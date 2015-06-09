15 Cherry Desserts for the Ultimate Sweet-Tart Bite

When you're indulging in a slice of cherry pie or a piece of cherry cobbler, life is, well, as sweet as a bowl of cherries. Whether you decide to stick with a classic or try something new, sweeten things up with one of our favorite cherry desserts.
Cherry-Berry Pie

Cherries and blackberries are a dream team of rich color and puckery sweet-sour flavor. The juicy twosome pairs with orange peel for a fresh-tasting cherry pie that's finished with a beautiful lattice crust.

Cherry Hand Pies

The only thing better than a cherry pie is a handheld version. These individual cherry desserts include a hint of orange juice and zest for an extra pop of flavor. Keep the recipe handy to make the delicious blueberry and plum variations, too.

Chewy Cherry-Almond Bars

Part oatmeal cookie, these easy cherry bars are nothing short of irresistible. The bars get their delightful chewiness thanks to a layer of cherry preserves between the crusts. You can easily freeze these bars for up to one month for cherry treats whenever you get a craving.

Lattice Cherry Pie

Few things in life are sweeter than cherry pie, so why mess with perfection? Our cinnamon-spiced recipe features all the makings of the classic version: amazing juicy cherry filling and a buttery lattice top.

White Chocolate-Cherry Shortbread

Crispy shortbread cookies get a totally delicious makeover with the help of chopped cherries in the dough and a white chocolate dip. Roll the edges in red and white sprinkles for a party-perfect touch.

Cherry Cobbler

Warm and crumbly cinnamon-and-sugar biscuits top our easy cherry cobbler recipe that can be made with fresh or frozen cherries. And of course, cherry cobbler tastes best when served warm with a dollop of ice cream.

Cherry-Thyme Crisps

An entire 6 cups of fruit go into this delicious cherry dessert. What sets this sweet treat apart from other crisps is the addition of fresh thyme leaves. A few minutes under the broiler gives the marshmallow meringue topper a perfect golden finish.

Cherry Crumble Pie Bars

Each bite of these gooey cherry pie bars is bursting with tart cherries, lemon zest, and a hint of almond. With 32 servings per batch, everyone can have a slice of the pie.

Sour Cherry Sorbet

Store-bought ice cream will be a distant memory when you scoop up a bowl of homemade sorbet. With a rich and refreshing blend of dark cherry, orange, and almond flavors, this frozen cherry dessert is sure to be a warm-weather favorite.

Tart Cherry Sauce

Balance your dessert palate with a spoonful of our tart cherry sauce on top of ice cream or a rich chocolate dessert. A tablespoon of orange liqueur gives the sauce some extra zing.

Cherry-Almond Vanilla Cupcakes

This maraschino cherry recipe is a great use for the jar sitting in your pantry. A splash of cherry juice is a quick way to turn classic vanilla cupcakes into a fruity cherry cake. For the perfect finishing touch, you can't go wrong with a shiny cherry on top.

Cherry-Orange Cobbler

Tart cherries and tangy orange make a dynamite combo in this cherry dessert recipe. Take the cobbler biscuits to the next level by brushing the tops with milk or half-and-half along with a sprinkle of turbinado (raw) sugar before baking.

Coconut, Cherry, and Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

Perk up a lunch bag or a dessert table with this wholesome oatmeal cookie recipe. We amped up the classic recipe with chewy dried cherries, coconut, and crunchy chopped walnuts.

Sour Cherry Pie

If you love a sweet-tart combo, get ready to fall head over heels for this cherry pie recipe. Sour cherries and cranberries balance sweet almond and vanilla flavors for a pie you'll be requested to take to every potluck or special occasion.

Roasted Cherry-Almond Milk Pops

This fresh cherry dessert roasts the fruit before turning them into a delicious ice pop. A mixture of almond milk and Greek yogurt creates a creamy contrast to every tangy bite. There's also just a bit of honey to sweeten things up without adding refined sugar.

