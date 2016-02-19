Yes, it's hard to see, but there's chocolate under that blueberry topping. “I’ve made this pie three times now and it always brings rave reviews! My son requested it instead of cake for his last birthday,” enthuses one BH&G home cook. The sour cream cookie dough crust pairs beautifully with the berry-chocolate chip pie filling. Put any extra of that crust to great use on top of this chocolate-laced fresh blueberry dessert by using cookie cutters to slice festive shapes.