.
Lemon Curd Tassies
Make these elegant miniature fruit tarts by spooning homemade lemon curd into buttery pastry cups. Since the pastry dough needs time to chill, make it a day in advance and let it sit in the fridge overnight or freeze it for up to 1 month.
Creamy Rhubarb Tart
Save some of your spring rhubarb haul for this stunning tart recipe. The sweet, creamy filling gets nice vanilla notes from vanilla bean (you can totally sub extract, too) and bit of tang from the addition of mascarpone cheese.
Apple-Toffee Tartlets
Get all the goodness of a caramel apple in one or two bites with this buttery blend of apple chunks, toffee pieces, and brown sugar. Serve the apple tarts with a steamy cup of tea and/or a scoop of cinnamon ice cream.
Minty Cookies and Cream Tassies
For an easy dessert that's sure to please your whole party, this is the tart recipe for you. Our mini chocolate tarts utilize purchased phyllo shells to accomplish your dessert plans in just 20 minutes. A hint of crème de menthe liqueur gives the sandwich cookie-cream cheese filling its signature minty flavor.
Strawberry Cheesecake Tartlets
Here's another easy mini tart recipe that comes together in less than 30 minutes (it'll need some time to chill, though). Our fuss-free mini tart filling starts with cheesecake-flavor instant pudding and pie filling mix. A spoonful of strawberry preserves adds big flavor to this tiny dessert.
Lavender-Honey Lemon Tart
This gorgeous lemon tart recipe gets some floral flavor from the addition of lavender buds. Unflavored gelatin goes in the filling to give each slice a clean, polished look. Follow the easy candied lemon recipe for a truly picturesque finish.
Snickering Tartlets
This yummy tart recipe is a great use for leftover Halloween candy. Chocolate-caramel candy-bar chunks provide the flavor punch for these adorable tartlets. A peanut butter-cream cheese filling helps cut through the sweetness from the candy.
Apple and Browned Butter Tart
Browned butter adds a nutty, toasty flavor to this apple tart recipe. The creamy custard filling pairs beautifully with the stunning display of sautéed Honeycrisp apples.
Test Kitchen Tip: If your sweet pastry dough is warm or hard to handle, pop it in the fridge for an hour to let the butter firm up.
Ganache-Glazed Peanut Butter Tart
Chocolate lovers will adore this sophisticated combination of silky chocolate and peanut butter nestled in a buttery cookie-crumb crust. Prep this showstopping chocolate tart up to 24 hours in advance.
Country-Style Gingerbread-Pear Tarts
If you don't have a tart pan handy, try this rustic take on a fruit tart. Instead of shaping the dough into a pan, simply roll out the dough, add the filling, and fold up the edge. This irresistible pairing of gingerbread and seasonal pears makes an excellent holiday dessert.
Tiny Raspberry Cheesecake Tarts
This easy dessert tart recipe also takes advantage of prebaked phyllo dough shells. The only thing you have to do is add a layer of melted chocolate to each shell and add the zippy cream cheese filling.
Apple Tart with Cheddar Cheese Crust
In case you didn't know, many old-fashioned apple pie recipes include cheddar cheese as a topper. We promise it's delicious! Here we've added shredded cheddar cheese to the crust and made a crumbly topping instead.
Raisin-Pumpkin Tart
If you're craving pumpkin pie but want to wait until Thanksgiving, this tart recipe will hold you over. Bonus: No one will ever guess you made this elegant layered dessert a little healthier by using fat-free cream cheese and milk.
Choco-Berry Tartlets
Fill cocoa-flavor dough with a sweet, creamy mixture of chocolate, raspberry jam, and coconut. If you like, sprinkle the tartlets with powdered sugar after they've completely cooled.
Pecan Cranberry Tart
This pretty tart combines the sticky goodness of pecan pie with the sweet-tart zing of fresh cranberries. Serve it with ice cream or vanilla frozen yogurt. The recipe makes two rectangular tarts, so it's a great dessert option for a larger holiday meal with the family.
Plum-Berry Whole Wheat Tarts
Fold hearty whole wheat pastry over the plum-berry filling to create a beautifully rustic fruit tart. Adorn the top with a sprinkle of goat cheese (it's optional but we highly recommend it) and a drizzle of honey.
Marzipan Tart with Fruit Tumble
If you've never heard of marzipan, it's a sweet confection made of sugar or honey and almond. Here we use almond paste (look for it in the baking ingredient section of your grocery store) to make this fruit tart recipe a bit easier. Top the creamy custard tart with glistening berries and summer fruits tossed with honey and orange juice.
Tropical Dream Tassies
One bite of this lime-infused dessert and you'll be transported to a tropical paradise. Enjoy this tassie recipe with whipped cream and toasted coconut for a truly magical treat.
Garden Vegetable Tart
Savory tarts are also super delicious! When you've gorgeous summer garden veggies, save some of the fresh produce for this tart recipe. We use fresh corn, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes here, but you can top with whatever you've got on hand.
Beef, Mushroom, and Onion Tart
This top-rated savory tart recipe starts with purchased dough so you'll have dinner on the table in 30 minutes flat. Lean ground beef is sautéed with mushrooms and onions for an umami-rich filling. Blue cheese (if it's not your vibe, try feta or goat cheese!) gives every bite a funky, tangy flavor.