Nondairy Ice Cream Recipes for Anyone Needing to Cool Off with a Frozen Treat
Dairy-free ice cream is getting easier to find in grocery stores, but there's something special about making it from scratch. Here you'll find some of our favorite nondairy ice cream recipes made from coconut milk, fruit, and even chickpeas (we promise, it's good!). There are also some vegan ice cream recipes for anyone in the house following a fully plant-based diet or with egg allergies. Grab your spoon and get ready to chill out with a summer-ready frozen treat.
Coconut Ice Cream
The beauty of coconut milk is that it provides an indulgent, rich texture to make ice cream that's just as delicious as cow's milk. This dairy-free coconut ice cream recipe is naturally sweetened with raw honey and has a couple of egg yolks in the base for extra creaminess. Top with blackberry preserves and coconut chips for a sweet, crunchy finish.
Vegan Ice Cream Base
This customizable vegan ice cream recipe will be your favorite way to make exciting new treats all summer. We've included a few add-in suggestions, but feel free to get creative with any toppings you like.
Buy It: Cuisinart Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker ($70, Amazon)
Banana Ice Cream
Other than a bit of plant-based milk, this nondairy ice cream gets its ultra-smooth consistency from blending frozen bananas. That’s right, no ice cream maker is required. Simply freeze your bananas and use your blender or food processer to achieve a seriously delicious treat. My favorite way to enjoy this vegan ice cream is with two-ingredient chocolate shell.
Related: 15 Fruity Sorbet Recipes
Coconut Stracciatella Ice Cream
Stracciatella is usually a milk-based Italian gelato with chocolate shavings. You'll get that same creamy experience from coconut milk in our dairy-free ice cream recipe. If your ice cream is a little too firm right out of the freezer, let it soften on the counter for about 20 minutes before diving in.
Buy It: Tovolo Glide-A-Scoop Ice Cream Tub Reusable Container With Non-Slip Base ($15, Amazon)
Coconut-Vanilla Ice Cream
If you're following a Paleo diet, this is the dessert for you. The 4-ingredient nondairy ice cream recipe is made from just coconut milk, egg yolks, honey, and vanilla bean. Keep things simple and enjoy as-is or try adding stir-ins such as berries, almonds, or even crumbled crispy bacon.
Buy It: Thai Kitchen Organic Unsweetened Coconut Milk, Pack of 6 ($18, Amazon)
Coconut-Coffee Ice Cream with Cinnamon-Almond Crunch
Coffee lovers are going to swoon for this amazing homemade dairy-free ice cream. For a caffeinated kick to your frozen dessert, instant espresso (sweetened with honey) goes into the creamy vanilla bean-infused base. Serve with the homemade cinnamon-almond topping for a delicious crunchy bite.
Vegan Hummus "Ice Cream"
Hummus and ice cream might not seem like an appetizing combination but stick with us here. Instead of blending chickpeas with savory ingredients for a healthy appetizer, add nut butter and maple syrup to the food processor. Once frozen, this sweet hummus turns into an irresistible vegan "ice cream" you can feel good about.
Buy It: Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper 10-Cup Food Processor ($50, Walmart)