Decadent Chocolate Pie Recipes to Cure All Your Cravings
Brownie Pie
Luscious homemade brownies stuffed inside an all-butter piecrust can’t be wrong. But skipping the over-the-top garnishes once you’ve already come this far into treat-yourself territory would be practically a crime! Finish the chocolate pie recipe with scoops of vanilla ice cream, a generous shower of caramel and chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and cherries, if you please. (We do!)
Blueberry-Chocolate Pie
Yes, it's hard to see, but there's chocolate under that blueberry topping. “I’ve made this pie three times now and it always brings rave reviews! My son requested it instead of cake for his last birthday,” enthuses one BH&G home cook. The sour cream cookie dough crust pairs beautifully with the berry-chocolate chip pie filling. Put any extra of that crust to great use on top of this chocolate-laced fresh blueberry dessert by using cookie cutters to slice festive shapes.
Chocolate-Glazed Creamy Pumpkin Pie
As is, pumpkin pie recipes are a holiday table highlight. But add a dark chocolate ganache topping and chocolate crust and you’ll unlock dessert legend status. This chocolate pie recipe is a dream if you’re preparing the whole menu, too, since it can be made up to 48 hours ahead and chilled until the big meal.
Cookies and Cream Silk Pie
Oreo cookies have nothing on this cookies and cream-inspired chocolate mousse pie. Well, actually they’re on it and in it, but the layers of flavor are what make this icebox pie so unforgettable. A cookie crumble crust is stacked with a fluffy chocolate mousse, white chocolate-cookie cream, then a white chocolate topping for a three-ply treat. It looks beautiful whole in the pan, but even better sliced and admired as a cross-section (before devouring ASAP, of course).
Frozen Peanut Butter Pie
Keep your kitchen cool on the toastiest days of the year with this no-bake chocolate pie that tastes like a supersized, creamy riff on a peanut butter cup. To make this chocolate-peanut butter pie recipe completely no-sweat, we call for building it atop a store-bought chocolate cookie crumb crust.
Chocolate Peppermint Mousse Pie
You’d never guess by looking at this chocolate mousse pie, but it’s hiding some serious Nutella vibes. That’s because the crust of this treat features ground hazelnuts and the filling includes a full cup of chocolate-hazelnut spread. Top with powdered sugar and crushed candy canes, and prepare to savor a sweet that’s equal parts refreshing and decadent. One bite will convince you that peppermint desserts shouldn’t be reserved for the winter months alone!
Strawberry Truffle Pie
Take the sweet, romantic concept of chocolate-covered strawberries and transform it into a chocolate pie recipe that will make everyone swoon. This irresistible combination of fresh berries and creamy chocolate is topped with a gloriously sweet-tart melted red currant jelly. For a double dose of cocoa goodness, try the filling inside a chocolate cookie crust.
Chocolate Pecan Pie with Kahlua
Spiked sweets can make special occasions even more spirited! Accentuate the rich flavors of the cocoa and nuts in this chocolate pecan-pie with a generous splash of coffee-flavor Kahlua in the filling. Finish by crowning the pie with a small pool of melted chocolate and pecan halves.
Caramel Pecan French Silk Pie
This chocolate silk pie pie's fluffy filling hides a secret. Go fork-first into a slice to discover a layer of yummy caramel ice cream topping and pecans spread over a baked pastry shell. No wonder one BH&G home baker says it’s an, “absolutely killer-delicious, company-worthy, five-star pie that's been a total hit every time I've made it!”
Chocolate Meringue Pie
Lemon and banana cream need not be the only pies topped with fluffy clouds of meringue topping. Think of the flavor combo as similar to chocolate and vanilla, all on top of a flaky piecrust. Make this gorgeous chocolate meringue pie for a potluck, dinner party dessert, or luxurious midafternoon treat.
Extreme Chocolate Pie
Go to the extreme by serving several different styles of chocolate in one 9-inch round pie pan. The three dazzling layers of flavor in this chocolate cream pie recipe begin with a simple brownie mix. Then, take this to the next level with a silky chocolate filling, whipped cream, and shaved chocolate.
Rustic Chocolate Pie
Feel free to eat this sweet dessert like a slice of pizza, with your hands. (Yep, dessert pizza exists, and yep, it’s delicious!) The airy brownie filling and flaky crust of this chocolate-pecan pie taste best when still warm from the oven.
Dropped Chocolate Pie
For a stunning presentation, turn this baked double-crust pie upside-down onto a serving platter. Top the dark chocolate cream pie recipe with sweetened whipped cream and a generous helping of grated chocolate.
Bittersweet Chocolate Caramel Tart
Calling all Twix candy bar fans! This serve-by-the-slice treat features similar flavors in a crowd-friendly fashion. Chocolate lovers will adore this amazing combination of intense, bittersweet chocolate ganache layered over a buttery caramel filling in this chocolate pie.
Brownie-Walnut Pie
When you can’t decide between a nutty treat like pecan pie or a chocolate pie recipe, we say, “Enjoy both!” This decadent treat is like a brownie stuffed inside a flaky piecrust. To send this luscious dessert into chocolate overdrive, top each gooey piece with hot fudge sauce and a sprinkle of chopped walnuts (toasted if you please!).