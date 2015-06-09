Our Best Cream Pie and Custard Pie Recipes for Your Holiday Dessert Table

By Katlyn Moncada
Updated October 15, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Blaine Moats
Cream pies and custard pies are great for any time of the year because there's a flavor to fit every occasion. The classic coconut cream pie and chocolate meringue pies are here, but when the holiday comes around, there are delicious cream pie recipes in seasonal flavors (think peppermint and eggnog) to really make your menu festive. Here are some of our favorite cream pie and custard pie recipes to treat you and your family.
Start Slideshow

1 of 24

Triple-Coconut Cream Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It's all in the name of this luxurious cream pie. That's right, three kinds of coconut make this dessert irresistible. Layered with vanilla meringue, you'll have a picture-perfect presentation for your dessert table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

Cashew-Crusted Caramel Cream Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cashews add a nutty crunch to the graham cracker crust in this cream pie recipe, making it the perfect base for the caramel cream filling. The brown sugar meringue pie topping helps add an extra delicious caramel note to every bite.

Buy It: Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Ceramic Pie Dish ($15, Williams Sonoma)

3 of 24

Crème Brûlée Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The crunchy topping on this custard pie recipe tastes (and cracks!) exactly like your favorite restaurant's fancy crème brûlée. The best part about this delicious custard pie is that you don't even need a culinary torch. All you'll have to do is allow your broiler to crystalize the delicious sugar on top.

Advertisement

4 of 24

Banana-Butterscotch Cream Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The only way to make your banana cream pie recipe even more memorable is by making your filling taste like candy. The warm, caramel-like notes in the butterscotch cream pie filling flavor pair beautifully with fresh banana slices. It will look even more tempting with piles of fresh whipped cream and swirls of chocolate on top.

Related: How to Make an All-Butter Piecrust for the Best Holiday Pies

5 of 24

Classic Chocolate Meringue Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This might be the quickest route to chocolate nirvana. In our top-rated chocolate meringue pie recipe, peaks of fluffy meringue adorn rich chocolate filling for an unforgettable experience. Refrigerate your custard pie at least two hours before serving to allow it to set completely.

6 of 24

Cookies and Cream Silk Pie

Courtesy Naomi Robinson
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Your favorite sandwich cookie just got a silky makeover. For this take on a classic chocolate cream pie, we've added a cookies and cream layer spiked with white chocolate. Seriously, it will steal the show at your holiday dinner.

Buy It: Pyrex Glass Pie Plate ($6, Bed Bath & Beyond)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 24

Snickerdoodle Custard Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If snickerdoodles are your go-to holiday cookie, have we got the custard pie recipe for you. Use a refrigerated pie crust to save you some time. Oh, and you can make this cookie-inspired custard pie up to a day in advance so you can have more quality time with the family when they arrive.

Related: 45 Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today

8 of 24

Peppermint and White Chocolate Cream Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This delightful cream pie recipe tastes like Christmas on a plate. Peppermint whipped cream rests on white chocolate filling and a chocolate cookie crust. Crushed peppermint candies add a cool, festive touch. The best part? You can make this holiday stunner the night before your big event.

Related: 19 Icebox Cookie Recipes for Fresh-Baked Treats at a Moment's Notice

9 of 24

Fudge Cream Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This decadent cream pie will leave all the chocolate lovers at the table very satisfied. A rich chocolate and vanilla cream pie filling gets piled on a chocolate cookie crust. The light and airy meringue make the cream pie more delicious with every bite.

Related: Delicious Make-Ahead Pies, Cakes, and Tarts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 24

Spiced Cider Custard Pie

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Put seasonal apple cider to good use by simmering it into a thick and delicious syrup for the base of this silky custard pie recipe. Warm cinnamon infuses the custard filling, but you can also add extra spice to your pie by using the festive gingerbread crust variation.

Buy It: Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel Saucepan ($17, Target)

11 of 24

Chocolate Chai Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chai is a spiced black tea with origins in India, where street vendors called chai wallahs sell individual servings in earthenware cups. In this cream pie recipe, chai lends its medley of warm spices to a rich chocolate filling and vanilla wafer crust.

Buy It: Tazo Organic Chai Tea ($4, Target)

12 of 24

Two-Layer Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Calling all peanut butter fans! This dessert is easy to make and dangerously delicious. Layers of creamy peanut butter and rich chocolate rest on a crust of (you guessed it) crushed peanut butter cookies. As if that wasn't enough nutty goodness, this cream pie gets topped with a peanut brittle whipped cream.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 24

Coconut Cream Banana-Topped Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Can't decide between coconut cream pie or banana cream pie? Combine them into one! The decadent filling gets its rich flavor thanks to cream of coconut with an additional layer made with sweetened cream cheese. A glaze over the banana-topped layer gives this cream pie recipe a showstopping finish.

14 of 24

Caramel-Pecan French Silk Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A classic holiday pie gets a tasty makeover with help from sweet caramel and crunchy pecans. For an extra-special touch, form piecrust scraps into decorative leaves (or another festive shape) and bake them. Place on pie just before serving so they don't get soggy.

Buy It: Fall Foliage Pie Cutters ($5, Michaels)

15 of 24

Lemon Velvet Cream Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This bright lemon cream pie recipe is the perfect addition to your next holiday meal or fancy dinner menu. A small amount of unflavored gelatin is the trick to keeping your lemon cream pie recipe from falling after baking. Save some lemon peel to add a zesty pop of color to the cream pie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 24

Apple-Cardamom Custard Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Together, aromatic cardamom and tart apple will make you feel like it's a beautiful, brisk autumn day. Bake this unique custard pie for your next fall dinner or for your holiday guests.

Related: Fast & Fresh Apple Recipes You Need This Fall

17 of 24

Brown-Bottom Butterscotch Cashew Cream Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The key to this standout cream pie recipe is the delicious surprise. There's a layer of chocolate tucked between its graham cracker crust and sweet butterscotch filling. Top with salty cashews a crunchy, satisfying finish.

Buy It: Oneida Stainless Steel Pastry Server ($5, Bed Bath & Beyond)

18 of 24

French Silk Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Known for its soft crust and decadent chocolate filling, a slice of French Silk Pie is hard to resist. The silky filling with a tender and flaky crust will have your guests swooning. Serve with a steamy cup of coffee and you'll be set.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 24

Black Raspberry Cream Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The deep burgundy hue of fresh black raspberries makes for a festive (and irresistible) treat for the family. Bonus: this cream pie recipe comes together super quick and can be made a day in advance. Garnish with grated lemon peel and fresh mint.

20 of 24

Whipped Key Lime Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It only takes five ingredients to make this light-as-a-feather key lime pie. Instead of taking the time to make a custard base that usually goes in a classic key lime pie, you'll only need 25 minutes to prep this easy cream pie.

21 of 24

Buttermilk Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Yes, this is just like the buttermilk pie Grandma used to make. It traces its roots back to the South and has a down-home taste that truly hits the spot. This custard pie is comfort food dessert at its finest.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 24

Apricot Custard Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sweet apricot plays the starring role in this delicious custard pie recipe. Top with fresh whipped cream and ground cardamom before serving to enhance the flavor. The family is definitely going to love the sweet fruity flavor in your holiday dessert lineup.

23 of 24

Spiked Eggnog Custard Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You'll be entertaining in no time with this quick and easy Yule-time treat. Its delightful flavors of real eggnog, chai crème liqueur, and nutmeg are balanced by a delicate vanilla wafer crust. If you can't find the liqueur, our Test Kitchen recommends substituting 2 Tbsp. eggnog and 2 Tbsp. spiced rum.

24 of 24

Bonus: Boston Cream Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It's technically not a pie since it has a base, but how could we not include Boston cream pie on this list? Invented more than 200 years ago (and still one of the most popular American desserts), it got its name due to being made in pie pans. Our recipe stays true to the original, with two layers of yellow cake, rich vanilla custard, and a generous helping of chocolate glaze.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Katlyn Moncada