We've always thought churros could be so much more than just their own dessert. Here we've fried up a circular batch and used them to make ice cream sandwiches! Finish off your Cinco de Mayo feast by sandwiching your favorite ice cream between two churros and enjoying the sweet mix of creamy ice cream and fried churros. They'll definitely be a little messy, but this treat is best when the churros are fresh out of the fryer and the ice cream is melty in the middle.

Buy It: Salton 1-qt. Compact Fryer, $39.99, Bed Bath & Beyond