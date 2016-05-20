Tart lemon, sweet blueberries, and the most adorable presentation ever—yep, these picnic-perfect petite pies are almost too good to be true. You can get them party-ready even quicker by starting with store-bought pastry instead of taking the from-scratch route; it’ll be our little secret. No matter which base you choose, remember to top the nice dessert to-go with whipped cream before you snap that Instagram glamour shot.