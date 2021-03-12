Whether it's Pi Day, Thanksgiving, or just a Monday, I love finding any excuse to enjoy a big slice of pie. There's just something about digging into that buttery, flaky piecrust with a warm (or chilled) filling. I have yet to meet a pie flavor I don't like, but if given the option, I'll likely go with whatever fruit pie is available. It's even more enjoyable to me if it's some sort of berry pie—especially now that spring is here! Gurney's Seed & Nursery Co. recently revealed the most popular fruit pies by state, and I had to see where my state landed. Spoiler alert: My current state (Iowa) and home state (Missouri) both went to strawberry pie, which I believe is an excellent choice. While there aren't many major head-turners (Thanksgiving cranberry pie sparked confusion last year), the results might surprise you. See which fruit pie your state landed on and whether you agree.