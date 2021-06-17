As soon as the weather warms up (or turns blazing hot, in my case), there are few things I want more than ice cream. Grabbing a scoop or two from a local sweet shop is always fun, but there's something particularly nostalgic about getting a frozen treat from the beloved ice cream truck trundling down your street. That merry music filling the air evokes memories of lazy childhood summers when we all literally screamed for ice cream. To celebrate summertime's arrival, the folks at Seaside Vacations explored Google search trends from the past year to create a list of the 24 most popular ice cream truck treats in America. With so many choices, a whopping 17 different types of treats, including classic Bomb Pops, ice cream sammies, and even frozen Spongebob treats made the list.