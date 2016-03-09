Yes, You Can Make Pie in Your Slow Cooker—These 6 Delicious Recipes Prove It

Karla Conrad
Craving a slice of flaky-crust pie, but short on oven space? Let your slow cooker do the work! These delicious slow cooker pie recipes, including favorites like pecan, pumpkin, and apple, cook to perfection right on your countertop for a no-oven-needed dessert recipe.
Slow Cooker Pecan Pie

Karla Conrad
It's true that our Test Kitchen dreamed up this slow cooker pecan pie as a Thanksgiving-day solution for overcrowded ovens. But honestly, this sticky-sweet slow cooker pie will be delicious year-round. It is rich, buttery, and ideal with coffee.

Test Kitchen Tip: Slow cooker pies require a little stand time uncovered in the cooker for the filling to set. Don't skip this step!

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pie

Karla Conrad
This slow cooker pumpkin pie recipe has all the same wonderful flavors of the classic pie you know and love. For a golden-brown top, set the slow-cooked pie on a baking sheet and broil it for 3 to 4 minutes. (If you skip this optional step, don't worry–it's just as delicious without broiling!) Make your own sweetened whipped cream to go on top for an extra special treat.

Test Kitchen Tip: Try lining the slow cooker with a disposable liner ($2, Target). It allows you to easily lift the finished pie out of your cooker and (bonus!) makes for less cleanup.

Pear-Fig Pie with White Cheddar Crust

No one will believe you made this gorgeous pie in a slow cooker. Sprinkled with pistachios, this delicious pie features fresh pears and sweet figs in a cheddar-dotted pastry. It's a seasonal pie that definitely raises the bar for special-occasion desserts.

Buy It: Crock-Pot 6 Quart Cook & Carry Slow Cooker ($31, Target)

Apple-Blackberry Pie

Jason Donnelly
Imagine your favorite apple crumb pie, but add juicy blackberries to it. Set it in the flakiest of piecrusts, only instead of putting it in the oven, it goes in the slow cooker. Now that's an apple pie recipe we can get behind. Don't forget the ice cream!

Test Kitchen Tip: No worries if the top edges of the piecrust fall a bit during cook time. Your pie will still taste great!

Carrot Cake Pie

Need some individual dessert ideas for your next gathering? Look no further than these delicious mini slow cooker pies with a tender carrot cake-inspired filling. A couple of hours in a slow cooker water bath (i.e. a mini steam room!) creates the super-moist texture of these mini pies. Leaf-shape cookie cutters make perfect pastry cutouts for autumn, but any shape cookie cutter will work. Little trees or Easter bunnies would be adorable.

Peppermint-Fudge Pie with Peppermint Chantilly Cream

Slow-cooked pies in super-cute jars? Don't mind if we do! Dip a spoon into layers of indulgence: minty whipped cream, a fudgy peppermint-spiked chocolate filling, and a crunchy wafer crust at the bottom. It's like Christmas in a glass.

Buy It: Ball Set of 12 Half Pint Quilted Mason Jars ($8, Target)

