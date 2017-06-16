Party-Perfect Sheet Pan Desserts
Carrot Cake Bars
Sweeten up a busy week with a sheet pan full of carrot cake bars. They start with a cake mix, so they're super easy.
Easy Apple-Cranberry Slab Pie
Puff pastry means this glorious sheet pan dessert takes only 25 minutes of prep.
Apple Sheet Cake
Sheet cakes are a classic for a reason, and this fruity version is no different. Using Honeycrisp, Gala, or Braeburn gives the cake a satisfying sweet-tart flavor.
Frozen Yogurt Bark
Spreading frozen yogurt and toppings out on a sheet pan will keep the mixture from sliding off the edges and making a mess.
Red Velvet Cake Roll
Make a thin red velvet cake on a sheet pan, top with whipped cream filling, and roll.
Streusel Toasts
Streusel toast in a sheet pan? We told you it is versatile! After soaking bread in the sweet egg mixture and freezing, you'll bake the toast on a sheet pan.
Pumpkin Cake Roll
Because they're so thin, cake rolls basically need to be made on a sheet pan. In this pumpkin recipe, we show you just how to roll the cake without breaking it.
Citrus Tannenbaum Sheet Cake
Another delicious sheet cake, this one has shredded lemon peel and candied fruit slices.
Cappuccino-Caramel Oat Bars
These bars are great for an afternoon pick-me-up, thanks to the instant coffee crystals. But that's not all: The bars also feature pecans, caramel, and a coffee glaze.
Quinoa-Pumpkin Seed Granola
Make your own granola with quinoa, pumpkin seeds, honey, and cinnamon (plus a few other ingredients), then bake it to crunchy perfection on a sheet pan.