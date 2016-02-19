23 Berry-Filled Dessert Recipes You Can Enjoy All Summer

By BH&amp;G Food Editors
Updated May 07, 2020
These summertime-ready dessert recipes are bursting with blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries. The delicious collection of bright berry desserts includes sweet tarts, yummy bars, and outstanding cakes and pies.
Berry Slab Pie

Frozen puff pastry and mixed berries make this summery slab pie so simple! With just 30 minutes of prep, the fruit-filled dessert is ready for the oven.

Boccone Dolce Meringue with Chocolate and Berries

Layer upon layer of pistachio meringue, fluffy whipped cream, melted chocolate, and fresh berries make up this striking dessert. This gorgeous Italian dessert is sure to wow the entire family.

Test Kitchen Tip: Use a serrated bread knife ($19.99, Target) to cut into this decadent dessert. This will keep the meringue from crumbling and the berries from squeezing out the sides.

Lemon-Raspberry Coffee Cake

Shredded lemon peel adds a hint of citrus to this raspberry-studded coffee cake recipe. Bake it for your next brunch and watch the moist berry cake disappear in minutes.

Fresh Berry and White Chocolate Bark

Elevate vanilla wafer cookies into a seriously divine summer treat with just a drizzle of white chocolate and a sprinkle of juicy berries. The tiny delights are just 162 calories per serving and are perfect for picnics.

Raspberry Bars

Chevre (goat cheese) adds sophisticated flavor to this top-rated berry dessert. The tangy cheese and cream cheese blend complement the bar's sweet layer of raspberry jam and fresh fruit.

Blackberry-Swirl Pie

Blackberries are a sure sign of summer, and the bright fruit makes for a quick and easy dessert when piled into a refrigerated piecrust. A sour cream filling adds the perfect balance of sweet and tangy.

Buy It: Emile Henry Vintage Ruffle Pie Dish, $29.95, Williams Sonoma

Pistachio-Honey Cake with Berries and Cream

Trade in traditional shortcake and top our pistachio-honey cake with ripe strawberries instead. A sweet mascarpone whipped topping complements the cake's moist cornmeal batter.

Berry Slump Bake

If you've never enjoyed a slump for dessert before, it's really similar to a fruit cobbler. Thanks to their biscuit-like topping, New Englanders named them for their "slumpy" look. Here we've used plump blackberries and blueberries and covered them with a flaky biscuit topping. It's especially delicious served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Apple, Rhubarb, and Raspberry Pie

Packed with three types of fruit, this pretty pie gets its elegant exterior from star-shape crust cutouts. Coat the fruit with apple pie spice for added warmth.

Strawberry and Rhubarb Cheesecake Parfaits

Whip up this layered dessert in no time with our easy instructions. The parfaits feature juicy strawberries and rhubarb stacked with a whipped cheesecake topping.

Rosemary-Strawberry Shortcake Pizza

Sara Remington
Fresh strawberries and herbal rosemary combine in this dessert pizza that just screams summer. The best part about this sweet treat is that it can be made on the grill, so your entire cookout will be ready while you enjoy the outdoors. If you don't have rosemary in the herb garden but have thyme, use that instead.

Buy It: 4-Burner Stainless Steel Propane Gas Grill, $269, The Home Depot

Cast-Iron Mixed-Berry Crisp

This warm and wonderful summer dessert has it all: a crunchy amaretti cookie crumble, a cinnamon-tapioca berry blend, and cool vanilla ice cream. The berry crisp is achieved in a cast-iron skillet over the grill, making it a winning cookout candidate.

Buy It: Lodge 12-inch Cast-Iron Skillet, $22.99, Target

Coconut-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars

A crumbly coconut-graham cracker crust holds this dessert's creamy cheesecake filling. Bright blueberries add a refreshing bite to the springtime sweet.

Vanilla Cake with Buttercream, Berries, and Jam

You can bake and refrigerate this cake for up to two days in advance. When it's time to serve, simply layer with buttercream, strawberry jam, and four kinds of fresh berries.

Lighter Strawberry Shortcake

Indulge in this buttery shortcake, piled high with strawberries, and lightened-up with low-fat yogurt cream. If you like, mix it up by adding assorted berries.

Double-Berry Cobbler

Blaine Moats
Take the work out of this berry cobbler by using your slow cooker. The irresistible dessert is brimming with warm and bubbly blueberries and blackberries.

Buy It: Hamilton Beach Stay or Go Slow Cooker, $49.99, Kohl's

Berry-Lemon Napoleon

Napoleon is a French dessert that consists of crisp layers of phyllo dough and covered in a cream filling. In this recipe, we've used purchased phyllo to create the fancy-looking dessert and filled it with lemon curd, yogurt, and berries. It's red, white, and blue colors would be a refreshing addition to your 4th of July menu.

Raspberry Crème Brûlée

Believe it or not, this impressive custard dessert takes just five ingredients to make. Make the crème crûlée with fresh raspberries or strawberries for a fruity twist on the traditional French dessert.

Strawberry Cheesecake Bites

This big-batch berry dessert will make 54 adorable petite cheesecakes. Featuring a shortbread crust, creamy filling, and honey-drizzled strawberry topping, it will be hard to stop eating these bite-size desserts.

Best-Ever Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

The classic combination of strawberry and rhubarb in one of our favorite from-scratch pie recipes is pretty irresistible. By using our simple, yet elegant pie-making technique, you'll be impressing anyone that gets a slice of this pie.

Berry Trifle

Instant pudding mix and frozen pound cake combine in this super easy trifle recipe. Ready to chill in just 25 minutes, the spectacular summer dessert is full of fresh berries, creamy pudding, and cubes of moist cake.

Buy It: Miranda Trifle Bowl, $29.95, Crate & Barrel

Berry Fruit Pie

This is the pie your grandma used to make, and it's just as delicious today. Try it with blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, or a mixture of whatever you've got.

Berry-Cornmeal Shortcakes

A mixture of strawberries, orange marmalade, and crystallized ginger fills these crumbly cornmeal shortcakes. Whipped cream flavored with orange peel adds a refreshing bite of citrus to the berry-filled dessert.

