The Best Blueberry Dessert Recipes Ever Created in Our Test Kitchen
Blueberry-Chocolate Pie with Cookie Crust
Each layer of this gorgeous pie works together in sweet flavor harmony, including the lemon-brightened blueberry filling, the rich semisweet chocolate, and the sweet-and-tangy sour cream cookie crust. Yes, we know lemon and chocolate might sound like a strange combination, but taste for yourself. The just-sweet-enough homemade pie will likely land near the top of your “best blueberry desserts” list.
Blueberry Bundt Cake
With its glossy glaze and showy fluted shape, this fresh blueberry dessert is almost too pretty to eat. But not quite. Plain yogurt makes the bundt cake batter remarkably tender, while lemon, cardamom, and vanilla make each crumb of the blueberry cake worth savoring.
Blueberry-Lemon Shortcakes
Step aside, strawberry shortcake. There's a new favorite shortcake recipe in town, featuring fluffy honey-yogurt cream and juicy, perfectly ripe blueberries. (If you’re lucky to have both kinds of berries, though, we highly recommend making this a strawberry and blueberry dessert for a beautiful red, white, and blue treat.)
Spiced Blueberry Monkey Loaves
Monkey bread always toes the line between brunch and dessert territories, but we’re fond of sharing this rum-spiked, easy blueberry dessert recipe in the evening. Master the cinnamon- and vanilla-scented treat in summer with fresh fruit. If (we should probably say “when”) you get addicted and add it to your weekly menu, continue the tradition in fall and winter by using the same formula for a frozen blueberry dessert. Just thaw the berries before inviting them to the biscuit-based party.
Sparkling Rosé Blueberry Floats
Toast blueberry season in style with these boozy floats. In partnership with the scoops of sweet-tart blueberry granita and creamy coconut gelato, fresh basil lends a bonus dose of summer vibes. A splash of bubbly rosé wine is the final component to finish the frozen blueberry dessert in refreshing, festive fashion.
Blueberry-Sour Cream Dessert
Please pie lovers and cheesecake fans alike with this best-of-both-worlds blueberry dessert recipe with cream cheese. A tangy-sweet sour cream layer bakes up dense and delicious atop luscious blueberry filling in a cookie-like crust.
Test Kitchen Tip: If you want to shorten the time required between step one and savoring a slice, trade a store-bought graham cracker crust for the DIY dessert crust.
Blueberry Bread Pudding with Blueberry Sauce
Here’s a blueberry dessert recipe you have our full permission to enjoy for brunch or after dinner. Bread pudding is a delicious home for any leftover or stale bread, especially when it’s amped up with sweet berries, toasted coconut, and salty pecans. Finish with a shower of homemade blueberry sauce for dessert or maple syrup come brunch time.
Blueberry Ice Cream Pie
Not a fan of fussing with finicky pastry? You’ll go nuts for the easy crust that lines this fresh blueberry dessert. It calls for pulsing almonds, brown sugar, butter, and salt in a food processor. Press into the pan and bake, and voila: The showstopping blueberry pie is ready for filling and toppings! Ripe blueberries, vanilla ice cream, and a few kitchen staples round out the recipe ingredient lineup.
Peach-Berry Hot Honey Crisp
Sugar, spice, and everything nice are what you’ll find in each bite of this peach-blueberry dessert. The topping is a cinch to pull together with refrigerator and pantry staples. To balance the delightfully sweet, in-season peaches, blueberries, and raspberries, we suggest stirring a couple spoonfuls of chile-infused hot honey into the cast-iron skillet dessert.
Buy It: Mike's Hot Honey, $8.99, Target
Upside-Down Cornmeal Cake
This red-, white-, and blue-hued cake is among the best blueberry dessert ideas for your Memorial Day or Fourth of July table. Cornmeal adds sweetness and texture, while basil infuses the batter with garden-fresh flavors. Drizzle with your favorite powdered sugar glaze, then crown the summer cake with more fresh berries and basil, if desired.
Layered Blueberry (Pan)Cake
Designed to look like a towering stack of pancakes, this blueberry dessert recipe is sure to inspire smiles, not to mention requests for how you made it look so realistic. This spot-on replica of the classic breakfast comes complete with white chocolate square “butter pats,” fresh blueberries, and maple syrup. Psst … berries are hiding in the batter too!
Coconut-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars
Speckled with juicy, sweet-tart fruit, this blueberry cheesecake dessert is a brilliant choice when you’re craving cheesecake but need to feed an army. (OK, 32.) Coconut flakes are baked right into these creamy bars for a welcome hint of tropical flair.
Black-and-Blue Cobbler with Brown Sugar-Pecan Biscuits
Peaches and cherries aren’t the only fruits fit for cobblers and crisps. This mouthwatering cobbler, chock-full of blueberries and blackberries, proves that berries are made for the bubbly dessert bakes, too. Lemon peel and ginger add bright flavor to the fruity filling tucked under a sweet biscuit crust.
Lemon-Blueberry Fans
Thumbprint cookies get a showy makeover with these berry-stuffed bites. Blueberry preserves and lemon extract give the cookies tempting sweet-and-sour qualities, and the cream cheese in the cookie dough adds lovely richness and moisture to the lemon-blueberry dessert. Bake a big batch at once and store in the freezer for up to a month for a quick-fix dessert.
Related: How to Freeze Cookies (So They’ll Taste as Good as Fresh-Baked)
Blueberry Cream Biscuits with Blueberry Sauce
A sweetened blueberry sauce is the perfect complement to these berry-studded biscuits. (Warning: That sauce is so good, you should probably make a double batch to spoon over pancakes, waffles, ice cream, oatmeal … .) Whipping cream fluffs up the biscuit dough for a lusciously flaky, simple, fresh blueberry dessert.
Blueberry Cream Cheese Pastries
Although these fruity blueberry treats look like they’re straight from the bakery, they’re surprisingly easy to pull together. Use packaged puff pastry sheets, smooth cream cheese, and purchased blueberry preserves to cut down prep time on these tasty pastries. To sweeten the deal, this blueberry dessert recipe with cream cheese can be made with fresh or frozen berries, depending on the time of year and what you have on hand.
Blueberry Crumble Slab Pie
Sprinkled with a warm brown sugar, cinnamon-pecan, and oat crumb topping, this blueberry pie will have you reaching for seconds. Even if you do, there will be plenty of this treat to go around! It serves 24 and is made in a 9x13-inch pan, making this one of the best blueberry desserts for potlucks or larger get-togethers.
Buy It: All-Clad 9 x 13 Baking Pan, $34.99, Bed Bath & Beyond
Blueberry Crisp
Whether you start with fresh or frozen, this easy blueberry dessert recipe will satisfy. Plus the cinnamon-scented oat topping is far easier than a lattice piecrust! Pro tip: This classic fruit crisp is at its most irresistible when served warm and topped with vanilla ice cream or fluffy whipped cream.
Cornmeal-Blueberry Scones
Perfect for a breakfast treat or an afternoon snack, these hearty scones are overflowing with fresh blueberries and toasted almonds. Each bite of this frozen blueberry dessert (yep, that means you can enjoy it anytime of year!) tastes like a mash-up recipe of a slice of corn bread and a blueberry muffin. Serve warm with a sweet lime-laced powdered sugar glaze drizzled on top.
Related: These Berry Hacks Will Make Choosing, Storing, Washing, and Freezing So Much Easier