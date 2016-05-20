this link opens in a new tab

Please pie lovers and cheesecake fans alike with this best-of-both-worlds blueberry dessert recipe with cream cheese. A tangy-sweet sour cream layer bakes up dense and delicious atop luscious blueberry filling in a cookie-like crust.

Test Kitchen Tip: If you want to shorten the time required between step one and savoring a slice, trade a store-bought graham cracker crust for the DIY dessert crust.