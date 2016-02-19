20 Outstanding Orange Desserts
Blood Orange Bars
Fresh-squeezed blood orange juice gives these luscious baked bars the perfect touch of tartness. Piled onto a buttery crust, the orange dessert gets an extra hint of sweetness from a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
Tip: If blood oranges aren't in season, substitute regular oranges for an equally delicious citrus-packed sweet.
Triple-Citrus Pound Cake
Brighten traditional pound cake with shredded lime peel, orange peel, and grapefruit juice. The triple-threat dessert can be made and frozen up to a month in advance.
Citrus Granita
Italian shaved ice becomes a refreshing summertime dessert when blended with orange juice, lemon juice, and chunky chopped orange. Garnish the frozen dessert with lemon wedges and fresh mint sprigs.
Almond-Clementine Lace Cookies
Stuff chewy almond lace cookies with a hearty helping of whipped cream flavored with sweet clementine juice. Bend the orange cookies into cones or keep them flat, and top with the fluffy frosting.
Candied Ginger and Orange Icebox Cookies
For the ultimate make-ahead treat, try our orange and ginger icebox cookies. The citrus cookie recipe makes up to 70 cookies that can be stored in the freezer for 3 months.
Mandarins and Ice Cream Cake
The bottom layer of this cool treat is made from crushed biscotti, while the middle layer features a rich combination of vanilla ice cream and mascarpone. Orange sorbet tops the confection, which is served with an orange marmalade sauce studded with fresh clementines or tangerines.
Orange Cream Pop Cupcakes
Re-create the dreamy flavors of childhood cream pops with these fun summer cupcakes. A blend of cheesecake pudding and orange gelatin create the tasty cupcake batter.
Blood Orange Pound Cake
Give pound cake a ruby-red makeover with juicy slices of blood orange. The sweet-tart cake recipe makes an impressive dessert for any occasion.
Frosted Blood Orange Cookies
Ditch the sprinkles and top these refreshing orange cookies with candied citrus threads. The sugary orange peels give a sweet crunch to the refreshing summer treat.
Orange-Chocolate Chip Muffins
Chocolate chips pair with a silky orange-flavored batter for melt-in-your-mouth muffins that are perfect for breakfast and snacking alike. A buttery streusel topping of chopped walnuts and mini chocolate chips finishes the muffins with a crunch.
Orange-Kissed Chocolate Brownies
A double dose of chocolate and orange makes for ultra-luxe brownies the whole family will fall for. We recommend making a double batch -- the citrus dessert can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Orange-Ginger Ricotta Tart
Whip out this showstopping orange dessert the next time company comes calling. Not only does ricotta cheese make every bite silky smooth, but a topping of melted orange marmalade and orange slices creates an impressive display.
Cranberry and Orange Strudel
Cranberries, tart apple, orange peel, and chopped pecans stuff these flaky, fruit-filled pastries. The baked dessert gains flavor from fresh rosemary sprigs and a buttery brown sugar syrup.
Mocha-Orange Bark
Take the classic combination of chocolate and orange to the next level with a simple sprinkling of coffee beans. Be sure to make a double batch of this orange dessert -- not only will you love eating it, but the candy recipe makes a terrific gift.
Chocolate-Orange Macaroons
For macaroons that pack a light citrus bite, stir in a teaspoon of orange peel. The classic coconut cookies become even more indulgent when drizzled with melted chocolate.
Orange Bowknots
These stunning bowknots pull double duty as a sweet breakfast recipe and delicious dessert. Three types of orange (juice, peel, and icing) give each pastry triple the bright, citrusy flavor.
Ginger-Orange Cheesecake
Present party guests with a heavenly cheesecake that boasts the classic flavor pairing of ginger and orange. Reduced-fat cream cheese and fat-free sour cream keep the dessert low in calories yet oh, so creamy.
Orange-Kissed Vanilla Bean Pillows
Fresh vanilla bean and shredded orange peel fill these light-as-air cookies with a delicate sweetness. Roll each in a homemade vanilla sugar coating to up the delish factor even more.
Orange-Basil Sorbet
Our so-cute summer sorbet features a triple dose of citrus with orange juice, peel, and liqueur. Pile the frozen dessert into cored orange-peel halves for a divine display.