18 Desserts That Use Ice Cream Cones In Ways You've Never Thought Of
Neapolitan Cupcake Cones
Not only are these cupcakes served in ice cream cones, but they also are hiding a surprise inside. Just like Neapolitan ice cream, each cake has layers of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry batter! To make these desserts even more like a regular ice cream cone, try decorating with swirls of frosting, sprinkles, and a cherry on top.
Sunny Day Cake
It's true, this cake was made for a sunny summer day, but it can chase away the clouds any day of the year. Cover pointy ice cream cones in frosting and sparkly yellow sugar to make the sun's rays, and use chocolate sandwich cookies and licorice to make an adorable smiling face. This super-cute cake will surely brighten anyone's day!
Mini Potted Cactus Cakes
These cacti sure look lifelike, but trust us--there are no prickly spines here, just sugary sweetness. You can "plant" these adorable cacti in ice cream cones by baking chocolate cupcakes inside them, then decorating the top of each cupcake to look just like a cactus. These treats can also be a great activity for a kids' party--everyone can decorate their cactus exactly how they want to with frosting, sprinkles, and candies.
Dipped 4th of July Fruit Cones
This is officially our new favorite way to eat summer fruits. Dip sugar cones in melted chocolate, then add a few sprinkles to make them look extra festive. Then fill the cone with your favorite fruits! If you’re serving this treat for a special occasion, like the 4th of July, you can use cookie cutters to cut larger fruits like watermelon into star shapes, or hearts for Valentine’s Day. But really, we’re happy to dig into these treats any day of the year!
Halloween Pumpkin Bundt Cake
Even when Halloween isn’t around the corner, we’re still tempted to make this pumpkin cake anyway just because it’s so adorable. The trick for making it look so realistic is simple—just layer two bundt cakes on top of each other! It’ll look just like the ridges of a pumpkin, especially when you add an ice cream cone dipped in green frosting to act as the stem.
Princess Cupcakes
Little ones will absolutely love these cute princess cupcakes. Each cupcake uses a sugar ice cream cone covered in colored frosting to create a beautiful hat fit for a princess. If serving these at a child's birthday party, we suggest setting them up as a fun activity to let everyone decorate their own princess cupcake.
Jolly Little Elf Cupcakes
Once these happy little elves are all dressed up, you might not even know they’re actually cupcakes! After dipping ice cream cones in white chocolate and adding a little decoration, they make great hats for topping the heads of these cupcake elves. A little colored frosting goes a long way towards making these smiling treats look lifelike, but you can also use a few candies and sprinkles to help them look festive.
Kitty Cupcake Cones
Yep, these cupcakes are baked right inside their own ice cream cones. But the fun doesn’t stop there—turn each treat into a cute kitty face by adding candy corn ears, jelly bean eyes, and licorice whiskers. If you want to turn this dessert into a Halloween treat, try using chocolate frosting to make these cupcakes look like cute (and spooky) black cats.
Castle Cake
Wondering how we made the towers of this castle look so realistic? Just use ice cream cones! To give your castle some height, layer two rectangular cakes on top of each other to form the building. Once you've frosted it, place frosted sugar cones on top for stunning castle towers. Then use sprinkles and candies to bring this super-cute cake to life.
O Tannenbaum Cupcakes
Is it Christmastime yet? With these Christmas tree cupcakes on the menu, we’re hoping it comes early. Once you cover sugar cones in green frosting and tiny candy “ornaments,” they’ll look so realistic you might think they were made just for turning into mini Christmas trees.
Candy-Filled Witches' Hats
These adorable witches’ hats are almost like their own mini pinatas! We’d be so excited to see these treats turn up in our candy bags on Halloween, because there’s a sweet surprise hiding inside the chocolate ice cream cone “hats.” A thin chocolate cookie doubles as the hat’s rim and a way to keep the candies rattling around inside secure until party-goers discover them.
Wizard's Hat Cake
You might think this spell-binding cake uses magic to reach its towering height, but it’s really just cake and frosting! For a perfectly pointed top, use a sugar ice cream cone, and cover it in frosting to help it blend in. Once you’re finished creating the cake, use different kinds of candies as decorations to really make it magical.
Coffee Cone Affogato
This is easily the cutest way to serve espresso that we’ve ever seen. Combine your morning coffee and a refreshing ice cream cone into one by serving espresso (or strong coffee) over a couple scoops of ice cream. Naturally, this dessert is worthy of much more than just a glass—to really make this affogato a special treat, coat the inside of your cone with chocolate, then fill it with ice cream and espresso.
Rocky Road Cake Topper
Our favorite flavor of ice cream meets towering chocolate cake. If you want to make a cake with a little extra pizzazz, top it with crushed sugar cones, mini marshmallows, peanuts, and melted chocolate. Each forkful will remind you of a scoop of rocky road!
Fruit Sundae Cones
Looking for a fun new way to serve up fruit salad? Try it in a waffle cone! You don’t need to have any ice cream on hand to enjoy a cone, just plenty of fresh fruit. If you want to make this yummy dessert a little bit sweeter, you can try topping it with toasted coconut.
Mint Ice Cream Waffle Sundaes
Of course, you just can’t beat a waffle cone loaded with ice cream and toppings. When you’re in the mood for a classic treat, fill a waffle cone with mint ice cream and top with chocolate sauce and fresh berries. If you really want to turn your cone into a berry-filled dessert, you can also try making your own homemade berry sauce!
Crunch Cone Topping
You can’t make this crunch cone topping without having a cone of vanilla ice cream to serve it on! We’ll reveal the secret behind this favorite treat from a popular ice cream chain so you can recreate it yourself at home. We’ll give you a hint: the topping only takes two ingredients!
Peach Ice Cream
If a classic cone is all you’re craving, we can’t think of any better way to enjoy it than with a scoop (or two) of this luscious homemade peach ice cream. A splash of bourbon won’t make this ice cream taste boozy, but it will make it even more flavorful and irresistible.