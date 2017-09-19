Apple Pie Desserts That Aren't Actually Pie
Apple Pie Tacos
Corn tortillas get the fall treatment in this sweet taco-pie mashup. A smooth caramel drizzle takes the apple dessert to the next level.
Apple-Toffee Tartlets
These adorable, kid-friendly tarts are basically miniature apple pies. Even better, the packaged piecrust makes the dessert easy to prepare.
Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll Bites
Because eating pie for breakfast isn't totally acceptable (but if you do, we won't judge!), celebrate fall in the a.m. with this as-good-as-pie cinnamon roll dessert.
One-Handed Fried Pies
Fry some apple pies for a treat on the go this fall. Or if you're not in the mood for apples (though why wouldn't you be?), these fried treats can be made with peaches and apricots, too.
Tip: Add a dash of cinnamon for some extra spice.
Apple Pie Coffee Cake
Autumn only comes once a year, so you might as well have an apple-y treat for every meal. Plus, this coffee cake would go perfectly with a pumpkin-spiced latte.
Apple Pie Pops
The holidays are busy, so grab one of these treats to go. It's all the flavors of apple pie on a stick. Genius.
Apple Pie Bread
Though perfect for fall, this apple-y bread is a delicious way to celebrate all year long.
Apple Pie Fries
Snack on sweet apple pie fries this fall. They're easy enough to keep on hand for afternoon snacks, but creative enough to bring to every holiday party.
Apple Whoopie Pies
Soft apple cookies with a creamy, fluffy filling. What more could you ask for this fall?
Apple Cider Doughnuts
Apple Cider Doughnuts are clearly a fall staple. With a little effort, you can make them at home. Powdered sugar, milk, and apple pie spice combine to make a simple spiced glaze.
Nutty Apple Cake
Apple pie might get all the attention, but don't sell apple cake short. The brown sugar cream sauce is so good that you'll want to make extra to keep on hand.
Stuffed Apples
Switch things up, and serve reverse apple pie! Dried figs, brown sugar, and apple pie spice add classic fall flavor to baked apples.
Apple Pie Chimichangas
These homemade sweet chimichangas are way easier than they sound. Grab five ingredients, and you've got yourself a warm, fried, apple-y dessert.