These Mini Pies Are Massively Adorable
If you’ve ever been tempted to eat the entire pie, now’s your chance. Mini pies are a comforting single-serving dessert (or entrée—you'll see what we mean) with built-in portion control excellent for any occasion. Grab a bite-sized egg and cheese pie for a quick breakfast on the run or add a bouquet of miniature blueberry pies on a stick for a showstopping dessert bar display. Whether you’re hungry for something satisfyingly sweet or succulently savory, these mini pie recipes are mighty delicious and are as easy as, you guessed it, pie!
Mini Blueberry Pies
You’ll need 8 mini pie pans to make these mini blueberry pies filled with a fresh blueberry compote and topped with sweetened whipped cream and delicate curls of lemon peel. To shortcut the sweets, start with purchased pie dough when you don't have time to make it from scratch.
Caramelized Banana Cream Pies
This mini pie recipe from Chef Tim Love uses refrigerated sugar cookie dough as the piecrust for a blend of whipped white chocolate, bananas, and sweet caramel. Baked in mini pie or tart pans, they're the perfect single-serving dessert.
Buy It: Gobel Mini Round Tart Pan ($25, Williams Sonoma)
Cherry Hand Pies
A simple sprinkle of coarse sugar or drizzle of homemade icing is all these pretty mini pies need. Use this sandwich wrapping trick to pack them for a picnic treat or wrap them up to treat your friends to a mini cherry pie all their own.
Mini Spaghetti and Meatball Pies
This kid-friendly recipe comes together in a muffin tin, where little spaghetti nests create the base for precooked Italian-style meatballs and tomato basil pasta sauce.
Buy It: OXO Muffin Pan ($25, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Mini Chocolate Peanut Butter Pies
Use a mini pie tin or mini muffin pan to form the chocolate cookie crust for these decadent mini chocolate pies made with creamy peanut butter. Piping a ruffle of chocolate whipped cream dresses them up for a special occasion.
Mini Maple Pecan Pies
These mini pecan pies are just the right size for satisfying that sweet tooth. An added hint of maple and toasted chopped pecans add comforting touches to this decadent fall dessert.
Mini Quiches
Take these savory mini pies with you on the go or serve them hot for a fun kid-friendly brunch the entire family will enjoy. Using purchased piecrust and precooked meat means the prep time for these savory mini pies is only about 20 minutes.
Bananas Foster Mini Pies
These handheld mini pies transform a traditional bananas foster recipe into a portable dessert that’s fun to share and even more fun to eat! Just a small splash of bourbon in the filling adds a richer indulgent flavor.
Mini Holiday Fruit Pies
These individual desserts are the perfect end to a holiday feast, where sliced kumquats and fresh sage leaves create the festive finish on top of these sweet-yet-tart mini fruit pies.
Sloppy Joe Hand Pies
These savory mini pies may take the “sloppy” out of a traditional sloppy joe recipe, but they definitely don’t skimp on flavor. Heaps of ground meat simmered in a homemade sauce fill the insides of these portable golden pastries.
Mason Jar Lid Pie
The lid of a Mason jar creates the perfect mini pie tin for these mini blueberry pies, where the removable discs in the lids make it easy to pop the pies out of the mold for serving the adorable Mason jar desserts.
Peach Air-Fryer Hand Pies
No need to deep fry these mini peach pies to get a satisfying flaky and crunchy crust. This mini pie recipe comes together in an air fryer for a quick and easy dessert on the go.
Buy It: Ninja Air Fryer ($130, Target)
Pie in an Apple
This healthy spin on an apple pie uses an actual apple as the crust for these mini apple pies. Scoop out the center of a medium baking apple and fill it with a sweet, spiced brown sugar filling before baking for 20 to 25 minutes.
Peach Melba Pie Pops
These mini peach pies have all the sweet and tangy flavors of a traditional peach melba but are served as a fun and portable dessert-on-a-stick. Because these cute pies can be stored at room temperature for two days (and the recipe makes 20) we love making these pies as a potluck dessert.
Chorizo Pepper Hand Pies
Top these savory mini pies with a sweet pepper relish or dip them in homemade salsa for a fun appetizer everyone will love.
Pumpkin-Pecan Tassies
These mini pies blend the big flavors of pecan pie and bold flavors of pumpkin pie into a single bite-sized pastry shell. Store these mini pumpkin pies in the freezer for up to three months or in the fridge for two days.
Fried Apple Hand Pies
While you could bake or air fry these mini apple pies, you’d be missing out on the old-fashioned flavor and flaky crust that comes from dipping these pint-sized pastries in a hot oil bath for three minutes.
Pumpkin Pie Pops
Use a pumpkin-shaped cookie cutter to cut out the crusts for these mini pumpkin pies, and then simply pop in a stick before baking to make the perfect petite treat for lounging around with after a festive feast.
Buy It: Ann Clark Pumpkin Cookie Cutter ($7, Amazon)
Mini Sweet Potato Pies
Ready-made graham cracker piecrusts make this recipe for mini sweet potato pies a quick and easy dessert any time of the year, but the sweet swirls of maple syrup and warming pumpkin pie spice inside the mini pie shells are what makes this recipe ideal for finishing off a holiday meal.
Strawberry Hand Pies
These mini strawberry pies can be made into 8 full-circle or 16 half-circle hand pies, but no matter how you slice them, each portable dessert pie includes a generous filling made from fresh strawberries.