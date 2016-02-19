23 Delicious Fall Pies and Tarts to Sweeten the Season
Salted Caramel Apple Pie
Transform your favorite sticky-sweet treat on a stick into a fall pie that will blow everyone away. The pie pastry gets an extra nutty flavor thanks to the addition of rolled oats. And the sea salt really balances out the sweetness of the caramel sauce in this delicious seasonal pie.
Mini Maple-Pecan Pies
Pecan pie is a must during the fall, and these adorably compact seasonal pies feature the sweet, nutty flavor you know and love. It's going to be tempting to pop one right out of the oven, but give it at least an hour to let the filling set nicely before serving. These personal-sized pies will be perfect for your fall gatherings.
Apple-Cranberry Pie
When it comes to autumn fruit pie recipes, it doesn't get much better than apple and cranberry. The sweet-tart flavor from the in-season fruits gets an extra hint of brightness from finely shredded orange peel. For even more flavor, try adding 2 Tbsp. of apple brandy to the filling.
Rustic Blood Orange Tart with Salted Pecan Crust
With their ruby-red flesh and sweet-tart flavor, blood oranges are a brilliant seasonal choice for this simple five-ingredient fall tart. A maple syrup reduction helps sweeten the fruit, while a homemade pecan crust adds a hint of saltiness to the elegant dessert.
Autumn Maple-Pear Pie
Peak-season pears burst from this gorgeous fall pie. A poached pear topper and sweet caramel sauce garnish the piecrust, which gains nutty flavor from ground toasted pecans. Make the poached pear slices up to 24 hours in advance to get a head start on your holiday baking.
Apple Pie Pops
Here's a fun way to make a display out of your favorite fall pie recipe. Simmered apples with sugar and apple pie spice make an excellent filling for these flaky sugar-coated fall pie pops. They are definitely the cutest portable pies you've ever seen.
Easy Apple-Cherry Slab Pie
When you've got a lot of mouths to feed, look no further than this easy slab pie. More than two pounds of apples go into this giant fall pie, so this is a great opportunity to use up your freshly-picked produce. Brush your finished pastry with milk and a sprinkle of coarse sugar to achieve that beautiful, sparkly golden-brown crust.
Caramel Apple-Cherry Pie
Combine the goodness of rich caramel apples with tart cranberries and cherries for a fall fruit pie that is perfect for all your seasonal gatherings. The lovely contrast of color is achieved by spooning the cranberry mixture in dollops among layers of the sweet homemade apple pie filling.
Crumb-Topped Apple Slab Pie
It may not come out of a pie pan, but this is one of our most popular pie recipes of all time (120+ five-star reviews!). The crumb topping (chopped pecans, rolled oats, and sugar) elevates this fall pie recipe, which is prepared on a large baking pan for easy sharing.
Ginger-Pear Galette
A ginger-lemon filling surrounds paper-thin pear slices in this bold but sweet fall fruit tart. Combined with a melt-in-your-mouth pastry crust, it’s the perfect ending to a seasonal meal. Thanks to purchased puff pastry, you can have this beautiful dessert in the oven in only 25 minutes.
Maple-Nut Pie Bars
Get all the rich flavors of fall in an easy-to-hold bar with this delicious nut-studded pie recipe. The maple-brown sugar filling is delicious as-is, but you can take the presentation up another notch by drizzling melted white baking pieces on top.
Apple and Browned Butter Tart
Caramelize thick wedges of Honeycrisp apples to create the beautiful top layer of this fragrant browned butter-custard dessert. Our easy homemade sweet pastry forms the tart's buttery crust. We definitely think this fall tart deserves a scoop of vanilla or cinnamon ice cream.
Butternut Squash Pie with Gingersnap Crust
Use butternut squash instead of pumpkin to bring something new to the dessert table. The sweet, nutty flavor pairs beautifully with a spicy gingersnap crust. Sprinkle cinnamon into a leaf-shape cookie cutter to make the simple, yet gorgeous garnish.
Apple Tart with Cheddar Cheese Crust
While it may seem like a strange pairing, eating apples with cheese has a long celebrated history (just see our top-rated apple pie recipe). The addition of sharp cheddar cheese to the crust and topping provides the perfect combination of salty and sweet. Allow your fall pie crust to chill at least an hour (up to 24 hours is cool, too) to get the pastry to firm up.
Spiced Cider Custard Pie
Not sure you'll finish that gallon of apple cider you bought before it goes bad? Make pie with it! After giving your favorite fall beverage a long simmer on the stove, you're left with a sweet cider syrup that makes the perfect base for your (soon-to-be) new favorite fall pie recipe. Be sure to check out the cinnamon and gingerbread crust variations to give the pie even more spice.
Spiced Plum Pie
Lucky for you, the fresh plum season extends from summer into fall. Warm notes of cinnamon and nutmeg accompany dark plums in this fall pie recipe. The filling also gets an extra kick of spice from candied ginger.
Test Kitchen Tip: For more control over crimping pastry crust, you can substitute 4 Tbsp. of the butter with very cold vegetable shortening.
Candied Sweet Potato Pie
Gorgeous orange sweet potatoes deserve center stage treatment. Here, caramelized slices of the fall-favorite ingredient mingle with pecans, lemon peel, and nutmeg inside a pecan-flavor piecrust. It's definitely a lick-your-plate-clean fall pie recipe.
Apple-Cardamom Custard Pie
Smooth vanilla custard spiced with peppery cardamom smothers a layer of tender sliced apples in this twist on apple pie. For a salty crunch, top the fall pie with a sprinkling of pistachio nuts after baking.
Chai-Spiced Pumpkin Pie
It's not much of a surprise to find traditional pumpkin pie on pretty much every Thanksgiving dessert table. To change things up this year, try infusing the filling with some chai spices. The popular tea spices (cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and black pepper) work beautifully together in this take on a classic fall pie.
Chocolate Mixed Nut Pie
The only thing that can make a pecan pie better? Adding chocolate and more nuts to the mix! We used Mexican chocolate to provide the perfect chocolate flavor here, but bittersweet chocolate will also do the trick.
Cinnamon Roll Sweet Potato Pie
Really impress the family with this fall pie recipe. Instead of marshmallows, we've gone the extra mile by topping a classic sweet potato pie with adorable mini cinnamon rolls. Don't worry, you won't need to break out the yeast for the sweet rolls. They're simply made from refrigerated pie crust.
Fudgy Caramel and Peanut Butter Brownie Pie
This pie is definitely a winner when it comes to fall comfort food. Coffee-flavor liqueur combined with bittersweet chocolate gives this brownie-like pie a deep mocha flavor. Creamy peanut butter and caramel baking bits make the pie filling extra indulgent.
Pumpkin Icebox Pie with Pistachio-Gingersnap Crust
For a fuss-free fall dessert to curb your sweet tooth, whip up this easy no-bake pie. If you don't have any pistachios on hand for the crust, try substituting them for almonds or another favorite nut in your pantry.
