If you’ve ever been tempted to eat the entire pie, now’s your chance. Mini pies are a comforting single-serving dessert (or entrée—you'll see what we mean) with built-in portion control excellent for any occasion. Grab a bite-sized egg and cheese pie for a quick breakfast on the run or add a bouquet of miniature blueberry pies on a stick for a showstopping dessert bar display. Whether you’re hungry for something satisfyingly sweet or succulently savory, these mini pie recipes are mighty delicious and are as easy as, you guessed it, pie!