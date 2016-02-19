Healthy Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Recipes to Help Survive Summer Heat

There's no avoiding it—hot summer days make you crave a frozen dessert. Our healthy ice cream, frozen yogurt, and ice pop recipes will help you cool off and indulge nutritiously. Most of these healthy frozen desserts have fresh fruit or other good-for-you ingredients like Greek yogurt and even veggies in the mix, so you'll get some nutritional benefits with each of these healthy frozen dessert recipes. Clear some freezer space, you just might want to make them all.
Banana Ice Cream with Peanut Butter, Chocolate, or Berries

Because you’re already here looking for healthy ice cream recipes, you likely know about healthy banana ice cream as a lighter alternative to traditional ice cream. But if you’d rather have a bit more flavor variety than plain banana ice cream, you need to try all the variations of this dessert. Get your bananas in the freezer now so you can make your chosen version as quickly as possible.

Raspberry Sorbet

Transform a carton of market-fresh raspberries into a slushy-smooth sorbet. The refreshing summer dessert recipe calls for only five ingredients and has zero grams of fat. The only topping this raspberry sorbet recipe needs is a few more fresh berries, though if your eating plan has wiggle room, just a bit of whipped cream or melted chocolate would be a yummy indulgence.

Test Kitchen Tip: Love mangoes? Substitute the blushing island fruit for raspberries.

Banana Ice Cream

You don't need milk, cream, or sugar to make ice cream. In fact, for this healthy banana ice cream, you need only three ingredients. Grab a bunch of ripe bananas and blend them together with unsweetened coconut milk and a splash of vanilla, then freeze and enjoy (maybe with a few extra banana slices on top).

Pimm's Pops

Sticking to healthy frozen desserts doesn't mean you can't also indulge in a boozy treat every now and then. As the name suggests, this fruity ice pop recipe is spiked with Pimm's No. 1, so each lick comes with a bit of cocktail flavor. But there's plenty of freshness, too—strawberries, orange slices, cucumber, and mint leaves are all frozen into the center of these ginger ale pops.

Coconut-Vanilla Ice Cream

Egg yolks and unsweetened coconut milk contribute the creamy texture to this paleo-friendly and lower sugar (only 6 grams per serving) ice cream recipe. Then you’re in charge of the flavor add-ins. Try cacao nibs, berries, dried fruits, nuts, and/or even bacon until you’ve tried them all to find your favorite.

Rainbow Fruit Pops

If you’re on the hunt for low-calorie frozen desserts with zero added sugar that actually taste good, this fruity ice pop recipe with only 35 calories will end your search. Fresh fruits are the only ingredients, so there’s not a darn thing to feel guilty about when eating these healthy frozen desserts to cool off.

Dessert Pizza with Banana Ice Cream

Turn pizza into a yummy frozen dessert with a chocolate crispy cereal crust and healthy banana ice cream. Finish off your dessert pizza (and make it even healthier) with fresh fruit and chopped nuts. This dessert is also easy to tweak to satisfy different tastes—if everyone in your family has a different favorite, they can each top their own slices for one of our most customizable healthy frozen treats.

Layered Fruit Pops

Eating fresh fruit becomes a lot more fun when you transform it into these healthy ice pops. To make the fruity swirls, blend batches of two different fruits until they're smooth, then alternate layering them into ice pop molds. If you don't have an ice pop mold, you can still make this healthy frozen dessert—just layer the fruit blends into wax-lined paper cups instead.

Kiwi-Strawberry Rooibos Ice Pops

These pretty ice pops get their gorgeous pattern (and yummy flavor) from slices of fresh fruit frozen in the center. But rather than using just juice to make up the rest of these healthy ice pops, we gave them a twist by using a mix of apple juice and freshly brewed vanilla rooibos tea. It's a much cooler way to enjoy the taste of tea in the summer than a steaming mug.

Lemon-Avocado Sherbet

Avocado might sound like an unusual addition to this healthy sherbet, but trust us: It's delicious. It makes each bite extra creamy and helps balance the light, citrusy lemon flavor. This homemade sherbet recipe will prove to you once and for all that avocados are good for much more than just topping toast.

Berry-Yogurt Rocket Pops

With only 2 tablespoons of added sugar for eight servings (that’s less than 1 tsp. per serving), most of the sweetness in these under-100-calorie pops comes from fresh fruit and Greek yogurt. The mix of fruit and creamy yogurt offers refreshing indulgence all summer long.

Shortcut Pumpkin Ice Cream

This fall-spiced frozen treat made the cut for our list of healthy ice cream options thanks to a generous dose of vitamin A-rich canned pumpkin in the mix. (See, veggies and dessert can totally go together.) Cut calories and fat further by substituting frozen yogurt for the ice cream or using reduced-fat ice cream. Or, if you’re avoiding dairy, start with a nondairy or vegan ice cream for the base. The options are as limitless as the frozen aisle.

Citrus Granita

Whether it's orange, lemon, lime, or all three, sun-kissed citrus makes a totally tart (and refreshing) summer treat. Freeze the mix in a pan, then scrape a metal spoon across the surface to create the signature shaved-ice texture of this healthy frozen dessert.

Chile-Mango Pops

This sweet and smoky treat is the perfect ending to a summer grill out. Simply toss the five ingredients into a blender (here’s a refresher on cutting mangoes, if you need it), spoon the blended mixture into ice pop molds, and freeze overnight. You’ll have DIY  healthy ice pops on hand for days.

Watermelon-Kiwi Pops

Sweet watermelon and tangy kiwifruit are pureed into a smooth texture then frozen in paper cups for a simple yet gorgeous 70-calorie dessert. (No ice pop molds required!) The sweet-tangy flavors make it one of our best-loved low-cal frozen desserts.

Test Kitchen Tip: This ice pop recipe is easy to make with almost any fruit you have on hand. Try our pineapple-blueberry and mango-raspberry variations to discover your favorite.

Mint Greek Frozen Yogurt

You love Greek yogurt for breakfast, but have you tried it as a healthy homemade ice cream? Two hours of freeze time and a few summery mix-ins, like vanilla and fresh mint, turn plain yogurt into a protein-packed dessert. If you want to make this healthy frozen yogurt recipe a little more indulgent, try topping with a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Dark Chocolate Banana Nut Pops

Take bananas from breakfast food to healthy frozen treat in under an hour. A layer of almond butter hides beneath a layer of chocolate, and a quick dip in chopped almonds adds satisfying crunch.

Sherbet Fruit Pops

Sherbet fruit pops are one of the easiest ice pop recipes you can make because they start with store-bought sherbet, which you make healthier by adding fresh fruit. Choose between raspberry and tangerine sherbet, then mix with orange juice and spoon into kiwifruit-filled paper cups. Freeze overnight and enjoy.

Chocolate Sherbet

Get your chocolate fix without blowing your healthy eating plan. This decadent, easy sherbet recipe has just six ingredients, including rich dark chocolate, so you can mix it up in a flash. Just be sure to allow a few hours for freezing.

Strawberry Greek Frozen Yogurt

Sliced fresh strawberries bring juicy flavor and pretty pops of color to this better-for-you take on classic strawberry ice cream (frozen Greek yogurt is just like a smooth, luscious healthy ice cream). Top each bowl with a whole strawberry for a cute garnish.

