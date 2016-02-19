17 Coconut Desserts to Satisfy Your Tropical Sweet Tooth Cravings

By Katlyn Moncada
Updated July 21, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
Whether it's the middle of a hot summer or cold winter, coconut desserts are always a good choice. Get your Pinterest board ready, we've got seriously delicious coconut dessert recipes to pin including a Southern-inspired coconut cake, classic coconut cream pie, and even coconut candies. Looking for something new to try? Coconut milk desserts (hello, dairy-free ice cream!), coconut cheesecake, and more complete the list featuring the tropical ingredient.
Start Slideshow

1 of 17

Triple Coconut Cream Pie

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When mentioning coconut desserts, it doesn't get more classic than a coconut cream pie. Delightfully fluffy meringue tops a triple-threat combo of coconut (sweetened flakes, cream of coconut, and coconut extract). For even more tropical flair, perk up the crust with a hint of lime zest.

Related: 25 Dreamy Cream Pie and Custard Pie Recipes to Swoon Over

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Coconut Meringue Cheesecake

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This is not your average coconut cake. It's a creamy, cocoa-loaded cheesecake sandwiched between crispy coconut crust and cloudlike meringue. Finish with a snowy layer of toasted coconut for the ultimate sweet, nutty bite.

Buy It: Nordic Ware 9-Inch Spring Form Pan ($13, Target)

3 of 17

Caramel Coconut Cookie Bars

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When you're craving the chewy coconut treats that only come during your favorite cookie season, make this copycat version instead. The buttery crust and gooey coconut are strikingly similar to the original. The only difference here is that we've turned them into an easy bar cookie recipe.

Advertisement

4 of 17

Classic Coconut Cake with Frosting

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This tried-and-true coconut dessert is hard to beat. Not only is the outside smothered in flaky coconut, but the cake itself is also unforgettable with its light, fluffy texture. Serve this at your next holiday gathering and it's bound to be the showstopping dessert everyone raves about.

5 of 17

Coconut Gumdrops

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Candy makes a comeback with these chewy (and adorable) coconut gumdrops. Made with coconut milk and rolled in coconut sugar, they're a bold new way to enjoy coconut desserts. Follow our variation for grapefruit if you want a citrus twist.

Buy It: Taylor Candy and Deep Fry Thermometer ($13, Walmart)

6 of 17

Coconut Cream Banana-Topped Pie

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Can't decide between banana or coconut cream pie for dessert? Make both! An overflow of sliced bananas is what you see, but what's underneath is even better: chilled layers of coconut filling and fluffy homemade whipped cream.

Buy It: Pyrex Easy Grab Glass Pie Pan ($5, Target)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

Coconut Cream Pie Bars

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Win hearts at your next potluck with a pan of these dreamy coconut dessert bars. The rich coconut custard is already packing the tropical flavor, but we add some flaked coconut to the buttery crust as well. If you can't find cream of coconut (the key ingredient), check the mixers aisle in the liquor section of the store.

8 of 17

Coconut, Cherry, and Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Years of making traditional oatmeal cookies led our Test Kitchen to create this brilliant take on the classic cookie. A hefty dose of tropical flavor was just what these cookies needed. Make and store in the freezer for up to 3 months for when coconut dessert cravings strike.

Buy It: Russbe Reusable Freezer Bags ($8, Bed Bath & Beyond)

9 of 17

Coconut Panna Cotta with Tropical Fruit

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Panna cotta is a sweet Italian custard. This version goes beyond plain vanilla with a decadent filling including coconut cream and coconut milk. Choose your favorite tropical fruits such as kiwi, pineapple, starfruit, or kumquats to add incredible color and flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

Coconut Ice Cream

Credit: Buff Strickland
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Get your ice cream maker ready, this frosty treat is about to become a go-to recipe. This nondairy, Paleo-friendly dessert starts with canned coconut milk and honey. A drizzle of blackberry preserves and a sprinkle of coconut make a stunning, tasty finish.

Related: Nondairy Ice Cream Recipes for Anyone Needing to Cool Off with a Frozen Treat

11 of 17

Lemon-Coconut Macaroons

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chewy and easy to make, we love this holiday favorite year-round. To up the traditional plain coconut flavor, we add a hint of lemon to the mix. These coconut cookies also happen to be gluten-free so they're a treat everyone can enjoy.

12 of 17

Coconut-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With lots of five-star reviews, this is one of our best coconut dessert recipes. Blueberries add the perfect amount of sweetness to this coconut dessert. For elevated flavor, add a tablespoon of brandy to the creamy cheesecake mixture.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

Chocolate-Coconut Pudding

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

End your meal with rich, cocoa-laced coconut pudding. Made with coconut and almond milk, this healthy coconut dessert is perfect for dairy-free eaters. If you don't want to wait for the pudding to chill, it's equally delicious served warm.

Related: Vegan Dessert Recipes That Are a Treat for Everyone

14 of 17

Gluten-Free Coconut Cream and Pineapple Cream Puffs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Even if you don't have a gluten intolerance, this coconut dessert recipe is a winner. Grilled pineapple adds a sweet contrast to the creamy filling. First time making cream puffs? Don't be scared—the pastry comes together easier than you'd think. Plus, you (along with anyone that gets a taste) will be proud of the impressive results.

Related: Gluten-Free Desserts That Are Seriously Delicious

15 of 17

Vanilla Bean-Coconut Cupcakes

Credit: Scott Little
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These delicate coconut desserts made the list of our best cupcake recipes, so you know it's going to be delicious. Canned coconut milk gives the batter tropical flavor while making the cakes super moist. The vanilla-coconut frosting completes this amazing recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

Toasty Coconut Wedges

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These wedge cookies are made with almost 2 cups of coconut, so you know every bite is going to burst with tropical flavor. The butter, oats, and brown sugar in these chewy cookie wedges round out the recipe for a sweet, nutty finish.

Related: 23 of Our Test Kitchen's Best Cookie Recipes of All Time

17 of 17

Coconut Joy Candy Bars

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Candy bar lovers will jump for joy after one bite of these chewy treats. Chocolate cookies are sandwiched with a rich sweetened coconut mixture. The coconut desserts make a perfect food gift for Christmas, but we'll take these any day of the year.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Katlyn Moncada