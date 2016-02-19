20 Sweet-Tart Citrus and Lemon Desserts to Brighten Up Winter
Orange-Ginger Ricotta Tart
If there were a hall of fame for spectacular orange dessert recipes, this amazing tart would snag a top spot. It balances mild ricotta cheese with sweet-tart orange and zippy ginger. Top with marmalade and fresh fruit slices to impress your guests; we promise it's worth the effort!
Orange-Cranberry Cake
This cranberry-orange dessert tastes especially great around Thanksgiving and Christmas, when cranberries are at their seasonal best and everyone craves the bright, tangy fruit. A dollop of whipped cream just enhances the orange glaze, especially if you’re serving it at the holidays when we're at our most decadent.
Buy It: Calphalon Nonstick 10-Inch Angel Food Cake Pan, $24.99, Bed Bath & Beyond
Fresh Rosemary and Lemon Cupcakes
For a touch of savory, stir rosemary into these sweet and fragrant lemon desserts. We know it's a challenge, but let the cupcakes cool completely before adding the sweet-tart lemon glaze or it will just soak in. P.S.: If you’re looking for Meyer lemon dessert recipes, that variety works in this recipe.
Lemon Icebox Pie
Sure, you could make a classic lemon meringue pie, if you felt like messing with meringue. But if you’re looking for easy lemon desserts, this pie is the way to go! Icebox in the name refers to the place these no-bake pies were stored before the days of electricity and refrigeration. Pop this equally tart and creamy pie in the fridge overnight and finish it with a light cloud of whipped cream.
Blueberry-Topped Lemon Cheesecake
This is unlike any lemon-blueberry dessert we’ve ever tried. It does this amazing trick of being both rich and refreshing. The 16-serving cheesecake recipe can be made 24 hours in advance. How party-perfect is that?
Key Lime Coins
Two hits of lime—both juice and zest—give these small cookies the extra zip that lovers of citrus desserts adore. Toss the still-warm coins in powdered sugar for a sweet and simple finishing touch.
Shaker-Style Lemon Pie
Ever since Meyer lemons became more widely available, Meyer lemon desserts are popping up everywhere. Here, the fruit lends its signature orangey sweetness to our make-ahead lemon pie. The filling includes plenty of lemon juice and peeled lemon for bursts of citrus.
Blood Orange Bars
The scenario: You spotted some gorgeous blood oranges at the supermarket, and now you’re looking for blood orange desserts. We’re here to help. Showcase the subtle raspberry flavor of the specialty oranges in these bars. They're a great change from the usual (though delicious) lemon bars.
Lime-Infused Coconut Pound Cake
There's something delightfully tropical about pairing coconut and lime. We love the combination in this spongy pound cake: Lime juice and coconut fill the cake; a homemade lime icing kicks up the citrus.
Buy It: Farberware Nonstick Bakeware 10-Inch Fluted Mold, $7.86, Walmart
Sparkling Grapefruit Sorbet Floats
If you’re on the hunt for easy make-ahead grapefruit dessert recipes, here’s a winner. Simply get the homemade sorbet ready and waiting in the freezer alongside some purchased vanilla ice cream. When dessert time rolls around, pop the cork on some Prosecco, and you’re set. P.S.: This basic formula can work with many kinds of sorbet recipes, so choose one you’re craving now.
Triple-Citrus Pound Cake
Featuring grapefruit, lime, and orange, this is one of our best citrus desserts for winter when citrus is in season. The powdered sugar drizzle is truly the “icing on the cake;” however, if you want to go all out, add a tropical touch by serving it with a creamy scoop of coconut ice cream.
Pecan-Crusted Mojito Bars
If you can make lemon dessert bars (and really, anyone can), you can make these next-level variations on the theme. Pecans, mint, and lime star in one of our best citrus dessert ideas ever. Take them to a potluck, and proudly watch them disappear.
Lemon Curd Tassies
What do you get when you spoon tangy lemon curd into a rich, buttery crust? One of the best lemon desserts ever! Tip: If you ever have any extra lemon curd around, use it as a dip for shortbread cookies for another rich and refreshing dessert.
Buy It: USA Pan Bakeware Mini Cupcake and Muffin Pan, $26.99, Amazon
Ginger-Grapefruit Dessert Broil
We love serving grapefruit for dessert to brighten a winter night and find that recipes staring the fruit are especially refreshing after a heavy meal. This 5-minute grapefruit dessert is also a great choice when you’re short on time: Simply broil grapefruit slices sprinkled with ginger and brown sugar then top with a dollop of yogurt.
Chocolate-Orange Loaf Cake
It’s pretty cool the way a spark of citrus brightens the deep richness of chocolate in chocolate-orange dessert recipes. This terrific example gets extra depth from dark brown sugar and a touch of syrup and two hits of brightness from both orange zest and juice.
Deluxe Lemon Bars
No collection of citrus and lemon dessert recipes would be complete without our best-ever recipe for lemon dessert bars. To transform this already-great dessert into a show-stopper, serve each bar in a pool of raspberry sauce.
Limoncello Semifreddo with Raspberry Sauce
Semifreddo, literally meaning "half cold," refers to desserts served chilled. Our limoncello version highlights the classic Italian liqueur as well as several contrasting tastes and textures, such as white chocolate, raspberries, and almonds.
Miniature Orange-Cranberry Cakes
It’s worth investing in mini fluted tube pans so you can make this moist and buttery cranberry-orange dessert. The seasonal cakes make great food gifts when the holidays roll around.
Buy It: CHEFMADE 4-Piece Mini Bundt Pan Set, 4-Inch, $19.99, Amazon
No-Bake Lemon Drops
These no-bake lemon desserts take only 30 minutes and are totable to a potluck or party. While they may be mini in size, they’re mighty in tantalizing lemon flavor. When entertaining at home, pair them with one of our cool and creamy homemade ice cream recipes.
Orange Cream-Pop Cupcakes
Intensely citrusy and delightfully creamy, this orange-cream dessert combines the richness and refreshment everyone loved in the orange-and-vanilla frozen pops of our youth. If these cute cupcakes have you craving similar treats, check out our Dreamsicle dessert knock-offs.