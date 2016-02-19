26 Fabulous No-Bake Cookies and Bars—No Oven Required
Pistachio Bars
These gorgeous no-bake bars are SO pretty when they're sliced. You can truly appreciate the layers of pistachio-graham cracker crust, pistachio pudding, and luscious chocolate ganache. With a sprinkle of extra pistachios on top, this pistachio dessert is eye-catching and enticing even before you make the first cut.
No-Bake Lemon Drops
Get ready to pucker up for this no-bake cookie recipe. It's got a double dose of sour. Tangy crushed lemon drop candies are mixed into the cookie, and then each ball is rolled through even more crushed candies. Though these no-bake lemon cookies are small, they pack a ton of citrus flavor into a one-bite dessert.
Chocolate-Marshmallow-Peanut Clusters
Peanut-lovers, add this peanut butter no-bake cookie recipe to the very top of your list of desserts to try. Chocolate and peanut butter help hold together honey roasted peanuts and mini marshmallows in this tasty crunchy and chewy dessert. The recipe makes about 45 servings, so you'll be able to serve a crowd.
Key Lime Cheesecake Bars
Rather than spending a huge part of your day making a cheesecake from scratch, make these no-bake cheesecake bars. They're still creamy and delicious but a lot less work. Lime gelatin and key lime wedges give these bars their tang, while cream cheese and cottage cheese (yes, cottage cheese!) make them smooth and creamy. This no-bake dessert might even be gobbled up faster than key lime pie!
Chocolate-Cherry Dips
This chocolate no-bake cookie recipe might trick your guests into thinking you spent all day baking in the kitchen. But really, these easy chocolate-cherry treats don't require much effort. Just sandwich a scoop of creamy cherry filling between two vanilla wafers, dip in melted chocolate, add sprinkles if you're feeling fancy, and let them cool. You'll have a showstopping dessert in minutes not hours.
Dulce de Leche Pretzel Bites
Sweet-and-salty pretzel bites easily make any dessert plate look more festive. A decadent dulce de leche filling is sandwiched between two crunchy pretzels then covered with vanilla candy coating. Since dulce de leche is sticky enough to hold the pretzels together on its own, this is a rare no-bake cookie recipe without peanut butter (great news for anyone with allergies!).
Graham Cracker Bars
You already know that graham crackers make a great no-bake crust for all kinds of desserts, but for this creation, you don't even have to crush them into crumbs. Two whole graham crackers sandwich the buttery filling. This no-bake bar recipe is also filled with pecans, so it makes a nice swap for traditional pecan pie when you're in a time crunch.
No-Bake Butterscotch Bars
Love Butterfinger candy bars? Then you've got to make these no-bake butterscotch bars that use Butterfingers as a main ingredient. We mixed some of the chopped candy bars into the butterscotch pudding layer, and the rest are sprinkled on top of the chocolate frosting. Each square is like your own homemade candy bar!
Classic No-Bake Cookies
These classic no-bake oatmeal cookies are one of our all-time favorites. Rolled oats, peanut butter, and chopped peanuts make for an extra tasty cookie, while a scoop of cocoa powder makes them chocolaty to boot. In fact, this easy recipe only takes 20 minutes of hands-on time—the other 30 minutes is just testing your patience while you wait for them to cool.
Chocolate, Coconut, and Almond Bars
Turn a delicious oat-cluster cereal into an even more delicious bar. Of course, stirring in chocolate, coconut, and almonds makes these no-bake chocolate oat bars a lot less like cereal, steering them clearly into dessert territory. One of our favorite no-bake desserts for a crowd, this recipe makes 32 servings, but they'll go fast!
Peanut Butter Truffles
Just as good as no-bake peanut butter bars, this chocolate peanut butter cookie is essentially the same thing in bite-size ball form. Dark chocolate pairs with creamy peanut butter in these decadent treats. And you can make your homemade truffles look like they came from a fancy bakery by sprinkling with chopped peanuts before the chocolate is set.
No-Bake Butterscotch-Pretzel Bars
A pretzel-peanut butter crust holds these bars together but lets the butterscotch flavor shine. Everything about this dessert is delicious (you can't go wrong with peanut butter desserts, after all), but it's the combination of salty and sweet in every bite that makes these one of our best no-bake bars.
Chocolate Bonbon Pops
Cake balls have nothing on this no-bake dessert. Crushed store-bought sandwich cookies are the secret behind these fun chocolate-dipped pops. Dress them up with toasted coconut, chopped pecans, or sprinkles before the melted chocolate topping sets.
Chocolate Cheesecake Bars
Any collection of no-bake dessert bars must include cheesecake bars, like this chocolate version, in the mix. Spike the cream cheese frosting with chocolate liqueur for a rich, boozy finish. Top off this sweet recipe with chocolate chips to add even more decadence to these extra-chocolaty bars.
Yummy No-Bake Bars
Peanut butter and chocolate are like the PB&J of the dessert world: a perfect match! This is especially true in the form of no-bake peanut butter bars. A sweet peanut butter-cereal crust is topped with layers of creamy vanilla pudding and rich chocolate frosting. If you want to add a little crunch to your no-bake bars, add a sprinkle of peanuts on top.
Candy Crunch Peanut Butter Bars
These no-bake peanut butter bars are so good, you'll find it hard to stop at just one. With every bite you get smooth melted chocolate, creamy peanut butter, and crispy cookie crust. But the real star comes at the end—candy-coated peanuts add crunch and make for a gorgeous topper.
White Chocolate-Cranberry Crispy Treats
These crispy bars are a jazzed-up version of the classic rice cereal treats. Make them stand out by adding your favorite dried fruit, chopped nuts, and flavored baking pieces. You can easily make these no-bake dessert bars a treat for the holidays by mixing in nutmeg, dried cranberries, and chopped pecans.
German Chocolate Wafer Cookies
Start to finish, these easy no-bake cookies will only take you 30 minutes! Transform simple wafer cookies into fancy bars by dipping and drizzling with chocolate, coconut, and pecan frosting. Unlike other no-bake desserts, you don't have to chill or freeze them—just give them a little time to let the frosting set, and dig in.
No-Bake Peanut Butter-Oat Bites
Reminiscent of peanut butter cookies, this no-bake oatmeal cookie recipe is peanut butter and honey at its core. Coconut, oats, chocolate, and fruit make these bites look pretty, but they also amp up the flavor. Roll each ball through shredded coconut before chilling to give the exterior a fancier finish.
Prizewinning Caramel Apple Bars
These six-ingredient bars may look complex, but they only take 25 minutes to toss together. Then let them sit for an hour before enjoying the peanut buttery, caramel-appley, nutty fusion of flavor. Indulging in one of these yummy no-bake bars is healthier than having a traditional caramel apple for dessert thanks to the higher protein and smaller serving size.
4-Layer Nougat Bars
With so many delicious layers, these no-bake bars will have you hooked in no time. Start with a rice cereal base, follow with a layer of nougat, add a layer of caramel, then top things off with a chocolate-butterscotch mixture and a sprinkle of peanuts. That's so many layers, we've almost lost track, but each one adds an element to the well-balanced flavors in each bite.
Cranberry-Vanilla Cereal Drops
Maybe our fastest cookies ever, these crunchy gems take just a few minutes to assemble once you melt the candy coating. Even better, you only need five ingredients to make these cookies. Since they're so speedy, simple, and delicious, we're ready to name them our best no-bake cookie recipe ever when time is at a premium.
Chocolate-Raspberry Bites
As this no-bake cookie recipe proves, chocolate and raspberry are a truly decadent combination. Spread sweet raspberry jam between two chocolate wafers, then add a thick layer of chocolate icing and let it drip over the side for effect. For a fresh finish, try adding a raspberry on top of this no-bake dessert (before the chocolate fully hardens).
Butterscotch Bites
Both butterscotch pudding and cheesecake pudding work well in this dessert—just choose the flavor you're craving. You can speed up the prep time by using a food processor instead of a rolling pin to crush up the chocolate cookies. And to make these no-bake bars look like art, add an extra drizzle of melted butterscotch in any pattern you want on top.
Coconut-Date Cracker Bars with Browned Butter Glaze
Crackers make for a super easy, buttery crust that balances the browned butter topping (and a tasty change from graham crackers). The coconut-date layer adds bursts of flavor and texture, and the dates do double duty as a natural sweetener. You can freeze these no-bake dessert bars for up to a month, so feel free to get a jump on your holiday dessert-making now.
No-Bake Lemon Dreams
Make these sweet-tart treats with off-the-shelf sugar cookies and luscious lemon curd. Decorating the edges with stars or rosettes (of piped-on purchased frosting) gives these cookies a gourmet look. The easy no-bake cookie recipe looks homemade but lets you skip the time-consuming baking and go straight to the fun of cookie decorating.