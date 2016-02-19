Stunning Apple Desserts to Add to Your Fall Baking List

Nothing says fall like caramel apples. Here we've taken the traditional treat and made a fun apple dessert. Instead of just caramel, the apples get a dip in chocolate and vanilla candy coating, creating a photo-worthy swirl effect.

Test Kitchen Tip: Pour the leftover marble coating onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and top with your favorite sweet treats and/or salty snacks. (It's also a great way to use up Halloween candy.)