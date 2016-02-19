17 Coconut Desserts to Satisfy Your Tropical Sweet Tooth Cravings
Triple Coconut Cream Pie
When mentioning coconut desserts, it doesn't get more classic than a coconut cream pie. Delightfully fluffy meringue tops a triple-threat combo of coconut (sweetened flakes, cream of coconut, and coconut extract). For even more tropical flair, perk up the crust with a hint of lime zest.
Coconut Meringue Cheesecake
This is not your average coconut cake. It's a creamy, cocoa-loaded cheesecake sandwiched between crispy coconut crust and cloudlike meringue. Finish with a snowy layer of toasted coconut for the ultimate sweet, nutty bite.
Caramel Coconut Cookie Bars
When you're craving the chewy coconut treats that only come during your favorite cookie season, make this copycat version instead. The buttery crust and gooey coconut are strikingly similar to the original. The only difference here is that we've turned them into an easy bar cookie recipe.
Classic Coconut Cake with Frosting
This tried-and-true coconut dessert is hard to beat. Not only is the outside smothered in flaky coconut, but the cake itself is also unforgettable with its light, fluffy texture. Serve this at your next holiday gathering and it's bound to be the showstopping dessert everyone raves about.
Coconut Gumdrops
Candy makes a comeback with these chewy (and adorable) coconut gumdrops. Made with coconut milk and rolled in coconut sugar, they're a bold new way to enjoy coconut desserts. Follow our variation for grapefruit if you want a citrus twist.
Coconut Cream Banana-Topped Pie
Can't decide between banana or coconut cream pie for dessert? Make both! An overflow of sliced bananas is what you see, but what's underneath is even better: chilled layers of coconut filling and fluffy homemade whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Pie Bars
Win hearts at your next potluck with a pan of these dreamy coconut dessert bars. The rich coconut custard is already packing the tropical flavor, but we add some flaked coconut to the buttery crust as well. If you can't find cream of coconut (the key ingredient), check the mixers aisle in the liquor section of the store.
Coconut, Cherry, and Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
Years of making traditional oatmeal cookies led our Test Kitchen to create this brilliant take on the classic cookie. A hefty dose of tropical flavor was just what these cookies needed. Make and store in the freezer for up to 3 months for when coconut dessert cravings strike.
Coconut Panna Cotta with Tropical Fruit
Panna cotta is a sweet Italian custard. This version goes beyond plain vanilla with a decadent filling including coconut cream and coconut milk. Choose your favorite tropical fruits such as kiwi, pineapple, starfruit, or kumquats to add incredible color and flavor.
Coconut Ice Cream
Get your ice cream maker ready, this frosty treat is about to become a go-to recipe. This nondairy, Paleo-friendly dessert starts with canned coconut milk and honey. A drizzle of blackberry preserves and a sprinkle of coconut make a stunning, tasty finish.
Lemon-Coconut Macaroons
Chewy and easy to make, we love this holiday favorite year-round. To up the traditional plain coconut flavor, we add a hint of lemon to the mix. These coconut cookies also happen to be gluten-free so they're a treat everyone can enjoy.
Coconut-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars
With lots of five-star reviews, this is one of our best coconut dessert recipes. Blueberries add the perfect amount of sweetness to this coconut dessert. For elevated flavor, add a tablespoon of brandy to the creamy cheesecake mixture.
Chocolate-Coconut Pudding
End your meal with rich, cocoa-laced coconut pudding. Made with coconut and almond milk, this healthy coconut dessert is perfect for dairy-free eaters. If you don't want to wait for the pudding to chill, it's equally delicious served warm.
Gluten-Free Coconut Cream and Pineapple Cream Puffs
Even if you don't have a gluten intolerance, this coconut dessert recipe is a winner. Grilled pineapple adds a sweet contrast to the creamy filling. First time making cream puffs? Don't be scared—the pastry comes together easier than you'd think. Plus, you (along with anyone that gets a taste) will be proud of the impressive results.
Vanilla Bean-Coconut Cupcakes
These delicate coconut desserts made the list of our best cupcake recipes, so you know it's going to be delicious. Canned coconut milk gives the batter tropical flavor while making the cakes super moist. The vanilla-coconut frosting completes this amazing recipe.
Toasty Coconut Wedges
These wedge cookies are made with almost 2 cups of coconut, so you know every bite is going to burst with tropical flavor. The butter, oats, and brown sugar in these chewy cookie wedges round out the recipe for a sweet, nutty finish.
Coconut Joy Candy Bars
Candy bar lovers will jump for joy after one bite of these chewy treats. Chocolate cookies are sandwiched with a rich sweetened coconut mixture. The coconut desserts make a perfect food gift for Christmas, but we'll take these any day of the year.