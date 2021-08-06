Clafoutis Recipes That Will Make You Look Like a Fancy French Cook
Fruit plus an egg and cream batter equals an easy, fancy-looking dessert.
If you can't resist a custard-like dessert such as flan and mousse (I know I can't!), prepare to meet your favorite dessert ideas ever in this collection of clafoutis recipes. Clafoutis, pronounced klah-foo-tee (the "s" is silent, and many times omitted from the spelling) is a French dessert with a sweet, flan-like filling. While a black cherry clafoutis is likely the most traditional flavor, there are many other clafoutis batter stir-ins that make for irresistible, noteworthy desserts. Change up your fruit of choice based on what's in season—berries in the summer, pears in the fall—using these clafoutis recipe ideas. Though they are desserts, the use of fruit and eggs makes it feel like I could make one as a breakfast or brunch idea when I want to start my morning on a sweet note. You have my permission to eat them any time.
Almond-Pear Clafoutis
For clafoutis cravings in the fall months, this pear clafoutis should be your go-to autumn dessert. Start by cooking fresh pears in hot butter until nicely tender. Combine those with a sweet, vanilla-infused egg-and-cream batter topped with almonds to create a stunning dessert that requires only 25 minutes of prep time.
Blackberry Clafoutis
Get the adorable look pictured here by making your berry clafoutis in mini skillets. Of course, you can use one large cast-iron skillet too, if that's what you have stocked in your kitchen. No matter the size, the egg-and-cream batter is enhanced with bright orange flavor from orange liqueur (or juice if you don't want alcohol) and orange peel that perfectly partner with the blackberries.
Raspberry-Peach Clafoutis
How do you make a peach clafoutis recipe feel even more summery? By adding fresh in-season berries, naturally. Raspberries star here, though any berry would pair wonderfully with peaches. After baking and cooling slightly, sprinkle with powdered sugar and fresh basil—cut chiffonade for the fanciest presentation—for a light and pretty garnish.
Mixed Berry Clafoutis
Blueberry clafoutis, raspberry clafoutis, strawberry clafoutis, I choose all three, please! This mixed berry clafoutis recipe lets you choose how much of each berry you want to use. So long as you add three cups of berries total, the ratio is up to you. Baking in individual ramekins means everyone gets their own personal clafoutis recipe, no sharing required.
Favorite Fruit Clafoutis
This customizable clafoutis stars your favorite berry choice (or choices, you could use all three) with your favorite fruit liqueur. Here nonfat yogurt is substituted for the traditional heavy cream for an equally thick and creamy dessert under 200 calories and with only 2 grams of fat.
