Honey, cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom infuse every bite of the fall fruit when you poach them—pronto—using this recipe. Dump the fruit, spices, and cider into the pot, lock the lid, and cook on high pressure for 5 minutes. Remove the pears, then reduce the sauce to a syrup using the multicooker’s sauté function. That’s it! Unless you want to top with vanilla Greek yogurt or cinnamon ice cream, which we certainly recommend.