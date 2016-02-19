26 Game-Changing Strawberry Dessert Recipes
Strawberry, Mango & Rose Pavlova
Edible rose petals, plus macerated (aka sugar-marinated) berries and mangoes, adorn this unique strawberry dessert. Don't be intimidated by the pavlova, just follow our two secrets for success: Start with room temperature egg whites, and leave the oven door firmly in place while the meringue cooks and cools.
Kiwi-Strawberry Rooibos Ice Pops
Cool off on a hot day with these rooibos tea pops. The brewed base imparts plenty of flavor but is light enough in hue to allow the fruit slices to shine through.
Buy It: Zoku Classic Pop Molds ($15, Williams Sonoma)
Strawberry Hand Pies
Fighting over who gets the largest slice of pie is a thing of the past. These single-serving pies guarantee that everyone gets his or her fair share of the sweet selection. Making the dough in your food processor also gets the job done super quick (with less mess). Use up any extra strawberry filling by stirring it into oatmeal the following morning.
Buy It: KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor ($80, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Strawberry-Banana Donuts
Bananas and strawberries make these baked donuts naturally sweet enough that they require only a bit of honey. That means each treat has much less sugar as its bakery counterpart.
Buy It: Nordic Ware Donut Pan ($13, Target)
Strawberry Margarita Cheesecake Minis
With a salted pretzel crust and a citrus and strawberry filling, these creamy single-serving cheesecakes hit all the same flavor notes you know and love from your go-to Mexican restaurant beverage.
Related: Creamy No-Bake Cheesecake Recipes
Best Strawberry Shortcake
The best part about shortcake? The strawberry filling, of course. Made with fresh-from-the-garden berries and a spoonful (or two) of sugar, this dessert has just the right level of sweetness.
Strawberry Granita
Granita is fruit sorbet's icy cousin and the perfect frozen treat for a hot summer day. This vegan dessert only requires 3 ingredients (plus water) and comes together fast. We've got a recipe for dairy lemon cream to go with it, but a dollop of purchased dairy-free whipped cream and a sprinkle of lemon zest would make it just as delicious.
Strawberry Greek Frozen Yogurt
A swirl of fresh strawberries brightens up this low-calorie frozen yogurt recipe. Clean eating fans will fall for this dessert's short ingredient list featuring anti-inflammatory strawberries.
Strawberry Shortcake Parfaits
A clear Mason jar allows the pretty stripes to steal the show in this lovely layered strawberry dessert idea. Mix up your shortcakes with our lemon-poppy seed variation. It will change the way you think about biscuits!
Buy It: Ball Set of 12 Half Pint Mason Jars ($8, Target)
Best-Ever Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
No strawberry dessert list is complete without the quintessential strawberry rhubarb pie! This best-ever version with a buttery crust is a favorite from our Red Plaid Cookbook.
Buy It: Staub Pie Dish ($30, Sur La Table)
Strawberry S'mores Cobbler
Take s'mores beyond basic status with a fruity campfire cobbler. This grillable version tosses citrus-strawberry filling into the heat and finishes with toasted marshmallows.
Strawberry Cheesecake Bites
Serve a crowd at your next bake sale or potluck with this delightful mini dessert idea. Who can resist a shortbread-crusted cheesecake topped with strawberries and drizzled with honey?
Strawberry Shortcake Scones
Pinkies up! This tea-time treat is flaky, fruity, and fit for a queen. You can thank ricotta cheese for the scone recipe's extra-tender texture.
Strawberry Truffle Pie
Chocolate-covered strawberries, you've met your match with this cool chocolate custard pie. It's crowned with fresh strawberries, then brushed with red currant jelly for a showy shiny finish.
Buy It: D'arbo Seedless Red Currant Fruit Spread ($7, World Market)
Gooey Butter Bars
Butter makes in appearance in both the sugar cookie-like crust and batter in this decadent dessert recipe. Still, that ingredient can't steal the spotlight from the fresh ginger-berry topping.
Related: How to Soften Butter So Your Baked Goods Turn Out Great
Dark Chocolate Cake with Fresh Strawberry Buttercream
Introducing the most indulgent strawberry dessert you've ever had: endless layers of fudgy, dark chocolate cake smeared in strawberry-vanilla bean cream. Fork, please!
Rosemary-Strawberry Shortcake Pizza
Grill or bake this unique take on traditional shortcake. The easy pizza dough gets a flavor boost from fresh rosemary or thyme (whichever you have in your garden). Serve with strawberries and whipped cream in tumblers for an elegant and oh-so-easy summer dessert.
Buy It: 2-Burner Open Cart Propane Gas Grill ($150, The Home Depot)
Strawberry Parfaits
Gelatin is the secret ingredient in the custard base of these fruity parfaits. It lends a creamy texture that’s reminiscent of a decadent custard.
Buy It: Artland 4-piece Pearl Ridge Mini Coupe Set ($32, Kohl's)
Classic Shortcakes
All-purpose and cake flour team up to make the strawberry dessert classic shortcakes light and fluffy. Be sure to freeze the butter and shortening before mixing them with the dry ingredients for the best results.
Mojito Berries
For a supremely satisfying no-bake dessert, dip strawberries in honey and lime juice, then roll in sugar and fresh mint. Consider this recipe an edible mocktail version of a Cuban mojito!
Six-Layer Strawberry Cake
Keep the strawberries coming with this sweet and moist six-layer cake. Add 2 Tbsp. of strawberry liqueur for additional fruit flavor, and sprinkle on coconut flakes and white chocolate curls after frosting for extra eye appeal.
Wonton Dessert Stacks
Wonton wrappers don't have to be relegated to Asian takeout dishes forever. Use baked wontons as crispy stackers in this simple strawberry dessert idea. Low-fat lemon yogurt adds refreshing lightness for a creative treat you can feel good about serving.
Berries and Cookies Cake Topper
Turn a plain frosted cake into an instant showstopper with alternating layers of fresh sliced strawberries and chocolate sandwich cookies with white filling. The family won't want to wait to dig into this one.
Fresh Strawberry Fool
It's a bit of a mystery how the centuries-old English fruit fool got its strange name. What we do know is that it has a creamy base and is best served with tart fruit. This shortcut recipe is a speedy way to use up fresh strawberries before they go bad. Pick lemon or vanilla yogurt and pair with fresh strawberries and crumbly shortbread cookies.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cakes
If you love pairing strawberries and chocolate, wait until you get a taste of these upside-down decadent chocolate cupcakes. We've smothered them in a rich ganache before topping them off with a juicy strawberry.
Strawberry Shortcake on a Stick
For a quick and easy dessert inspired by a classic, turn to these showy kabobs. The mini biscuits are just the right size to sandwich between fresh berries and whipped topping.