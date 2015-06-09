13 Pecan Pie Recipes to Complete Your Holiday Dessert Spread
Chocolate Pecan Pie with Kahlua
The tempting flavor combo of coffee and chocolate makes this pecan pie recipe one of our favorites. Get it guest-ready with a garnish of melted chocolate and toasted pecan halves, and serve it with a scoop of coffee-flavor ice cream.
Pecan Pie
The secret to a perfect pecan pie lies in the doneness. While the ingredients for our pecan pie filling recipe are few and the technique is simple, hitting the right temperature can make or break the results. Watch the recipe video for tips on how to get it just right.
Honey-Crunch Chocolate-Pecan Pie
Rich and decadent is an understatement for this bourbon, chocolate, and honey-infused pecan pie recipe. Use a purchased frozen deep-dish pastry shell to make this easy pecan pie recipe come together even faster.
Erin's Pumpkin-Pecan Pie
Can't decide between pumpkin or pecan pie? Get the best of both classic Thanksgiving treats with cookbook author Erin McDowell's ultimate pecan pie recipe. The all-butter piecrust is packed with a rich filling infused with warm spices.
Coconut-Chocolate Pecan Pie
Give your chocolate-pecan pie recipe a taste of the tropics with flaked coconut. Layering each ingredient (coconut, chocolate, and pecans) before pouring the egg filling mixture ensures you'll get the perfect amount of each flavor in every bite.
Mini Maple Pecan Pies
Whip up this mini pecan recipe so everyone can have their own individual dessert. The homemade pastry crust is livened up with cream cheese for the perfect blend of flaky and rich flavor. And if you've been looking for a pecan pie recipe without corn syrup, this is the one for you as we only have pure maple syrup in the mix.
Apple-Pear Praline Pie
For a creative finish to a special meal, serve this tasty food mash-up of apple and pecan pie. The gooey pecan filling is replaced with all that you love from an apple pie. Get the nutty flavor you crave from the pecan pastry crust and brown-sugared pecan topping.
Maple-Bourbon Pecan Pie
This bourbon pecan pie recipe might just take the top spot on your list of all-time favorite desserts. Pure maple syrup, bourbon, and vanilla make an incredible team for the nutty pecan filling. Serve with our maple-cinnamon whipped cream for the ultimate sweet finish.
Slow Cooker Pecan Pie
Slow cooker pies are indeed a thing (and a delicious one at that). Keep the oven clear and make this pecan pie recipe right in your trusty countertop appliance. Be sure to follow the instructions for turning the liner and letting the pie stand before enjoying it to achieve the best results.
Pecan-Cranberry Tart
With this dessert recipe in hand, you'll be able to serve a gooey, sweet pecan pie—that has just a hint of tart cranberry—to a crowd (20 people, to be exact). Prep the pastry and place in the tart shells a day in advance to get a head-start on your baking list.
Pecan Pie Bars
Who says you can't enjoy pecan pie on the go? Our delicious pecan pie bar recipe features the same caramelized, nutty flavor on a buttery pastry crust. Wrap the squares up individually so you can have a homemade sweet treat whenever cravings strike.
Chocolate Chess Pie
Chess pie is a classic Southern dessert that is already great on its own, but this nutty version is a way to really amplify the holiday dessert menu. Cocoa powder transforms an ordinary pecan pie filling recipe into a mouthwatering chocolate dessert. Bonus: This pie freezes beautifully so you can make it a few months in advance.
Pumpkin-Pecan Tassies
Pumpkin, pecan, maple—these adorable mini desserts have fall's favorite flavors all wrapped up in one bite. Serve with an extra drizzle of maple syrup to give them a punchy, sticky-sweet finish. Store these mini pecan pies in the fridge for a few days or freeze them to last up to 3 months.