No-Bake Desserts That Look and Taste Fancy (But Are a Breeze to Make)
Safe-to-Eat Monster Cookie Dough
No-bake desserts can't get much easier than this no-oven-required cookie dough. Since this stir-and-serve treat is egg-free and calls for oat flour instead of white flour, you have full permission from our Test Kitchen staff to eat it in raw form. The base for this easy no-bake dessert recipe can act as a canvas for you to get creative with mix-ins. Might we recommend chocolate chips, shredded coconut, candy pieces, toasted nuts, and sprinkles?
Dessert Pizza with Banana Ice Cream
You only need a food processor and a freezer to make this piece of dessert magic. And this happens to be one of the best no-bake desserts if you’re seeking a make-ahead option. Prepare the three-ingredient banana ice cream the night before you plan to assemble the fruit pizza so it can set up overnight. The next day, stir together the crust and ask the kids to help decorate with their favorite fruit and nut combos.
Pumpkin-Spice Icebox Cake
Lattes shouldn’t have all the fall fun. This no-bake dessert recipe takes the trendy fall spice blend and turns it into a showstopping layer cake. Don’t be intimidated by its intricate-looking layers; this icebox cake is essentially layer upon layer of store-bought gingersnap cookies and pumpkin- and spice-spiked whipped cream.
Copycat Musketeer Bars
If you consider yourself a true chocolate fiend, you must make this candy aisle copycat dessert. With chocolate cookies, malted milk powder, and fluffy marshmallow crème, these easy no-bake dessert bars taste almost identical to the candy bar you remember devouring as a kid on Halloween night. Good thing they’re freezer-friendly for up to a month, because otherwise our entire pan might disappear in a single day.
Sparkling Rosé Blueberry Floats
Icy blueberry granita, creamy coconut gelato, and fresh fruit are topped off with a splash of sparkling rosé (or club soda for a frozen spirit-free drink). The bubbly helps cut a bit of the sweetness—and makes this easy no-bake dessert festive.
Test Kitchen Tip: We call for a splash of rosé in the granita recipe, but feel free to perk it up with a sparkling cider instead if you’re seeking a completely alcohol-free option.
Viola Candy Bark
You don’t even need a stove or a pan to make this beautiful, blooming chocolate bark recipe. Chocolate melts like ice cream on a warm summer day when you pop it into the microwave and stir at 30-second intervals. Spread the no-bake chocolate dessert on a sheet pan, sprinkle with edible flowers, and your dinner party dessert is done.
No-Bake Peanut Butter Oat Bites
Each of these no-bake mini desserts delivers a bit of fiber, protein, and healthy fat. With that in mind, we give you full permission to enjoy one for dessert or alongside breakfast. Whether you grab a bite to refuel after a workout or to wrap up a meal, you’ll find yourself craving another, thanks to the salty-sweet combination of peanut butter and honey, plus the textural boosts from the oats and coconut.
Sweet Cream Ice Cream
Little is cooler on a warm summer day than a scoop (or two) of ice cream. Start with the classic sweet cream base, then try our no-bake dessert variations with fudge swirls, wine-infused fruit, caramelized pineapple, and more. In a bowl or in a cone; you can’t go wrong.
Ginger-Lime Icebox Cheesecake
You are here: toes in the sand on a tropical island with a rum-based cocktail in hand. That’s about how refreshed, calm, and delighted you’ll feel after taking a bite of this citrusy no-bake cream cheese dessert. Instead of the usual graham cracker crust, the key lime pie-like topping is surrounded by crunchy and just-sweet-enough gingersnap cookie crumbles.
Berry Trifle
Fresh berries give this spectacular dessert its color and flavor. And the best part? It's ready in a flash—just put it in the fridge until serving time. The secret to this no-bake “baking” idea: A store-bought frozen pound cake.
Frosted Animal Cookie No-Bake Cheesecake
We can’t be the only ones who ate one (okay, dozens) too many of those pink-and-white animal cookies during childhood, right? This no-bake cream cheese dessert gives the complete dessert treatment we always thought those itty-bitty cookies deserved, complete with a strawberry-flavored cheesecake, rainbow sprinkles, and a frosted animal cookie crust.
Sweet and Salty Scotcheroos
Chewy and chocolate-topped scotcheroos are a Midwestern potluck classic for good reason. The candy bar-like slices or squares are no-sweat to make and can satisfy your craving for crunch and sweetness all at once. Instead of the classic cereal that normally stars in these no-bake dessert bars, we call for salty corn chips in the foundation to balance the sweet peanut butter, chocolate, and butterscotch.
Ice Cream Tacos
No need to buy this dessert from the supermarket freezer aisle. Build your own chocolate-rimmed Ice Cream Tacos to end your next dinner fiesta on a sweet note. For a churro-inspired twist on this quick no-bake dessert that’s oh-so perfect for taco night, consider stuffing your dessert taco with cinnamon ice cream.
Fruity Waffle Bowls
If you're looking for a lighter no-bake dessert, try these waffle bowls. They're sweet, fresh, and easy to prepare. Simply sprinkle your favorite fresh fruits on a serving of creamy pudding!
Cute Watermelon Bombe
The most difficult part about this watermelon sherbet dessert? Being patient enough to allow the layers to freeze before digging into a big slice. Luckily, no one needs to know if you steal a spoonful from each pint as you build the easy no-bake dessert recipe! The “seeds” look surprisingly realistic but taste so much better (psst...they’re chocolate chips in disguise).
Cream Cheese Mints
You might recall these easy-melting treats from Grandma’s house, showers, or weddings. Reminisce those nostalgic times by recreating a similar flavor experience with this no-bake cream cheese dessert idea. This is one of the homemade candies that’s actually easier to DIY than it looks. You need just five ingredients for a batch that will serve a crowd.
Walnut Butter Fruit Bites
If you opt for pecan pie over pumpkin come holiday pie season, we’d be willing to wager you’d enjoy these no-bake mini desserts. Fully loaded with nuts, plus dried apricots, Medjool dates (a common sugar swap), nuts, and whole grain cereal, these healthy bars are like the pint-sized, healthy-ish cousin of that popular nut pie. The make-ahead dessert can chill out in the refrigerator for up to a week—although they almost never last that long in our homes.
Watermelon-Kiwi Pops
The name almost says it all: Watermelon, kiwi, sugar, and water are all you need to make this easy no-bake dessert recipe with few ingredients. Oh yes, plus paper cups, and dessert sticks to act as a makeshift ice pop mold. Think of these sweet-tart ice pops as a starting point for all of your favorite flavor experiments. We’re wild about our pineapple-blueberry and mango-raspberry variations.
Tiramisu Bites
Tiramisu translates from Italian to English, “pick me up.” And this makeover of the coffee-infused treat is one that you can do just that: pick it up with your hands and enjoy in one bite! It’s one of the best no-bake desserts for those who enjoy wrapping up a meal with a cup of coffee or espresso alongside a chocolate dessert.
Fresh Strawberry Fool
A fool isn’t just a silly or unwise human. It’s also one of the best warm weather dessert options; the classic English treat features a sweet custard and puréed stewed fruit. Juicy strawberries take center stage in our version of this light and creamy no-bake dessert recipe. Fresh berries + easy prep = a wise choice if you ask us.
Chocolate-Malted Mousse
Here’s one chocolate dessert idea that is a whopper in the flavor department. Chocolate liqueur and malted milk powder combine in this easy, elegant no-bake pudding dessert. A cocoa powder-infused whipped cream and malted milk balls crown these decadent single-serving delights.
Whipped Key Lime Pie
It's a classic you can't resist—and shouldn't. “On a very hot day, I served this no-bake dessert for company. It was perfect, delicious, cool, and refreshing.” And even better: This zingy and creamy lime pie calls for just 25 minutes of prep time.
