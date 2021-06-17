These Are the Most Popular Ice Cream Truck Treats In Every State
With so many delicious options, it can be hard to choose. See if your favorite treat matches your state.
As soon as the weather warms up (or turns blazing hot, in my case), there are few things I want more than ice cream. Grabbing a scoop or two from a local sweet shop is always fun, but there's something particularly nostalgic about getting a frozen treat from the beloved ice cream truck trundling down your street. That merry music filling the air evokes memories of lazy childhood summers when we all literally screamed for ice cream. To celebrate summertime's arrival, the folks at Seaside Vacations explored Google search trends from the past year to create a list of the 24 most popular ice cream truck treats in America. With so many choices, a whopping 17 different types of treats, including classic Bomb Pops, ice cream sammies, and even frozen Spongebob treats made the list.
The Most Popular Ice Cream Truck Treats in America
So what do you choose when you get to the window? Apparently, America favors the Klondike Bar above the rest with nine states selecting the chocolate-covered treat as their top pick. Firecracker ice pops and Choco Tacos tied for second place in eight states each. Five states chose ice cream sandwiches for the third spot, followed by lemon ice and Fudgsicles. From there, a sprinkling of other frozen treats, including Bomb Pops and Drumsticks, are one or two state's winning choices. Here are the most popular ice cream truck treats in every state plus D.C.
Alabama: Firecracker
Alaska: Drumstick
Arizona: Choco Taco
Arkansas: Lemon Ice
California: Push-up Pop
Colorado: Creamsicle
Connecticut: Drumstick
District of Columbia: Firecracker
Delaware: Ice cream sandwich
Florida: Firecracker
Georgia: Firecracker
Hawaii: Crunch Bar
Idaho: Klondike Bar
Illinois: Fudgsicle
Indiana: Choco Taco
Iowa: Bomb Pop
Kansas: Choco Taco
Kentucky: Klondike Bar
Louisiana: Screwball
Maine: Ice cream sandwich
Maryland: Klondike Bar
Massachusetts: Fudgsicle
Michigan: Choco Taco
Mississippi: Lemon ice
Minnesota: Malt Cup
Missouri: Choco Taco
Montana: Firecracker
Nebraska: Klondike Bar
Nevada: Choco Taco
New Hampshire: King Cone
New Jersey: Chipwich
New Mexico: Firecracker
New York: Spongebob ice cream pop
North Carolina: Klondike Bar
North Dakota: Ice cream sandwich
Ohio: Klondike Bar
Oklahoma: Snow cone
Oregon: Ice cream sandwich
Pennsylvania: Choco Taco
Rhode Island: Lemon Ice
South Carolina: Ice cream sandwich
South Dakota: Bomb Pop
Tennessee: Firecracker
Texas: Firecracker
Utah: Choco Taco
Vermont: Klondike Bar
Virginia: Choco Taco
Washington: Fudgsicle
West Virginia: Klondike Bar
Wisconsin: Lemon ice
Wyoming: Creamsicle
No ice cream trucks to chase? Cool off right at home. Make ice cream, nondairy ice cream, or popsicles from scratch, all of which have their own kind of charm.
