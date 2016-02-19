Icy blueberry granita, creamy coconut gelato, and fresh fruit are topped off with a splash of sparkling rosé (or club soda for a frozen spirit-free drink). The bubbly helps cut a bit of the sweetness—and makes this easy no-bake dessert festive.

Test Kitchen Tip: We call for a splash of rosé in the granita recipe, but feel free to perk it up with a sparkling cider instead if you’re seeking a completely alcohol-free option.