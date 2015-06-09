Our Favorite Mini Desserts That Are (Almost) Too Cute to Eat

Crushed cookies and melted chocolate bars are the stars of these easy, no-oven-required truffles. Please your entire party by serving a couple of our flavor variations: almond-cherry, pecan shortbread, peanut, and/or cocoa overload.

Test Kitchen Tip: Decorate with something that gives a nod to the flavors inside. Think crushed almonds for almond-cherry, chopped peanut butter-filled candy-coated pieces for peanut, or chocolate sprinkles for cocoa overload.