Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A slice of lemon meringue pie or banana cream pie are delicious ways to end a meal. Keep your pies looking (and tasting) their best with our must-know tips for how to serve meringue pies and cream pies. Then use our Test Kitchen's foolproof method for serving a perfect slice of cream pie.

So you just finished whipping up some fluffy homemade meringue for your favorite dreamy cream pie. But what's the best way to store meringues and other cream-topped pies? They're obviously best served chilled, but knowing how to store meringue pie is necessary to ensure your dessert will be in tip-top shape when it's time for serving. Since meringue and whipped cream can be tricky to deal with, we turned to our Test Kitchen for the best tips on storing lemon meringue pie, chocolate silk pie, and all other cream pies. Also check out our guide for serving cream pie so each slice dishes up perfectly for the family.

Image zoom Credit: Scott Little

How to Store Meringue Pie and Other Cream Pies

Here's the scoop for making sure your pie comes out of the refrigerator as beautifully as it went in.

To store a meringue-topped cream pie, let it cool for 1½ hours, then refrigerate. Chill it for 3 to 6 hours before serving; there's no need to cover it unless you're going to store it longer.

To store a meringue-topped pie overnight, insert wooden toothpicks into meringue halfway between the center and edge of the pie; loosely drape clear plastic wrap over the toothpicks. Refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Refrigerate whipped cream-topped pies for up to 4 hours.

Test Kitchen Tip: While some pastry desserts such as fruit pies freeze well, you might be wondering if you can freeze coconut cream pie or other fluffy-topped pie. Unfortunately, cream pies and custards pies become soggy when frozen and thawed. No one wants a soggy-bottom crust, so avoid any disappointment and enjoy them while they're fresh.

How to Cut Meringue Pies and Cream Pies

The secret to easily cutting a meringue-topped cream pie? Dip your knife in hot water. That's right, fill a large glass with water (or use the faucet) and dip a long sharp knife ($45, Bed Bath & Beyond) into water (without drying it off) before cutting each slice. This prevents the meringue from clinging to the knife.