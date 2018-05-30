Have you ever tried a cinnamon roll pie crust? If not, we know what you’re having for dessert tonight! Try our cinnamon apple pie recipe, which replaces the traditional top crust with homemade cinnamon rolls, or use cinnamon roll dough to form the crust of a creamy pumpkin pie. No matter how you slice it, these cinnamon roll pie recipes are a super-delish combo of brunch and dessert!

We’ve always thought cinnamon rolls were destined for more than breakfast alone, so we decided to bring them to dessert! Sweet, gooey dough and luscious, creamy icing are mouthwateringly good all on their own, but adding them to pie creates desserts that are next-level delicious. Whether you’re looking to try a cinnamon roll pie crust, apple-cinnamon pie, or even an apple-cinnamon cobbler, you’ll find inspiration and recipes for cinnamon roll pie right here!

Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie

A twist on a recipe for Dutch apple pie, this gooey dessert is topped with mini homemade cinnamon rolls instead of a crumbly streusel topping. The cinnamon roll topping is made with piecrust dough sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, so it still has that flaky crust most pie-lovers can’t resist. When you’re ready to serve, instead of a classic powdered sugar glaze, top each slice with a generous drizzle of caramel sauce.

Get the recipe: Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie

Cinnamon Roll Pumpkin Pie

If you’re looking for a true cinnamon roll piecrust recipe, here it is! We started with packaged cinnamon rolls to make the process a little quicker, but you could try using your own if you want to make this pie all homemade. Use a spoon to press the cinnamon rolls together in a pie plate so there are no empty spaces (just like a regular piecrust). Bake for a few minutes to set the crust, then top with pumpkin custard and bake. Try using the same crust for sweet potato pie, chess pie, or cinnamon-apple pie filling.

Get the recipe: Cinnamon Roll Pumpkin Pie

Cinnamon Roll Sweet Potato Pie

Who needs a marshmallow topping when you can have cinnamon rolls? Instead of sweet potato casserole or plain sweet potato pie, be sure to save this cinnamon roll pie for the next time the holidays roll around (or indulge in the warmer months—we won’t judge!). Even if you don’t usually like having a top crust on your sweet potato pie, this cinnamon roll pie crust will have you convinced it’s a must.

Get the recipe: Cinnamon Roll Sweet Potato Pie

Bonus: Cinnamon Roll-Apple Cobbler

Pie isn’t the only dessert you can improve with cinnamon rolls! Cobbler recipes typically call for a biscuit topper, but we decided to make it a little sweeter and use cinnamon rolls on top instead. Ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls pair perfectly with the tender, juicy apple filling, and a drizzle of icing on top makes this decadent dessert into an utterly irresistible treat.

Get the recipe: Cinnamon Roll-Apple Cobbler

More Tasty Cinnamon Roll Desserts

There are so many other ways to use cinnamon rolls—it’s time to try them all! Cinnamon roll cupcakes, cinnamon roll cookies, and even cinnamon roll streusel bars are all just as indulgent and tasty as cinnamon roll pie. Check out some of our other favorite ways to eat cinnamon rolls.

Master the Classic: BH&G's Best Cinnamon Roll Recipes

Sometimes, only the original will satisfy your craving. We understand! Try one of these Test Kitchen-approved, fan-favorite recipes (just check out the fun home cook reviews below!) for everyone's favorite sweet brunch baked good.

"I made these last weekend and they are terrific! I made them on Saturday night, put them on the counter on Sunday morning for 30 minutes and then stuck them in the oven. They turned out perfect." — Patricia Dean

"I've made it four times now, once adding sliced firm bananas on top of the sugar mix then rolling. Mmm good!" — Chefette18

"I have been making these since they published it in October of 1991. It is the best recipe I have ever found for Cinnamon Rolls. It always reminds me of growing up on a ranch and the cook making Cinnamon Rolls in our old wood stove. What a treat it was." — Paul Walters

"I've used this recipe for many years from the original cookbook. My granddaughters wanted it and I didn't want to copy it so I looked it up online. We had it for breakfast this morning and it was as good as ever." — Beth Huffnagle