Pineapple Desserts That'll Turn Any Meal Tropical
Pineapple-Banana Crepas de Cajeta
Caramelized pineapple chunks and banana slices are the star of this Mexican-inspired crepe dessert, although you can't overlook the sweet dulce de leche topping. Combined, this is one dessert (or breakfast!) that will be tough to beat.
Pineapple-Filled Macarons
Coconut, macadamia nuts, and almonds infuse these light and airy macaron cookies with Hawaiian flavors. Plus, the fluffy filling includes both crushed pineapple and pineapple juice for a tropical two-for-one!
Caramel-Frosted Hummingbird Cake
Whether you serve this banana, sweet potato, and pineapple cake with ice cream or whipped cream—or simply solo to allow the caramel frosting to shine—it will be a hit at your next party.
Pineapple Upside-Down Coffee Cake
Of all the pineapple desserts, pineapple upside-down cake is arguably the most popular. When overhauled into coffee cake, this recipe is sure to impress—and is totally appropriate to serve for brunch or after dinner.
Hummingbird Cupcakes
Hummingbird cake normally features pineapple and coconut, but we also tossed bananas and sweet potatoes in these cupcakes for extra nutrition. Trust us: Once you try this treat, you'll wonder why you've never had this version of pineapple cake before.
Pineapple-Cream Cheese Cake
Creamy, citrusy, and moist, this pineapple cake is unlike any of your go-to desserts. The brown sugar, pecan, and coconut topping adds a whole new layer of flavor.
Mini Pineapple Upside-Down Cakes with Gingered Whipped Cream
Shrink pineapple upside-down cake into single-serving desserts that are bound to impress. Each cake is topped with a slice of caramelized pineapple.
Pineapple Empanadas
These warm pineapple desserts prove the tropical fruit should be served year-round. The recipe takes just eleven ingredients—and that's including the homemade pastry dough.
Upside-Down Pineapple-Ginger Carrot Cake
Sprinkle a bit of powdered sugar on top, and this pineapple cake is ready to go (no frosting required). The caramelized pineapple slices aren't just showing off for no reason–the sugary fruit tastes amazing.
Meringue with Seared Pineapple
Creamy meringue, caramelized pineapple, and a citrusy pineapple-lime curd combine to make an elegant yet easy pineapple dessert. Just look at how pretty it is!
Cardamom Kulfi with Grilled Pineapple
This dish is like caramelized pineapple with ice cream but with a twist. Kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy item made from whole milk, white bread, cornstarch, and sugar, adds creaminess to sweet and citrusy grilled pineapple.
Carrot-Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Think veggies have no place in fruit desserts? Prepare to be proven wrong. Carrots add just a bit of carrot cake flair to this pineapple cake.
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake on a Stick
Pineapple desserts meet easy in this 30-minute recipe. Cinnamon-sugar doughnut holes, pineapple chunks, and wooden skewers do most of the work for you. After baking, drizzle caramel sauce on top for an extra sweet touch.
Pineapple, Mint, and Coconut Water Pops
Fresh pineapple effortlessly turns into a refreshing icy pop—just add coconut water, mint leaves, lime juice, and honey. It's the perfect summer dessert!
Pineapple-Carrot Cupcakes
Pineapple and carrots combine to make these yummy cupcakes. Sure, the cupcakes might not technically count as a serving of fruits and veggies, but they sure are delicious!