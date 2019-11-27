Pressure Cooker Pots de Creme
Anything that starts with chocolate and heavy cream is bound to be worth the calorie splurge. A pinch of cinnamon and cayenne push this easy Instant Pot dessert recipe into must-make territory. Employing the pressure cooker function for this spicy twist on the classic French custard treat means far less time stands between you and the first delectable bite compared to the traditional oven method.
Black Forest Cheesecake
Chocolate-covered cherry meets New York cheesecake in this easy Instant Pot dessert. The baking time is practically cut in half when you skip the oven and pressure cook. You’ll love that news, plus the way the chocolate cheesecake crust and dried cherries throughout the cake pair with the cherry pie filling and melted chocolate on top of the pressure cooker dessert.
Tiramisu Chocolate Marble Cake
Let them eat cake...faster! Though you can bake this chocolate-espresso and mascarpone cake in the slow cooker, the pressure cooker delivers more moist, tender, and dense results. The steamed Instant Pot bundt cake also delivers two hours quicker than the slow cooker option.
Caramel-Ginger Wild Rice Pudding
A multicooker is the most efficient way to prepare rice, quinoa, and other whole grains for meal prep recipes. It’s also the quickest and easiest way to bring bowls of cozy rice pudding to the table. This pressure cooker dessert calls for only 20 minutes of cooking and 15 minutes of pressure release. All that’s left to do is drizzle with caramel sauce, sprinkle on crystallized ginger, and grab a spoon.
Dulce de Leche Cheesecake
Dulce de leche, a caramel-like condensed milk confection, is the star of the filling in this quick cheesecake recipe. After it cooks for 40 minutes, get artistic and indulgent by swirling extra dulce de leche and melted chocolate over every slice. Warning: The results are so scrumptious that the entire batch might disappear faster than the cook time of the pressure cooker cake.
Pressure Cooker Chocolate-Cherry Bread Pudding
Warm up your night with the best Instant Pot dessert recipe under 200 calories per serving. Whole wheat bread, dried tart cherries, and Greek yogurt add nutrition. High pressure subtracts cooking time. Including prep and cool time, you can have this craveable chocolate bread pudding ready to serve in just over an hour.
Mini Chocolate Orange Lava Cakes
The molten center. The dense chocolate cake exterior. The lick-the-bowl deliciousness. It’s all here in this easy Instant Pot lava cake recipe! The only thing missing? The long countdown to chow down that comes with the oven method. Here, you only need to wait 9 minutes, plus 10 minutes to cool.
Pressure Cooker Blueberry French Toast Casserole
Devour this Instant Pot dessert recipe after dinner, then save any leftovers for brunch. There’s no wrong time to savor this sweet berries and cream creation. Cook it on high pressure for 25 minutes. While it’s cooling, stir together the Lemon Mascarpone Cream topping. Multitasking and multicookers can coexist—they sure do in this Instant Pot blueberry cobbler!
Cider-Poached Pears
Honey, cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom infuse every bite of the fall fruit when you poach them—pronto—using this recipe. Dump the fruit, spices, and cider into the pot, lock the lid, and cook on high pressure for 5 minutes. Remove the pears, then reduce the sauce to a syrup using the multicooker’s sauté function. That’s it! Unless you want to top with vanilla Greek yogurt or cinnamon ice cream, which we certainly recommend.
Pressure Cooker Peaches and Cream Quinoa
Desserts in the Instant Pot that can double as breakfast? Sounds peachy to us. After just one minute under pressure, protein-packed quinoa transforms into a tender cream- and peach-infused treat that’s only missing a sprinkle of pecans (candied, if you please) and a shower of bonus brown sugar to reach sweet perfection.
Coconut Rice Pudding with Berries
A whopping 180 minutes of cook time turns into 10 (yes, really) when you swap the slow cooker instructions for this easy Instant Pot dessert recipe. This Asian-inspired rice pudding can be topped with fresh or frozen fruit so you can whip it up no matter the produce season.
Multicooker Yogurt
Instant Pot desserts only get better when you combine two in one! Take this versatile homemade yogurt recipe, and pair it with any other treat in this round-up of Instant Pot dessert recipes to take it to the next creamy level. Our favorite combo: Yogurt-Drizzled Blueberry French Toast Casserole.