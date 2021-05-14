Nondairy Ice Cream Recipes for Anyone Needing to Cool Off with a Frozen Treat

Dairy-free ice cream is getting easier to find in grocery stores, but there's something special about making it from scratch. Here you'll find some of our favorite nondairy ice cream recipes made from coconut milk, fruit, and even chickpeas (we promise, it's good!). There are also some vegan ice cream recipes for anyone in the house following a fully plant-based diet or with egg allergies. Grab your spoon and get ready to chill out with a summer-ready frozen treat.