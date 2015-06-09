Sweet-tart crisp apples in warm spices surrounded by a flaky, buttery crust is the ultimate way to end any fall meal. We're talking about good old-fashioned apple pie, of course. If you happen to be new at making an apple pie from scratch, you'll want to learn how to cut apples for pie. That's right, preparing apples is an important part of the process of a successful bake. Before you start slicing apples for pie, start with the right apple. Certain varieties, such as Braeburn, Golden Delicious, Jonagold (sweet), Cortland, Granny Smith, and Jonathan (tart) hold up best during cooking. (Want to make sure you choose the best apples for your pie? Learn about the different types of apples here.) Once you've got your fresh apples ready, proceed with the following steps for the easiest way to peel apples for your favorite apple pie recipe.