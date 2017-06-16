Party-Perfect Sheet Pan Desserts

June 16, 2017
If you're not using your sheet pan weekly, you're missing out. Perfect for dessert, sheet pans are versatile (good for both hot and cold treats), and they make cleanup a breeze. Here, we've compiled our favorite sheet pan sweets, including classic sheet cakes, bars, and homemade granola. Whatever treat you choose tonight, sheet pan recipes are your ticket to dessert success.
Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Carrot Cake Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sweeten up a busy week with a sheet pan full of carrot cake bars. They start with a cake mix, so they're super easy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Easy Apple-Cranberry Slab Pie

Credit: Scott Little
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Puff pastry means this glorious sheet pan dessert takes only 25 minutes of prep.

3 of 10

Apple Sheet Cake

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sheet cakes are a classic for a reason, and this fruity version is no different. Using Honeycrisp, Gala, or Braeburn gives the cake a satisfying sweet-tart flavor.

Advertisement

4 of 10

Frozen Yogurt Bark

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Spreading frozen yogurt and toppings out on a sheet pan will keep the mixture from sliding off the edges and making a mess.

5 of 10

Red Velvet Cake Roll

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make a thin red velvet cake on a sheet pan, top with whipped cream filling, and roll.

6 of 10

Streusel Toasts

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Streusel toast in a sheet pan? We told you it is versatile! After soaking bread in the sweet egg mixture and freezing, you'll bake the toast on a sheet pan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Pumpkin Cake Roll

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Because they're so thin, cake rolls basically need to be made on a sheet pan. In this pumpkin recipe, we show you just how to roll the cake without breaking it.

8 of 10

Citrus Tannenbaum Sheet Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Another delicious sheet cake, this one has shredded lemon peel and candied fruit slices.

9 of 10

Cappuccino-Caramel Oat Bars

Credit: Karla Conrad
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These bars are great for an afternoon pick-me-up, thanks to the instant coffee crystals. But that's not all: The bars also feature pecans, caramel, and a coffee glaze.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Quinoa-Pumpkin Seed Granola

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make your own granola with quinoa, pumpkin seeds, honey, and cinnamon (plus a few other ingredients), then bake it to crunchy perfection on a sheet pan.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next