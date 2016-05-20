To-Go Desserts That Will Make Your Day Sweeter No Matter Where It Takes You
Cream Pie Whoopie Pies
As an alternative to melty, messy ice cream sandwiches, consider a batch of these pretty and portable desserts for your next get-together. Instead of a frozen dessert, the filling is made with fluffy marshmallow creme, vanilla, and powdered sugar. Pick your favorite or please a crowd with a mix of our flavor variations, including strawberry, coconut, banana, double-chocolate, and lemon.
Black and White Cookies
Shaped like a cookie but with a texture a bit reminiscent of a cake, these dessert favors are a classic at New York City delis for good reason. They’re delicious and easy to enjoy as you go about your business! Ina Garten—who developed this sour cream-spiked recipe—agrees.
Chocolate-Strawberry Parfaits
Hello, gorgeous. Layer chocolate and strawberry Greek yogurt between bands of fresh berries, then top with crushed chocolate breakfast biscuits for a spoonable dessert. We’re pretty sure this 10-minute, four-ingredient portable dessert recipe is why the heart-eyed emoji was created.
Carrot Snack Cake
Carrots in a bag? Not this snack time. A generous square of this cream cheese-frosted dessert to go will cure any and every craving, and thanks to some whole wheat flour, you get a little bonus fiber boost.
Neapolitan Marshmallow Treats
These fun Neapolitan treats settle any argument over which flavor is best. All three! Since they won’t melt and are cut into single servings, these portable desserts are great to grab on the go. Just be sure to keep some hand sanitizer on hand because they're ooey-gooey, sticky good.
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
Come on, you didn't think we'd forget the classic cookie, did you? Go with regular or gluten-free flour; either way, this dessert to go never disappoints. Unless you don’t have enough, so we suggest stirring together a double batch!
Candied Ginger
We can't help it: We love ginger in all of its forms! From Moscow mules to gingersnap cookies, you can’t go wrong. For this easy dessert favor idea, we’re filling jars with it, candy store style. Make an entire batch of this homemade candy with just four ingredients!
Peanut Butter Cups
What makes these chocolate peanut butter cups better than the store-bought stuff? They're bigger (win) and feature twice as much peanut goodness (double win!), because there’s nut butter in the middle and chopped nuts sprinkled on top. Prep this muffin tin dessert to-go in paper baking cups for easy snatching and mess-free eating.
Salted Caramel Fudge
We know, it might be tough to believe with that showy marble top, but this salted caramel fudge actually tastes as incredible as it looks. (Translation: like a masterpiece.) The secret to this ultra-nice dessert? A can or jar of dulce de leche and sea salt flakes. Run a knife across the top of the batter for an eye-catching swirled look.
Gluten-Free Sweet Ricotta and Strawberry Parfaits
This isn't your usual berries and cream. To make this creamy, dreamy portable dessert, infuse fluffy ricotta cheese with lemon peel for a fresh parfait you'll be taking two of (at least)! The gluten-free recipe tastes far richer than you’d expect after a mere 20 minutes of prep time.
Easy Monster Cookie Bars
Little can cure a monster craving like a monster cookie. Baked with hearty oats, chocolate, and peanuts, it's no wonder these portable desserts tame even the worst case of the hangries. Start with store-bought peanut butter cookie dough and the entire masterpiece calls for fewer than 5 ingredients. Seriously.
Red-Plaid Cookies
If you weren't mad for plaid before, you will be now. Bag the checkered shortbread cookies for a vintage picnic, potluck, or back-to-school treat. Bonus: You can freeze these cookies up to 3 months for make-ahead dessert favors!
Mini Blueberry Pies
Tart lemon, sweet blueberries, and the most adorable presentation ever—yep, these picnic-perfect petite pies are almost too good to be true. You can get them party-ready even quicker by starting with store-bought pastry instead of taking the from-scratch route; it’ll be our little secret. No matter which base you choose, remember to top the nice dessert to-go with whipped cream before you snap that Instagram glamour shot.
Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Pretzels
Cute, low-maintenance, and coated in one of the greatest pairings ever made? A tin of this to-go pretzel treat is the ultimate dessert favor. Even better news: The no-bake treats require just three ingredients, 20 minutes, and a microwave to whip them up.
Graham Cracker Bars
No marshmallow or chocolate here. This nut-filled portable dessert recipe lets graham crackers steal the show. A rich butter pecan filling helps these cookie sandwiches delight kids and adults alike. (Psst ... be sure to pack a few extras, because you know you'll be asked to share!)