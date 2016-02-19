20 Outstanding Orange Desserts

February 19, 2016
Hints of orange add brightness and sparkle to these irresistible desserts. Our collection of citrus-flavored sweets includes bright bars, zesty cookies, and tart candies, plus phenomenal orange cakes and cupcakes.
Start Slideshow

1 of 19

Blood Orange Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh-squeezed blood orange juice gives these luscious baked bars the perfect touch of tartness. Piled onto a buttery crust, the orange dessert gets an extra hint of sweetness from a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Tip: If blood oranges aren't in season, substitute regular oranges for an equally delicious citrus-packed sweet.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Triple-Citrus Pound Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Brighten traditional pound cake with shredded lime peel, orange peel, and grapefruit juice. The triple-threat dessert can be made and frozen up to a month in advance.

3 of 19

Citrus Granita

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Italian shaved ice becomes a refreshing summertime dessert when blended with orange juice, lemon juice, and chunky chopped orange. Garnish the frozen dessert with lemon wedges and fresh mint sprigs.

Advertisement

4 of 19

Almond-Clementine Lace Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Stuff chewy almond lace cookies with a hearty helping of whipped cream flavored with sweet clementine juice. Bend the orange cookies into cones or keep them flat, and top with the fluffy frosting.

5 of 19

Candied Ginger and Orange Icebox Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For the ultimate make-ahead treat, try our orange and ginger icebox cookies. The citrus cookie recipe makes up to 70 cookies that can be stored in the freezer for 3 months.

6 of 19

Mandarins and Ice Cream Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The bottom layer of this cool treat is made from crushed biscotti, while the middle layer features a rich combination of vanilla ice cream and mascarpone. Orange sorbet tops the confection, which is served with an orange marmalade sauce studded with fresh clementines or tangerines.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 19

Orange Cream Pop Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Re-create the dreamy flavors of childhood cream pops with these fun summer cupcakes. A blend of cheesecake pudding and orange gelatin create the tasty cupcake batter.

8 of 19

Blood Orange Pound Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Give pound cake a ruby-red makeover with juicy slices of blood orange. The sweet-tart cake recipe makes an impressive dessert for any occasion.

9 of 19

Frosted Blood Orange Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Ditch the sprinkles and top these refreshing orange cookies with candied citrus threads. The sugary orange peels give a sweet crunch to the refreshing summer treat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 19

Orange-Chocolate Chip Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chocolate chips pair with a silky orange-flavored batter for melt-in-your-mouth muffins that are perfect for breakfast and snacking alike. A buttery streusel topping of chopped walnuts and mini chocolate chips finishes the muffins with a crunch.

11 of 19

Orange-Kissed Chocolate Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A double dose of chocolate and orange makes for ultra-luxe brownies the whole family will fall for. We recommend making a double batch -- the citrus dessert can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months.

12 of 19

Orange-Ginger Ricotta Tart

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Whip out this showstopping orange dessert the next time company comes calling. Not only does ricotta cheese make every bite silky smooth, but a topping of melted orange marmalade and orange slices creates an impressive display.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 19

Cranberry and Orange Strudel

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cranberries, tart apple, orange peel, and chopped pecans stuff these flaky, fruit-filled pastries. The baked dessert gains flavor from fresh rosemary sprigs and a buttery brown sugar syrup.

14 of 19

Mocha-Orange Bark

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Take the classic combination of chocolate and orange to the next level with a simple sprinkling of coffee beans. Be sure to make a double batch of this orange dessert -- not only will you love eating it, but the candy recipe makes a terrific gift.

15 of 19

Chocolate-Orange Macaroons

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For macaroons that pack a light citrus bite, stir in a teaspoon of orange peel. The classic coconut cookies become even more indulgent when drizzled with melted chocolate.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 19

Orange Bowknots

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These stunning bowknots pull double duty as a sweet breakfast recipe and delicious dessert. Three types of orange (juice, peel, and icing) give each pastry triple the bright, citrusy flavor.

17 of 19

Ginger-Orange Cheesecake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Present party guests with a heavenly cheesecake that boasts the classic flavor pairing of ginger and orange. Reduced-fat cream cheese and fat-free sour cream keep the dessert low in calories yet oh, so creamy.

18 of 19

Orange-Kissed Vanilla Bean Pillows

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh vanilla bean and shredded orange peel fill these light-as-air cookies with a delicate sweetness. Roll each in a homemade vanilla sugar coating to up the delish factor even more.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 19

Orange-Basil Sorbet

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Our so-cute summer sorbet features a triple dose of citrus with orange juice, peel, and liqueur. Pile the frozen dessert into cored orange-peel halves for a divine display.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next