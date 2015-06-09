Our Best Cream Pie and Custard Pie Recipes for Your Holiday Dessert Table
Triple-Coconut Cream Pie
It's all in the name of this luxurious cream pie. That's right, three kinds of coconut make this dessert irresistible. Layered with vanilla meringue, you'll have a picture-perfect presentation for your dessert table.
Cashew-Crusted Caramel Cream Pie
Cashews add a nutty crunch to the graham cracker crust in this cream pie recipe, making it the perfect base for the caramel cream filling. The brown sugar meringue pie topping helps add an extra delicious caramel note to every bite.
Buy It: Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Ceramic Pie Dish ($15, Williams Sonoma)
Crème Brûlée Pie
The crunchy topping on this custard pie recipe tastes (and cracks!) exactly like your favorite restaurant's fancy crème brûlée. The best part about this delicious custard pie is that you don't even need a culinary torch. All you'll have to do is allow your broiler to crystalize the delicious sugar on top.
Banana-Butterscotch Cream Pie
The only way to make your banana cream pie recipe even more memorable is by making your filling taste like candy. The warm, caramel-like notes in the butterscotch cream pie filling flavor pair beautifully with fresh banana slices. It will look even more tempting with piles of fresh whipped cream and swirls of chocolate on top.
Related: How to Make an All-Butter Piecrust for the Best Holiday Pies
Classic Chocolate Meringue Pie
This might be the quickest route to chocolate nirvana. In our top-rated chocolate meringue pie recipe, peaks of fluffy meringue adorn rich chocolate filling for an unforgettable experience. Refrigerate your custard pie at least two hours before serving to allow it to set completely.
Cookies and Cream Silk Pie
Your favorite sandwich cookie just got a silky makeover. For this take on a classic chocolate cream pie, we've added a cookies and cream layer spiked with white chocolate. Seriously, it will steal the show at your holiday dinner.
Buy It: Pyrex Glass Pie Plate ($6, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Snickerdoodle Custard Pie
If snickerdoodles are your go-to holiday cookie, have we got the custard pie recipe for you. Use a refrigerated pie crust to save you some time. Oh, and you can make this cookie-inspired custard pie up to a day in advance so you can have more quality time with the family when they arrive.
Related: 45 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today
Peppermint and White Chocolate Cream Pie
This delightful cream pie recipe tastes like Christmas on a plate. Peppermint whipped cream rests on white chocolate filling and a chocolate cookie crust. Crushed peppermint candies add a cool, festive touch. The best part? You can make this holiday stunner the night before your big event.
Related: 19 Icebox Cookie Recipes for Fresh-Baked Treats at a Moment's Notice
Fudge Cream Pie
This decadent cream pie will leave all the chocolate lovers at the table very satisfied. A rich chocolate and vanilla cream pie filling gets piled on a chocolate cookie crust. The light and airy meringue make the cream pie more delicious with every bite.
Spiced Cider Custard Pie
Put seasonal apple cider to good use by simmering it into a thick and delicious syrup for the base of this silky custard pie recipe. Warm cinnamon infuses the custard filling, but you can also add extra spice to your pie by using the festive gingerbread crust variation.
Buy It: Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel Saucepan ($17, Target)
Chocolate Chai Pie
Chai is a spiced black tea with origins in India, where street vendors called chai wallahs sell individual servings in earthenware cups. In this cream pie recipe, chai lends its medley of warm spices to a rich chocolate filling and vanilla wafer crust.
Buy It: Tazo Organic Chai Tea ($4, Target)
Two-Layer Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie
Calling all peanut butter fans! This dessert is easy to make and dangerously delicious. Layers of creamy peanut butter and rich chocolate rest on a crust of (you guessed it) crushed peanut butter cookies. As if that wasn't enough nutty goodness, this cream pie gets topped with a peanut brittle whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Banana-Topped Pie
Can't decide between coconut cream pie or banana cream pie? Combine them into one! The decadent filling gets its rich flavor thanks to cream of coconut with an additional layer made with sweetened cream cheese. A glaze over the banana-topped layer gives this cream pie recipe a showstopping finish.
Caramel-Pecan French Silk Pie
A classic holiday pie gets a tasty makeover with help from sweet caramel and crunchy pecans. For an extra-special touch, form piecrust scraps into decorative leaves (or another festive shape) and bake them. Place on pie just before serving so they don't get soggy.
Buy It: Fall Foliage Pie Cutters ($5, Michaels)
Lemon Velvet Cream Pie
This bright lemon cream pie recipe is the perfect addition to your next holiday meal or fancy dinner menu. A small amount of unflavored gelatin is the trick to keeping your lemon cream pie recipe from falling after baking. Save some lemon peel to add a zesty pop of color to the cream pie.
Apple-Cardamom Custard Pie
Together, aromatic cardamom and tart apple will make you feel like it's a beautiful, brisk autumn day. Bake this unique custard pie for your next fall dinner or for your holiday guests.
Brown-Bottom Butterscotch Cashew Cream Pie
The key to this standout cream pie recipe is the delicious surprise. There's a layer of chocolate tucked between its graham cracker crust and sweet butterscotch filling. Top with salty cashews a crunchy, satisfying finish.
Buy It: Oneida Stainless Steel Pastry Server ($5, Bed Bath & Beyond)
French Silk Pie
Known for its soft crust and decadent chocolate filling, a slice of French Silk Pie is hard to resist. The silky filling with a tender and flaky crust will have your guests swooning. Serve with a steamy cup of coffee and you'll be set.
Black Raspberry Cream Pie
The deep burgundy hue of fresh black raspberries makes for a festive (and irresistible) treat for the family. Bonus: this cream pie recipe comes together super quick and can be made a day in advance. Garnish with grated lemon peel and fresh mint.
Whipped Key Lime Pie
It only takes five ingredients to make this light-as-a-feather key lime pie. Instead of taking the time to make a custard base that usually goes in a classic key lime pie, you'll only need 25 minutes to prep this easy cream pie.
Buttermilk Pie
Yes, this is just like the buttermilk pie Grandma used to make. It traces its roots back to the South and has a down-home taste that truly hits the spot. This custard pie is comfort food dessert at its finest.
Apricot Custard Pie
Sweet apricot plays the starring role in this delicious custard pie recipe. Top with fresh whipped cream and ground cardamom before serving to enhance the flavor. The family is definitely going to love the sweet fruity flavor in your holiday dessert lineup.
Spiked Eggnog Custard Pie
You'll be entertaining in no time with this quick and easy Yule-time treat. Its delightful flavors of real eggnog, chai crème liqueur, and nutmeg are balanced by a delicate vanilla wafer crust. If you can't find the liqueur, our Test Kitchen recommends substituting 2 Tbsp. eggnog and 2 Tbsp. spiced rum.
Bonus: Boston Cream Pie
It's technically not a pie since it has a base, but how could we not include Boston cream pie on this list? Invented more than 200 years ago (and still one of the most popular American desserts), it got its name due to being made in pie pans. Our recipe stays true to the original, with two layers of yellow cake, rich vanilla custard, and a generous helping of chocolate glaze.