While the door is a super handy place to store your ice cream, it's also where the temperature varies the most. Here's where to tuck it away to avoid freezer burn.

When scorching hot summer days come around, there's nothing like cooling off with a scoop or two of your favorite ice cream. And while it's not usually difficult to finish off a pint in a few days, there's nothing worse than taking off the lid to find crunchy bits of ice coating the ice cream in the container. Sure, you'll probably still eat it because you're hot and it's still a sweet treat, but there are ways to prevent freezer burn from happening to your next pint.

The solution starts with where you store ice cream in the freezer. According to Aaron Butterworth, senior product developer at Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream (and maker of some of your favorite Häagen-Dazs flavors), you should always store your ice cream toward the back of the freezer and never in the side door. "That’s the warmest spot," she says. "So placing your container further back will ensure it doesn’t melt." Oh, and you'll also want to make sure the freezer is set to its proper 0°F.

Ice Cream Storage Tips

To make sure you keep your ice cream in tip-top shape, there are a few more tips you can try to avoid the dreaded freezer burn from happening.

1. Consider Your Ice Cream's Surroundings

Even when they're frozen, dairy products tend to absorb smells easily. If you've got some fish or other foods with a strong odor in the freezer, make sure you're keeping it away from your ice cream.

2. Store Ice Cream Upside Down

This one's a bit strange, but some swear by this trick. After enjoying your ice cream, flip it upside down when you pop it back in the freezer. Make sure your lid fits nice and tight and there are no spills before you walk away.

3. Cover Your Ice Cream with Parchment Paper

Once you've opened your ice cream, the air that comes in contact with your frozen treat causes the surface to refreeze, which is when those unwanted ice particles appear. Slow down the process by placing a piece of parchment paper on the surface of the ice cream to create a new seal. It can also be helpful to block out those unwanted smells mentioned above.