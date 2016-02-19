Irresistible Ice Cream Recipes No Summer Is Complete Without
Pick-a-Flavor No-Churn Ice Cream
Transform canned condensed milk, heavy cream, and vanilla into 14 delightfully different flavors with this easy ice cream recipe. Using this customizable, no-churn ice cream, you can stock your freezer with about as much variety as a supermarket! But don’t just take our word for it that you should give this treat a try. One BH&G fan says, “SO good. I made the chocolate variety, and it tasted like an expensive, very creamy, good ice cream or frozen custard.”
Sweet Cream Ice Cream Base
Churn a batch of classic sweet cream custard for this ice cream maker recipe, then customize with your favorite add-in. Feeling buzzy? Try coffee and donuts! Or how about boozy? Give sangria a go. For a taste of the tropics, stir in coconut and pineapple.
Classic Vanilla Ice Cream
One bite will be all you need to officially break up with the store-bought pints. This is a creamy homemade vanilla ice cream recipe at its best. Made with heavy cream, vanilla beans, milk, sugar, and egg yolks, every brownie or slice of cake tastes better à la mode with this frozen treat.
Ube Ice Cream
Ube, a purple sweet potato, gives this unique coconut ice cream recipe its pretty purple hue. Sandwich a scoop of this trendy treat between two sugar cookies for a grab-and-go ice cream treat.
Test Kitchen Tip: Can’t find ube? Seek out Okinawan purple sweet potatoes or even regular orange sweet potatoes.
Banana Ice Cream
No ice cream maker is required to mix up a batch of this low-calorie vegan “ice cream” recipe. All you need is a food processor, frozen bananas, coconut milk, and vanilla. (That said, a big spoonful of peanut butter is a nice addition to this banana ice cream recipe too!)
Banana and Butter Pecan Ice Cream
Brown sugar, toasted pecans, and sweet bananas give this velvety ice cream its homemade flavor. It's like a classic butter pecan ice cream with a fruity twist from bananas, which is a tasty way to use up any bananas starting to get too ripe on your counter.
Almond-Lemon Gelato
If you have a bunch of bonus egg yolks hanging around after whipping up meringue, a soufflé, or an angel food cake, put them to great use in this luscious gelato recipe. As rich as frozen custard but with a flavor reminiscent of sorbet, frozen lemonade concentrate helps give this homemade gelato its refreshing citrus flavor. Top a scoop with a shot of limoncello for an Italian dessert delight.
Neapolitan Pops
Frosty ice pops are good, but ice cream pops take the portable dessert game to a whole new level. These pretty, layered treats combine everything you love about vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream recipes in each serving. Since they are semihomemade (with store-bought ice cream and crushed sandwich cookies), they're a brilliant option if you don’t want to splurge on an ice cream maker.
Mint Greek Frozen Yogurt
Skip the pricey soft serve-shop dessert today. We’re giving fro yo an all-natural and gourmet makeover with freshly squeezed lemon juice and plenty of fresh mint. Bonus: Each serving of this homemade “ice cream” recipe has fewer than 100 calories.
Bananas Foster Gelato
We've put a summer spin on a timeless caramel-coated final course with this banana ice cream recipe. Yep, complete with rum or rum extract! Serve scoops of this brown sugar-sweetened gelato with fresh banana slices and warm caramel sauce.
Chocolate Ice Cream with Cinnamon and Almond
Bet you can’t find this flavor by the premade gallon! A hint of cinnamon and a touch of almond extract lend loads of flavor to this rich chocolate ice cream recipe. A scoop is wonderful on its own, but over-the-top tasty with cinnamon churros served alongside or crumbled on top.
Coconut Ice Cream
Coconut oil is great for more than sautéing veggies or moisturizing skin. The popular pantry staple gives these scoops their super-premium texture, while real vanilla beans and vanilla extract lend a double dose of floral flavor to this coconut ice cream recipe. Build a sundae by topping your bowl with fruit preserves, coconut chips, or toasted nuts.
Fresh Peach Ice Cream
In addition to being prime time for ice cream treats, summer is also when fresh peaches are at their peak. Make the most of that fact by churning up this silky dessert early and often all season long.
Pumpkin Ice Cream
Come fall, no slice of pie or spice cake should be served without a scoop of pumpkin-spiced homemade ice cream. (Just imagine a slice of pecan pie with this slowly melting on top!) In addition to that spice, this recipe includes canned pumpkin for a double dose of fall flavor.
Frozen Coconut Horchata
Calling for just 20 minutes of prep time, this Mexican-inspired cinnamon-almond dessert is no sweat to make from scratch. Since the classic drinkable form of horchata is made with soaked rice, we call for blending some white or brown rice into the vanilla-scented custard before straining and churning. For a flavor upgrade, stir rum-soaked raisins into the coconut ice cream base before freezing.
Lemon-Avocado Sherbet
When you think of avocado recipes, you probably envision toast or guac. But we happen to think you should add avocado ice cream recipes to your repertoire. The avocado offers a super-silky boost to the lemon-flavored dessert.
Red Wine Ice Cream
Mash up your drink and dessert into one cool package. What a clever way to put a couple glasses of leftover wine—if you’re lucky enough to have some—to great use. By the way, skip the whipped cream garnish and this boozy dessert is an entirely dairy-free “ice cream” recipe.
Rocky Road Ice Cream
Use this homemade Rocky Road Ice Cream as the starting point for a kid-friendly sundae bar. Whip up the chocolate ice cream recipe that’s studded with walnuts and marshmallows. Then set out waffle bowls, hot fudge, chopped nuts, whipped cream, and cherries so party guests can design their own dessert.
Mojito Sorbet
Step aside, frosé. With fresh mint, lime juice, and rum, this frozen Mojito Sorbet is the most refreshing dairy-free “ice cream” dessert you’ll ever churn up. Quite possibly the best news? You need just four ingredients and 20 minutes of hands-on prep to have this party-ready.