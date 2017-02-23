Mason Jar Desserts That Leave Bowls Behind
Strawberry and Rhubarb with Cheesecake Cream
Strawberry and rhubarb are a classic combo, and this easy Mason jar dessert recipe lets the ingredients shine by turning this trifle into individual desserts in a jar. Just layer strawberries and rhubarb with easy cheesecake cream for a refreshing dessert that’s perfect for picnicking.
Apple-Berry Pie in a Jar
Mini Mason jar pies? Yes, please! This adorable Mason jar dessert recipe is baked directly in Mason jars so everyone can have their own portion for a delicious dessert in a jar.
Peppermint Fudge Pie with Peppermint Chantilly Cream
Crushed peppermint candies and crushed chocolate wafer cookies add a satisfying crunch to these festive Mason jar treats. Make these Mason jar desserts for Christmas or keep the season bright all year long by swapping out the peppermints for your favorite candies.
Fresh Strawberry-Rhubarb Parfaits
This 20-minute Mason jar dessert recipe features layers of vibrant strawberries and fresh rhubarb for a sweet treat that’s so fun to eat. This make-ahead dessert can stay in the fridge for up to 24 hours, making it a great pick for barbecues, picnics, or potlucks.
Toffee Blondies in a Jar
These tasty toffee blondies make great Mason jar desserts for Christmas or anytime of the year. Simply layer the dry ingredients and your friends or neighbors can add in the wet ingredients and bake these themselves.
Strawberry Shortcake Parfaits
These adorable parfaits are perfect little picnic desserts in a jar. Layer the shortcake in a Mason jar with additional layers of fresh strawberries and homemade whipped cream and top it all with a single strawberry for a picture-perfect parfait.
Chocolate Pudding
Everybody loves individual desserts in a jar! This classic Mason jar dessert recipe uses Dutch cocoa powder for a rich chocolaty pudding that’s easy to love.
Strawberry-Poppy Seed Cheesecake Jars
Tiny poppy seeds make these pink desserts in a jar each look like a strawberry in a jar. Garnish each 4-ounce Mason jar with fresh mint leaves to resemble the leaves on a strawberry and make these mini desserts really pop.
Mason Jar Lid Pie
Making blueberry pie has never been easier—or cuter! Purchased pie dough makes the assembly a snap. Use the lids from Mason jars to make these delicious mini desserts.
Affogato Trifles
For an Italian twist on classic trifles, try this delicious dessert jar idea that layers crushed biscotti, vanilla ice cream, and shots of espresso. Serve in individual jars to take these Mason jar treats on the go.
Hot Chocolate Drink Base
There’s nothing powdery about this decadent dessert jar idea. This hot chocolate drink base is stored in a Mason jar and can act as a rich and fudgy topping for ice cream, but it is best when mixed with hot milk.
Easy Chocolate Trifles
Simply layer chunks of pre-made brownies and generous scoops of chocolate sauce inside individual Mason jars for these simple make-ahead desserts. Chocolate trifles are great picnic desserts in jars but are also great to store in the fridge for whenever those chocolate cravings hit.
Harvest Pumpkin Trifle
For a trifle that’s packed with fall flavors, try this Mason jar dessert recipe that layers pound cake, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin. Make these individual trifles in Mason jars for a cute make-ahead dessert for a party.
Individual Brownie Cheesecakes in Jars
Snowman hats and scarves are optional for these little individual desserts in a jar, but they do make these chocolaty cheesecakes perfect little Mason jar desserts for winter. Layers of sweet cream are topped with honey-roasted peanuts and caramel corn just before serving with a drizzle of caramel topping.