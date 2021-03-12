These Are the Most Popular Fruit Pies in Every State
Does your favorite match your home state?
Whether it's Pi Day, Thanksgiving, or just a Monday, I love finding any excuse to enjoy a big slice of pie. There's just something about digging into that buttery, flaky piecrust with a warm (or chilled) filling. I have yet to meet a pie flavor I don't like, but if given the option, I'll likely go with whatever fruit pie is available. It's even more enjoyable to me if it's some sort of berry pie—especially now that spring is here! Gurney's Seed & Nursery Co. recently revealed the most popular fruit pies by state, and I had to see where my state landed. Spoiler alert: My current state (Iowa) and home state (Missouri) both went to strawberry pie, which I believe is an excellent choice. While there aren't many major head-turners (Thanksgiving cranberry pie sparked confusion last year), the results might surprise you. See which fruit pie your state landed on and whether you agree.
The Most Popular Fruit Pies in America
Gurney's used Google Trends search interest data to see which fruit pies reigned in all the states. There were 16 fruit pies named, with flavors such as strawberry, grape, and key lime taking in the most wins. You can check out the full list of pies over at Gurney's, but here's how the top six fruit pie flavors in America stack up.
Three states chose pineapple pie as their favorite. It's a bit puzzling since the tropical fruit doesn't naturally grow in any of these states, but it's a delicious choice regardless.
These states chose pineapple pie:
- North Dakota
- Texas
- Wisconsin
Up next we've got the classic apple pie. Honestly, I'm a little surprised this all-American favorite dessert didn't rank higher, but three states all crave apple pie the most.
These states chose apple pie:
- Illinois
- New Hampshire
- Vermont
If you didn't get the reference earlier, this pie sparked a bit of controversy when Instagram said it won the most popular Thanksgiving pie (tied with sweet potato). Instead of the 11 states claiming it for Thanksgiving, only four states chose cranberry pie as their No. 1 fruit pie pick.
These states chose cranberry pie:
- Maryland
- Michigan
- New Jersy
- Virginia
It's not a big surprise Florida chose sweet-tart key lime pie as the best fruit pie flavor. The fact Georgia (aka the Peach State) also picked key lime pie might cause a few more eyebrow raises.
These states chose key lime pie:
- Colorado
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
There are six states that crave grape pies the most, landing the fruit pie in second place. I haven't spent a lot of time on the West Coast or Northeastern states (where it's most loved), but I'm definitely going to be searching for a slice of grape pie next time I'm in the area. I'd imagine it's the next best thing when not consuming grapes in wine form.
These states chose grape pie:
- Arizona
- California
- Connecticut
- Maryland
- New York
- Pennsylvania
If you're in the Midwest or South, it's safe to assume you'd say strawberry pie is the best fruit pie flavor. Those sweet red fruits grow in abundance in many of these states, and there's nothing like turning freshly-picked strawberries into a mouthwatering dessert.
These states chose strawberry pie:
- Alabama
- Delaware
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Ohio
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
Other State-Favorite Fruit Pies
Several more fruit pies scatter the nation. Here are the flavors the rest of America loves the most:
- Applesauce pie: North Carolina
- Banana Cream pie: Alaska, Hawaii
- Blueberry Pie: Maine
- Cherry pie: Montana, New Mexico
- Coconut cream pie: Arkansas, Kansas
- Huckleberry pie: Nebraska
- Peach pie: Wyoming
- Pear pie: Idaho, Oregon
- Mixed berry pie: Oklahoma, Washington
- Razzleberry pie: Nevada, Utah
Craving pie yet? If one of these delicious fruit pies doesn't strike your fancy, we've got plenty of amazing pie recipes featuring chocolate, custard bases, and other fruits to create unforgettable desserts at home.
